Anthropologie just released a new collab with one of our favorite designers – and it masters the organic modern trend

We can always count on Anthropologie to bring us some of the most beautiful decor pieces to instantly elevate our interiors. Traditionally famed for its folksy, whimsical style, the fashion and homeware brand has now launched a new range that masters the organic modern trend, and it's all thanks to a fresh collaboration with British creative director and designer, Ilse Crawford.

Known for her humanistic approach to luxury design and contributions to various Soho House locations, Ilse's design studio, Studioilse, focuses on the power of design as a frame for life. The new capsule collection at Anthropologie epitomizes the warm tones, homey comfort, and natural influences of her work and features larger furniture items such s seating, ottomans, and lamps, as well as softer, more decorative textiles like pillows and throws.

A primary aim of the collaboration was to make functional furniture that's suitable for small-space living without sacrificing on style. 'Our approach was to create a collection of lightweight, easy-to-move pieces in tactile, natural materials,' says Ilse. 'Their soft shapes and extra storage are designed to elevate the idea of compact living.' Here are nine picks we're loving that we think you should consider for your modern home.

Studioilse Tufted Pillow Shop at Anthropologie If you're looking for a living room full of cozy home comforts, it doesn't come better than the calming, barely-there hues of these tufted throw pillows. Available in different sizes and color-ways, they're a great way to add some texture to your space. Studioilse Coffee Table Shop at Anthropologie Bring the curves and neutral tones of this coffee table to your living spaces if you want to master an organic modern style. Crafted of smooth oak with a clever paper cord shelf for storage, it's the perfect practical addition to your living room. Studioilse Alabaster Lamp Shop at Anthropologie Bring the luxe look of a SoHo House lounge into your own home with this this beautifully crafted alabaster lamp. It lends a soft glow to any space and the curves of both the shade and base offer an on-trend, relaxing and convivial feel. Studioilse Woven Throw Shop at Anthropologie For a cozy living room or bedroom you should always have a throw within arm's reach. This woven throw offers fringed edges and a subtly rustic-inspired look that's perfect for a neutral, minimalist space. Studioilse Side Table Shop at Anthropologie For a warm, rustic space, wicker is a great choice for furniture. This delicate side table features two woven drawers, a light curved oak base and tabletop, and has just the right amount of storage space for your bedside trinkets and knick-knacks. Studioilse Floor Lamp Shop at Anthropologie Invite the outdoors in with this woven wicker floor lamp, perfect for an organic feel. It's crafted with natural paper cord for a soft warm glow and easily melds with any interior design style thanks to it's neutral look. Studioilse Tufted Rug Shop at Anthropologie For ultimate comfort undefoot, try this hand-tufted area rug. A great fit for a bedroom, the plush, dense pile is crafted of wood for a soft greeting every morning as you roll out of bed. The minimalist design is a great neutral base for your floor, too. Studioilse Linen Sofa Shop at Anthropologie The curved couch trend is going nowhere, and this sleek sofa makes for a convivial centerpiece in any entertaining space. A continuous linen cushion stretches along the length of the seat, and is propped up by ash wood legs for an elegant look. Studioilse Ottoman Shop at Anthropologie Pairing style and functin, this ottoman acts as a relaxing resting spot or convenient side table. It features a plump, linen-bound cushion atop a natural paper cord base and makes a lovely companion to the Studioilse linen sofa.

The Studioilse capsule collection is available to shop now exclusively at Anthropologie, with prices ranging from $98 to $2,598.