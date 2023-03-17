Table lamps are the new kitchen decor must-have – here's why (and 12 of the best you can buy right now)
Kitchen table lamps add a coziness to the heart of the home, here are 12 that I've got my eye on
Table lamps aren't just to be reserved for the kitchen. A stylish, cozy addition to the kitchen, they bring a sense of homeliness to the space. What's more, it's a simple way to get more of a golden glow without involving a rehaul of your wiring.
It might even be that you've got a table lamp in your living room that needs a new lease of life - take it to the kitchen and voila - a cute decorative addition. Here are 12 table lamps that I think make for perfect kitchen lighting.
12 table lamps that would look great in your kitchen
$41.99
This budget buy in gold will make for a warm touch of color in your kitchen. Placed on an island or your countertop, it's a sophisticated piece that would work in a contemporary scheme.
$399
I love the texture of this table lamp. It's calming, minimalist, and would help soften any hard materials used in the kitchen. The shade is modern and makes for a cool take on a classic lampshade style.
$399
A mushroom lamp that brings a touch of joy to your kitchen. It's a mid-century style with a modern twist, and I love the dark green hue. The hand-spun steel gives it sturdy weighting too.
$262
I love a Matilda Goad design, and this from Anthropologie is whimsical and playful. I like how the base looks like a vase, and the curved handles mirror the scalloped fringing on the shade.
From $580
I'm into rose gold in the kitchen, it's quite modern and cool, adding a bit of glamor and extra light. It's also available in matte black if the glean of the light pink version isn't your cup of tea.
$248
I love this color pop, with clashing red and pink linen shade and base. It's got a sculptural element to it too, and will really stand out in a kitchen where the palette is woods and green.
$595
Designed with a playful shape, this lamp from Petite Friture is functional and sculptural, with a beautiful handblown glass orb. It's a decorative piece that serves a purpose and I love its whimsical shape.
$49
I popped this blue lamp into my round-up of mini table lamps, but I think its sharp pleats and cornflower blue coloring make it just so irresistibly cute that it's worth mentioning twice.
$129
A perfect piece for your kitchen, I love the metallic finish of this lamp and the smoked glass base. I can just see it in its element when your kitchen becomes a late-night entertaining space.
$60
A bargain buy from Target but designed by the acclaimed Studio McGee (opens in new tab). The calming palette would make a simple addition to a neutral color scheme kitchen in need of some extra lighting.
$208.25
This table lamp has some serious statement pleats in vivd red. The shade tops a streamlined polished brass base, creating a modern take on a classic silhouette. It's also on sale, so act fast!
What do table lamps bring to the kitchen?
Kitchens are often stark spaces with hard surfaces and walls of storage, void of many decortaive pieces. But they're the heart of the home and a space that is so often used for socializing, entertaining, and gathering as a family or with friends. So why don't they deserve the same decorative focus that we give our living rooms?
They are a wonderful space in which to extend your interior scheme and add more homely touches to a kitchen. Adding layering to your kitchen lighting scheme can also enhance the mood and atmosphere of the room. ‘It’s not the amount of light fixtures, but the amount of lighting, that matters,’ says Eugene Colberg (opens in new tab), principal at Colberg Architecture. What's more, they are functional - extra lighting for reading that recipe while you're entertaining in a low-lit space can only enhance the space.
'Placing a table lamp in the kitchen adds an instant cozy factor that's difficult to replicate,' says Lauren Sullivan (opens in new tab) of Well x Design. 'Opt for a table lamp to illuminate a kitchen corner or low-traffic counter space where splashes and spills aren't as likely. Tiny, petite table lamps also make a great addition to the kitchen—and in my own home, it's the smallest lamp that remains turned on the most.'
