Alicia Silverstone's Backsplash is a Clever Design That Allows "Sunshine to Flow Into the Kitchen"

In my opinion, the backsplash is easily one of the most exciting things about kitchen design. Incorporating custom tiles or a pop of color creates a vocal point to the room, and is an incredibly chic and expensive-looking way to give your kitchen more character. I always envisioned a bold, bright tile backsplash in my dream kitchen, but I that was until this genius window paneling design popped up on my Instagram feed.

Alicia Silverstone recently posted a video to her Instagram promoting a recipe in her new cookbook. While I am charmed by most anything this 90s icon does, I was completely captivated by her interesting kitchen backsplash idea. Alicia has placed glass windows looking out to her garden behind her countertops, and the resulting look is both contemporary and sophisticated.

And there is no need to feel totally clueless on how to incorporate this unique pick into your cooking area, going for something a bit out of the ordinary is a great way to invite personality and expression into your space. I asked the experts to find out a little more about this design idea.

Interior designer, Patty Anderson, says she absolutely loves Alicia's choice of backsplash. "In Florida we see this type of backsplash quite often. The linear window allows our warm, beautiful Florida sunshine to flow into the kitchen," says Patty. Opting to make your stain guard into a kitchen window is a very organic way to draw in natural lighting and bring the outdoors in.

"The lush natural green of the beautiful foliage and palm trees creates a stunning backdrop when they are planted outside of the kitchen windows" says Patty. She explains that this concept "allows us, as designers, to incorporate the beauty of the outdoors and make it feel like a part of the home." Foliage never fails to bring color and life into a space.

Of course you do not have to be in the tropical environment of Florida for this concept to work. Greenery from any terrain can make a beautiful backdrop and make nature the vocal point. Patty explains that "greenery provides a gorgeous framework to your kitchen. Plus, being able to view your garden from the backsplash adds a stunning array of colors and textures that can only be found in nature or planted in a garden."

This design choice requires you to think about the layout of your home. Brian Quick, Product Manager at Andersen Windows, says "incorporating windows as backsplash involves a bit of foreplaning, and considering the orientation of your kitchen." Ideally, "the the windows should offer pleasant views and maximize natural light," says Brian. Windows bring light into the space, and ultimately that light can increase functionality.

When deciding whether to place your windows under cabinetry or maybe over sinks, Brian suggests to "think about where the light is most needed in to room. This can make chores and daily activities more enjoyable." A view makes even the most mundane parts of the day feel better.

And speaking of chores, one of the biggest concerns with window installation as a stain guard, is what is it like to clean. Interior decorator Susanna Tolo has used both tile and windows for her backsplash, and to her the benefits of having a window make it a game changer. Susanna says "it is actually really easy to wipe if I accidentally get something on it. There is no grout to worry about."

Large backsplash windows work well with modern kitchen ideas and minimalist homes as they offer an element of dynamic decor as the outdoor environment changes. Brian adds that "for more traditional and transitional spaces, smaller windows or combination of different shapes and sizes can add character while providing ample light and views." There is a place to start for any style your home may be.

Any moment in a home that gives a glimpse into nature makes for a memorable detail. The kitchen is a place of gathering, comfort, and sustainability, so incorporating windows to the outdoors can really bring that since of harmony into your cooking area. "backsplash windows can expand the visual space, making the kitchen appear larger while providing dynamic visuals, as the outdoors may change with the seasons and times of day," says Brian.

Alicia's backsplash inspiration is an extraordinary way to personalize your space and highlight nature throughout or day to day lives. If your kitchen is not set up to add windows into your backsplash, there are other ways to brighten a dark kitchen, and bring nature in. Kitchen countertop decorations and strategic choice in lighting and color are excellent ways to start incorporating light into your kitchen.

