Could the new Apple Vision Pro change the future of our homes? Here's how it might alter the way you live with tech

Love it or hate it, it's safe to say Apple really has changed the way the world operates. The tech giant that bought us the iMac and iPhone certainly knows its field so, naturally, when they announced that they were delving into the world of augmented reality, the world watched with eager anticipation.

Now, the Apple Vision Pro is finally here, 'a revolutionary spatial computer' that Apple CEO Tim Cook thinks will change the way we interact with technology for good. As a device that's mostly geared towards use inside the home, we wanted to find out what changes we could really expect to see if the virtual reality headset takes off.

Is this the dawn of a new type of smart home? Here's what we know so far.

What is the Apple Vision Pro?

(Image credit: Apple)

First things first, what do we actually mean by the Apple Vision Pro? The latest new launch from the Silicon Valley giant - and the first brand new one in a long time - might take you a while to wrap your head around, but that's actually a great metaphor to think about it (if you just switch the syntax around slightly). Essentially, it's a VR headset, but with more bells and whistles than the ones you might have seen floating around the gaming world, and targeted to a much wider audience.

As with any type of augmented reality, the device is all about blending digital content with the physical world, but Apple is quick to point out that it allows users to stay present and connected to others at the same time. It creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display with a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Think all your normal apps - Facetime, Netflix, TikTok, WhatsApp - but projected right in front of your eyes.

The Apple Vision Pro is operated by visionOS, Apple's shiny new spatial operating system. It comes with a hefty $3,500 price tag, in part due to high-end features like an ultra-high-resolution display system and a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real-time. According to Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, its release, 'marks the beginning of a new era for computing'.

How could the Apple Vision Pro change life in our homes?

(Image credit: Apple)

Any piece of new tech takes some adjusting to, but if the last few years have proved anything it's that we're all looking for clever new ways to keep our homes in line with the latest technology. It might seem hard to imagine a world where you walk around your home with a VR headset on - you might even think this all sounds like a PR stunt for the new season of Black Mirror - but the 'reality' might not be as far off as you'd think.

Take watching TV for example. How many times have you argued with your spouse over how loud they have the volume, or whether or not you prefer to have subtitles? If so, an Apple Vision Pro headset could just save your marriage. A user can easily personalize the display on a streaming app through the headset, adjusting the volume, picture size, and a host of other settings all through the wave of a hand or command of a voice.

No craning your neck to see the screen from your favorite armchair in the corner either. Naturally, your headset moves with you. The Apple Vision Pro can transform any space into a personal home theater with a screen that feels 100 feet wide and an advanced Spatial Audio system. Users can then watch movies and TV shows, or enjoy stunning three-dimensional movies with Spatial Audio. It's the ultimate cinematic experience.

Since there's a setting for you to decide how immersed you want to be in the headset, it's easy to do other regular tasks while wearing it, too. If you like to follow a recipe while you cook, you can open a browser and adjust the screen so it's always in your vision while you cook the family meal - no more messy screens as you try to follow a recipe on your phone or tablet. Prefer to watch a youtube recipe video rather than read one? You can easily do that, too.

It's changed the face of photos, too. Apple Vision Pro lets users capture, relive, and immerse themselves in their favorite memories with Spatial Audio. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering, and users can access their entire photo library on iCloud to view their photos and videos at a life-size scale.

These are just a few ways the Apple Vision Pro could change the way go about our everyday lives. It's bound to change the world of gaming, reading, and video calling too. And there are sure to be plenty more innovative ways of using the device that will be revealed as it enters into our homes. We'll be watching on to see what unfolded (the old-fashioned way).