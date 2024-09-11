These DIY Pumpkin Candle Holders Are the Perfect Centerpiece to Any Fall Table

The season of the pumpkin has rolled around, and with fall's arrival comes the urge to decorate for those cozy evenings in that the season brings. Pumpkins are the central motif of all things fall - once just reserved for Halloween - that can now work as decor all through the holidays.

And, we've discovered one of the chicest ways to incorporate them into your fall decor this season — with a candle on the center of your tablescape. I am convinced that nothing has a more welcoming feeling than a well-curated table, set and ready for use at a moment's notice. Perfecting your fall table decor is a stunning way to bring a sense of seasonal style into your home. But the secret to a stand-out setup is all in the centerpiece, and that is just what these creative candle holders accomplish. By blending a classic, natural element with the warm glow of candlelight, a pumpkin candle holder is a simple yet impactful touch of charm.

Whether your look is all-out fall, or your color palette is modern and muted, you can pack your carving knives and paint brushes away, because this stylish pumpkin candle holder idea is your next show-stopping centerpiece.

(Image credit: Julita Zych)

Interior Design, Jules Zych, shared her beautiful candle holders on her interiors Instagram account where she showcases a multitude of stunning autumnal decoration tips. Jules agrees that "pumpkins are such a classic symbol of fall, and they work well in both rustic and elegant settings. Whether you are going for a cozy or chic aesthetic, pumpkins add that perfect seasonal touch." You can go for a classic look and emphasize the harvest hues of orange and beige browns, or opt for a white or green gourd for a more sleek take on the pumpkin centerpiece.

Whichever pumpkin you choose, this DIY is a breeze. All you have to do is remove the steam of your pumpkin and cut out a candlestick-sized hole in the top. Then, poke several holes around the top half of the pumpkin big enough to fit flower stems and toothpicks, and garnish with whatever fruits, flowers, and foliage you please. Jules recommends "using varying sizes of pumpkins and candles to create height and visual interest. Mixing in foliage or autumnal flowers can add depth and texture to the table-scape as well."

Once you have created your pumpkin candles, Jules notes that they will last for around five to seven days, so it is best to try your hand at the cozy craft a day or two before you want to show them off at a dinner party or just as a festive fall decor. "For longer results I would choose artificial candles and flameless candles, and add artificial or dry flowers," says Jules, but suggests that this should mostly be considered as a back-up or safety-conscious option.

(Image credit: Julita Zych)

Candles elevate a space or any decorative corner of the home with a unique elegance that cannot be replicated. The flickering of the flame perfectly captures the cozy abidance of the fall season, and the right candle holders should match this aesthetic with ease, making these the ideal funky craft to add to your table. Simon Thie, CEO and founder of The Conscious, says he loves to dress a table with tea lights and candles. "Eating by candlelight creates a natural glow that lends itself perfectly for the low-light aesthetic of Fall," says Simon. Pair your candle decor with textured table runners, and rich-hued linens, and your table-scape will feel like it is straight out of your favorite fall movie.

Creative director and designer at Bobbi Beck, James Mallan-Matulewicz, says "simple is always a more tasteful option to go with for pumpkin decor. Carving faces into your pumpkins can get a bit cartoonish looking." James suggests that candle inserts and black and white stenciling offers a more stylish and clean aesthetic. These options are more timeless as well, so it is a table setting tip that can carry you through the whole season.

Ready to fully embrace the return of the pumpkin? Face Fall with all the best ideas for the perfect table-scape.