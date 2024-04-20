The 9 Best Dining Tables At Salone del Mobile 2024 — Monumental Shapes Of Glass, Marble, And Metal

Brands outdid themselves at this year’s Milan Design Week and we’ve seen some of the most show stopping pieces of furniture. If you want to make a statement in your home, the message is clear: it’s your dining table that will be the centre of attention. We’re talking large, heavy looking shapes with a real monumental presence that have a sculptural quality about them, making them not just functional pieces of furniture, but artistic expressions of design.

Marble, glass, metal, stone, and wood are all used to create shapes that depart from what we’ve seen so far, and push boundaries towards a contrast of intricate geometric forms and solid blocks. These tables are each so beautiful in their individual way, and present such character, that they can hold their own in the face of any passing trend and stay relevant as pieces of functional art for a long time to come.

With our Italian Issue for Spring 24 now live, we turn our attention to the best of what Italian design has to offer, and at this year's Salone del Mobile we were definitely not disappointed.

1. B&B Italia's red marble Assiale

(Image credit: B&B Italia)

Designed by Piero Lissoni and showcased at Milan Design Week, Assiale emulates the perfect shape and stability of a bridge. Simple in its geometric shape yet solid with its block-like legs, and striking with its Levanto red marble with white veining detail, this table will be a stand-out in a dining room where it plays the main character in an otherwise more muted scheme that enhances its beauty.

'It is a perfect bridge, and it's my structural idea of a bridge or the base of a building,' says Piero. 'It came to me thinking about the bridge that opens in the movie Blues Brothers, when they are making one of their first escapes, this thing fascinated me a lot.'

2. Cattelan's curved metal and glass Papel

(Image credit: Cattelan Italia)

The ombre wave-like curving sheet of metal that acts as the base of Cattelan's Papel dining table makes it stand out as a unique object, making it the perfect addition to a modern dining room. The glass top creates an interesting contrast with the metal base, and offers a view from above of the undulating shape beneath, making it a dynamic and multifaceted model, depending on the point of observation. The top can also be made in wood.

The launch of the Papel tables expands the collection of oxidised, hand-brushed finishes. In addition to the Oxybrass shade, the Oxygrey variant is now being introduced. This variant reproduces the effect of oxidised iron with an elegant vertical gradient.

3. Ciffo's monumental La Bursch, in pastel tones

(Image credit: Alessandro Ciffo x La Bursch)

This dining table proves that decorating with pastels can be chic and mature. You could spend hours looking at this table's surface and discovering all its unique vein detailing in its complex pastel and neutral tones.

This table is part of Alessandro Ciffo's La Bursch collection which consists of monolithic furniture elements made of unique-looking materials, and this particular model is a faithful reproduction in silicone of the ancient old material syenite that historically had been used to build the pavements of Milan. Today, in Alessandro's vision brought to life, it's a unique object of both function and beauty.

4. Edra's play on light and reflection with the Phantom

(Image credit: Edra)

This was a striking sight to see at Edra's Milan Design Week showcase. It made a case for the idea of a fully mirrored surface that becomes invisible as it steals the colors and patterns of its environment reflected within. The Phantom table offers a contrasting juxtaposition of delicate mirror onto a solid, block like shape, and it has a fine gold detail that follows the contours of its surface.

'The table wishes to be invisible, whispering to things nearby,' expressed designer Jacopo Foggini. 'The combination of generous mirrored volumes illuminated with glints of gold gives unique reflections and diffusions, filtering our reality through its warm welcoming tones. The convivial act of dining is celebrated in an object that reflects our laughter, faces, smiles, conversation and food: all mirrored in a surface that becomes the stage set of our conviviality.'

5. Calligaris plays with opposing curves for their Twins table

(Image credit: Calligaris)

Twins is an unquestionably elegant piece of furniture, that can both stand out and become an integrated part of a sophisticated scheme in a modern home. Its calacatta violet top gives off a luxurious look and adds solid weight, while the legs, in embracing curves add further interest and a modern feel to a classic table.

Available in the fixed or extendable version, the table's base can be chosen in bronze, black, pearl beige finish, and can also be two-toned, while the top is available in the new calacatta violet, white travertine, and onyx black ceramic finishes. And if these options were not enough for you to choose from, the Twins table can be custom made to your requirements too.

6. Gallotti & Radice's abstract sculpture, the Selce-T table

(Image credit: Gallotti & Radice)

At this year's Salone del Mobile, Gallotti & Radice aimed to highlight the expressive capacity of materials that blend timeless craftsmanship with contemporary innovation, showcasing pieces of furniture that embody the very essence of excellence in design.

The Selce-T table is a play on geometric shapes that give it a sculpture-like look. The materials and colors used by the brand, and reflected in the choices made for this specific table, are a celebration of sensory richness, and neutral, calming tones inspired by nature. We can see this fitting nicely into a minimalist dining room where the beautiful curves add a soft feel.

7. Minotti's Nico is a dialogue between form and function

(Image credit: Minotti)

With this design, Minotti wanted to stretch the limitations of the well-known design pieces and open up towards a more sculptural vision, that is full of character, decorative flair, and timeless appeal.

The Nico table is an ode to the purity of its Nero Marquina material and the '70s interior design trend. Its shapes are a play on material vs. negative space, with the base formed by interlocking geometries which become the table’s stylistic hallmark.

The top material can be chosen from Bianco Carrara, Nero Marquina, Grigio Orobico, Rosso Levanto, and Verde Lepanto marble, or brushed ash veneer, with open-pore Licorice color lacquer finish.

8. Poliform's subtle interpretation of a classic, the Adrien

(Image credit: Poliform)

The Poliform showcase at Salone del Mobile is a celebration of graphic and perspective effects, and the Adrien table is a perfect example of that. A solid wooden top is supported by sturdy legs that are placed in an asymmetric, almost 'accidental-like' position, making one think of the natural placement of trees in the woods.

This creates a beautiful contrasting effect with the simple worktop and elevates this otherwise classic table to a charismatic piece of furniture that has all the potential of becoming a new icon of design.

9. Baxter's Isamu's stone table is meant to be noticed

(Image credit: Baxter)

Baxter's Isamu table, designed by Roberto Lazzeroni, has an archaeological-like feel to it, with its irregular shape and stone surface, playing into various dining table trends. Both elements which make it refreshing and modern, especially when paired with chairs in a pop of color creating a very contemporary effect. The table top sits on three legs creating a delicate balance in juxtaposition with the weight of the stone.

The table is a great example to sum up Baxter's new collection: a complex universe of references to the masters of design and architecture, evoking eras of the past, while being relevant for today.