Crittall door alternatives are trending – will they replace the modern home must-have?

Crittall has come back in a big way. These industrial-style doors, windows, and room dividers allow you to zone your space whilst letting in light – and they know how to make a statement. However, Crittall's allure may be under threat, thanks to stylish new alternatives that are taking over our Instagram feeds.

Stained glass and arched doors are falling in favor amongst designers who are opting for modern decorating ideas that differ from the norm. But will these substitutes threaten Crittall's reign? Or will this versatile statement live on for 2022? Here, the experts react to the movement.

Are Crittall doors still in style?

(Image credit: Iconic Lights)

Crittall doors are admired for their steel-framed grid-like doors that are as striking as they are minimalist. However, their vast popularity may result in their downfall.

'You could say that Crittall doors are beginning to lose favor and fall out of trend because they have over-saturated the design world,' says Andra DelMonico, Lead Designer at Trendey . 'I wouldn't be surprised if people are beginning to get tired of seeing them.'

Andra compares Crittal to the sliding barn door that dominated interior design trends until they were overused. 'People fell out of love with them,' she says.

Crittall is here to stay

(Image credit: Ercol)

While Crittall may run the risk of being overused, there are reasons why this feature may never be replaced by its rivals. Livingetc's Content Editor Hugh Metcalf argues that (despite their aesthetic appeal) the alternatives are harder to install – and even harder to maintain.

'Crittall doors have the benefit of being easier to install because of their simple shape,' Hugh explains. 'Bespoke arched doors require more labor and therefore cost more, as they'll need to be templated on-site.'

Hugh adds that standard glazing (the type used in Crittall doors) is 'undoubtedly more robust than the likes of stained glass,' both in terms of cleaning and durability.

(Image credit: James Merrell)

'While Crittall doors can just be cleaned by your normal window cleaner, you may want to pay special attention to stained glass, ensuring you use an ammonia-free cleaner and wipe gently with a microfibre cloth,' he adds.

Andra similarly explains that, while some people may fall out of love with Crittall, this design idea is here to stay. 'While I would argue that we will eventually see them fall out of trend, I don't think they will ever fully go away,' she adds.

'Their clean design makes them versatile and modern-looking. They have a timeless appeal that carries them through the centuries.

You now have full permission to invest in Crittall doors at the next available opportunity.