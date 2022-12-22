This clever Amazon buy you've probably never heard of might just be the solution to patchy holiday WiFi

If you've got hoards of guests about to descend on your home for the Christmas period, it's not only space that's under strain – it's the WiFi, too. Maybe you're hosting some last-minute remote workers, or the kids are wanting to stream films and TV all day, or maybe you have a scheduled video call with overseas relatives to connect with them before Christmas.

If your WiFi is prone to outages anyway, it's only going to make this worse. However, we've come across a clever bit of tech called an automatic rebooter that promises to make WiFi faster and more reliable.

The best thing about it? It makes your WiFi router technophobe proof, meaning if you're prone to getting calls from Mom or Dad asking for advice (which is generally turn it on and off again), it's the perfect buy to keep them connected.

What is a wifi rebooter?

An automatic rebooter is pretty self-explanatory. It's a piece of tech that plugs in between the socket and your existing router, and will automatically shut off and reconnect your WiFi to prevent any malfunctions or issues caused that disrupt your home's connectivity.

It might feel like just another piece of tech to deal with in adding a rebooter into your home's internet set-up, but Michael Miller, CEO of cyber security firm VPNOnline.com (opens in new tab), vouches for their effectiveness. 'Some monitor a certain set of conditions, while another type might monitor how long it’s been since the router was last rebooted,' Michaels explains. 'If it’s been too long (e.g. more than 24 hours), it will force a restart.’

(Image credit: ConnectSense)

Why is a wifi rebooter helpful?

There are several benefits to having an automatic WiFi rebooter. It can help to reduce the slow buffering wheel on your computer, jumpy films and video calls randomly cutting out due to poor WiFi signal strength where a reset would remedy the issue.

Another great thing about automatically rebooting your WiFi and ensuring constant, uninterrupted connection is that your other home devices which are controlled by the internet, won't be affected as often. For instance, if you have wireless security cameras, door cams or alarm systems, these are less likely to be compromised if your WiFi connection remains stable. An automatic rebooter helps ensure this connection isn't lost, and your home remains secure.

Before buying an automatic rebooter, it's important to consider the performance vs price. With several on the market, you should compare the costs and make a decision based on your internet needs and the quality of the product, to ensure maximum value and enjoyment.

(opens in new tab) Editor's pick ConnectSense router rebooter, Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a slightly smaller device that works just as well, the ConnectSense Router Rebooter is perfect. Also available on Amazon with a price that won't break the bank, this product also works with a range of apps and smart devices to ensure uninterrupted internet connection. With 24/7 automatic monitoring, and compatibility with a range of apps and smart devices, never lose your WiFi connection with this

Won't automatically rebooting disrupt my wifi?

Automatic rebooters come into their own when they detect something wrong with your WiFi, but you don't need to worry about automatic reboots at other times disrupting your workday. 'Automatic reboots can also be set to specific times, so I always schedule mine to occur in the middle of the night when I know I won’t need to use WiFi,' says Andy Kalmon, CEO of Benny.

The option of pre-scheduling reboots for convenient times in your day will help you have a productive and efficient work day, without the worries of your internet cutting out.

'The automated reboot feature may be configured to kick in at pre-set times or after a certain number of days have passed,' adds IT professional, Abdul Rahim. 'This helps ensure a secure connection and provides regular maintenance to the router.'

(Image credit: Future )

Is a wifi rebooter worth it?

So, if you are looking for a product that will improve your internet connection, or to get you set up for going back to work in 2023, an automatic WiFi rebooter is ideal.

Taking only a few minutes to set up, this product will ensure stable and reliable connection throughout your home, and prevent any further issues from occurring, helping you stay connected. They do, however, cost around $50, which isn't insignificant.

If you have troubles with patchy WiFi, a rebooter is certainly worth a try. If you don't, it's probably best to leave your set-up as is.