5 window treatment trends that people with always-fashionable homes are choosing for 2024

When it comes to window treatment trends, often we're not re-inventing the wheel. However, I've seen some fresh ideas come to the fore of late that make traditional drapery look boring, proving that window treatments are important elements of interior design not to be underestimated.

From elegant, Japandi-style sheers to various styles of blinds, the importance placed on modern window treatments looks to continue as we enter the new year. Here are five window treatment trends I've spotted that I can't get enough of.





1. Sheer Roman blinds

(Image credit: Nicole England. Design: The Stylesmiths)

Roman blinds continue to be a big interior design trend as we move into 2024. Extravagant, heavy curtains certainly have their place in the home, but there is something calming about the streamlined, cleaner look of Roman blinds. Aesthetically, they have proved to be a great way to add texture, block color, or pattern to a room, and can help to blackout a room completely, perfect if you're adding window treatments to a cozy den.



They've also proved popular in 2023 as more and more designers go built-in with window seats and banquettes that sit flush against the wall. In this way, Roman shades can cover some of the windows without concerns over wall space.

There are myriad styles within Roman blinds - you can go for a ripple fold for extra texture, a sheer panel for a more minimalist approach, or a simple box pleat. Not all shades need to be lined. For simple sheer Roman shades, many designers use one piece of fabric for a light appearance - like this example from The Stylesmiths. Other designers sew in a secondary fabric to the back of the material for a richer look.



'This apartment has sweeping bay windows that sit at exactly tree top height, allowing for our clients to have these beautiful sheer Roman blinds in their living space,' says Richard Misso , director of interior design firm, The Stylesmiths. 'They are a constant supply of warm dappled light streaming in from between the branches.'

2. Top down bottom up shades

(Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Marie Flanigan)

Top down, bottom up shades are a window treatment that you can raise and lower from both the top or the bottom and have proven popular as you can take full control of the light.



'One type of window treatment that I have recently installed in clients’ homes are the top down, bottom up woven wood shades,' says a Houston-based interior designer, Marie Flanigan, who designed the above dining room with woven wood top down bottom up shades that have become her go-to window treatment style.



For Marie, this style of window treatment is just as much about its soothing aesthetic as it is function. 'Often, we miss out on beautiful natural light for the sake of privacy, which is certainly an important consideration when choosing window treatments.

'However, by lowering the top portion of the shade, you get to enjoy both natural light and privacy. I love that these window treatments keep the design feeling elevated and custom while being incredibly versatile.'

3. Cafe curtains

(Image credit: Madeleine Harper. Design: Emily Lauren Interiors)

I'm still obsessed with French cafe curtains and think the look will still be going strong as we enter 2024. In the wrong room, they can feel too farmhouse and rustic, but in a more minimalist setting, like this kitchen design by Emily Lauren Interiors, the curtains feel elegant and calming. Get the balance right and cafe curtains are what your room has been crying out for.

Firstly, think about how you want the light to come through, and how your window gets the sun. A translucent material or neutral linen can bring a welcomed dappled effect into the room at different times of the day. You’ll need to press or steam your fabric to avoid any creases before hanging and make sure the fabric expands to the exact shape for the window. Cafe curtains are ideal for modern bathrooms , where they offer privacy, but leave enough window space for enjoying the view of the sky while in the bath. Just make sure you have measured the fabric to cover the window, but give it a little space at the bottom above the windowsill to avoid watermarks on the edges of the material.



Cafe curtains aren't just for windows either, and we're seeing this nifty look used around the home - covering up white goods like washing machines in a utility room, using fabric to soften the space.

4. Recessed fixings

(Image credit: Isabel Parra. Design: Crina Arghirescu Architecture)

Designers are playing with inventive ways to hide curtain rod brackets to make a room feel more seamless, decluttered, and minimalist. 'Concealing window treatments have the effect of waving a magic wand,' says Eva Bradley and Alicia Cheung, principals of Studio Heimat. 'You can hide an oddly placed window or make the ceiling height feel better by taking the curtains all the way to the ceiling.'



The trick to hide the curtain rod brackets they employ is to use the architecture of the room or the crown molding to carefully hide your curtain rod in any groves or space between the window and the wall. 'I love to conceal drapery rod hardware in pockets when possible,' says John Cialone, partner and vice president at Tom Stringer Design Partners. 'We will frequently build out the molding by moving it forward to allow for drapery hardware to sit in a pocket. We have also been successful in creating simple valances that look like the window trim that is projected forward in front of the brackets.'

5. Sheer curtains

(Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Joshua Smith)

Sheer curtain ideas have also been in vogue this year - as homeowners use fabrics that are light and airy to give their window treatment a softer look, bringing an ethereal quality of light to any room in the home.

'Sheers are so amazing because they give us the ability to add verticality and drapery without feeling heavy or weighing down a room,' says Joshua Smith, principal and founder of NYC-based design firm, Joshua Smith Inc.

'They bring a softness to very hard lines of architecture and allow light to still filter in while providing privacy. We want all the light to come in during summer!'

Sheers used to be so simple and plain, so people weren’t as drawn to them, but companies have reimagined sheers to include varying and interesting weaves to the patterns. 'Romo even has a line of decorative sheers composed of recycled plastics which is so exciting from a sustainability standpoint,' says Joshua.

