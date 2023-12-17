No Dining Table? No Problem! This Easy Hack Means You Can Still Create the Perfect Holiday Dinner Party Set-Up

You'll be shocked at how easy it is to pull off this viral dining hack — and your guests are going to love it, guaranteed

One of the hardest parts of apartment dwelling is that you (usually) don't have access to a dining room table. You have a couch and maybe a coffee table, sure, but lack a piece large enough to host multiple people and lack the room for one to begin with. 

This holiday season, however, blogger Sara Toufali has shared the easiest space-saving, renter-friendly, and budget-friendly dining and hosting set-up for those that identified with that first statement, and all it involves is a cheap folding table and two pillows, poufs, or supports of your choosing. And while that might not sound luxurious, I promise you're going to be blown away by the final product. Combined with the tablescape pieces I've sourced from some of the best home decor stores, this alternative dining solution easily transforms from a simple budget hack into a vibe-y, high-end meal.

The perfect dining alternative for table-less homes

Using two storage containers or pillow poufs that she seemingly already owned, Sara then rested a cheap, plastic folding table on top to elevate what will become the dining surface a bit off the ground. Next, to hide her handiwork, she simply draped a large colored flat sheet on top of the structure, so that each piece of the rig was cleverly concealed underneath.

The results are instantaneous — what was once a bootleg option becomes an elevated solution, even more so after she adds a gorgeous selection of floral accents, decor pieces, and tableware. If you're a dining table-less host this holiday season, or just flat-out looking for a new set-up to try, your guests will absolutely love this playful arrangement. 

Shop the same look

cream-colored pouf pillow
Round Pouf Ottoman

Price: $56.99
Was: $66.68

If you're without a pouf or pillow structure on which to rest your folding table, start here with this perfect piece from Walmart (that's also on sale!).

turmeric flat sheet
Turmeric 100% French Flax Linen Flat Sheet

Price: $102
Was: $120

The "tablecloth" in the Instagram reel is a Bed Threads fitted sheet in the shade turmeric, but you could also use any solid-colored sheet already in your linen closet.

linen napkins with darker piping
Saro Lifestyle Stitched Border Stonewashed Linen Napkins, Set of 4

Price: $47

Linen napkins add a warm, rustic touch to your table, which is perfect for a meal you're about to have on the floor.

playful green drinking glasses
Small Tumbler, Set of 2

Price: $50

The form on these hand-crafted tumblers is so fluid and relaxed, which is exactly the vibe we're trying to curate here. It's not the traditional vessel, but wine would look great in these.

linen scalloped green coasters
Set-Of-Four Scalloped Linen Coasters

Price: $105

Much like the linen napkins, these linen coasters are relaxed and refreshing. From Moda Operandi's in-house homeware label, they might be a bit pricier than you were expecting ... but I promise they seem worth it.

white taper candles
2-pack Tapered Candles

Price: $3.99

Candles are a dinner party must-have; add some height to your table with these pitch-perfect white taper candles from H&M.

Rattan plate chargers
Cane Charger Plate, Set of 4

Price: $240 

These cane chargers would add the perfectly textural contrast and unexpected touch to each place setting. I'm shocked by how much I love them.

gold candle holders
Lumiere Petite Candlestick

Price: $28

Of course, those candlesticks need a place to live! Available in three sizes (though sadly just two are currently in stock), these candles offer a height differential you can play with.

milky green plate
Milky Glass Plate

Price: $38

The soft milky green of this stunning ceramic plate fits the color scheme we've been curating this entire edit. It's calming, entrancing, and worthy of center-stage on your table.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

