Soundbar deals: all the best discounts from around the web this Cyber Monday

The Black Friday shopping period is here and, as usual, technology and sound systems are some of the first to see their prices slashed across the web. In order to make your life easier, we have assembled the best soundbar deals and offers below to prevent you from needing to trawl through the sites yourself.

Soundbars can completely change the way you watch TV, adding boosted audio quality, smart features, Bluetooth, and even the effect of surround sound to your movie nights, Netflix binges, and big game days.

We will be updating this page regularly, so keep checking back if you want to grab the very best deal on a new soundbar for your TV. And, for our verdict on the best soundbars, you can buy, check out our guide.

Cyber Monday soundbar deals

Today's best soundbar deal LG SL4Y 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar | was $280, now $130 (save $150) You can save an amazing $150 on this excellent soundbar and subwoofer system from LG, saving you almost half price on the Dolby Digital surround sound speaker. The 2.1 Channel soundbar is sleek and stylish, too, so will blend seamlessly into your living room.

Samsung HW-Q600A Soundbar | was $600, now $328 (save $272) Amazon has knocked the price of the Samsung HW-Q600A Soundbar down by $272 for Black Friday. This is a very decent deal on a 2021 Dolby Atmos soundbar, representing a saving of 45%. We don't know how long the sale will hold, though, so act quickly!

Samsung HW-Q950A 11.1.4 Channel Soundbar | was $1800, now $1300 (save $500) More than just a standalone soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q950A is a complete sound system for your home with a pair of rear speakers and subwoofer included. And good news - the system is currently $500 less at Best Buy for Black Friday, saving you 28%.

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar | was $180, now $129 (save 28%) The TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos soundbar is currently 28% cheaper at Amazon, saving you a brilliant $51. The bar boasts Dolby Atmos for surround sound, dual built-in subwoofers, Bluetooth connectivity, and more, this is a good choice for under $150. It's also Roku TV-ready, so comes recommended if you're already set up.

Yamaha YAS-109 Soundbar | was $240, now $180 (save 25%) Target has a great deal on the Yamaha YAS-109 Soundbar, meaning you can save 25% on upgrading your TV's audio. The bar has built-in subwoofers for added bass, Alexa included for better integration with your smart home, and DTS Virtual:X surround sound. Not bad for less than $200.