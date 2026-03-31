Curated Finds for Kourosh — Rugs

A curated selection of kilim rugs to bring warmth, depth, and character to your space.

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou's avatar
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Design Lab by Livingetc
(Image credit: Future)

Dear Kourosh,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a personalised edit of rug options for your space.

I explored a mix of both vintage and new kilim-style rugs across a mid-range price point. Sourcing authentic vintage kilim rugs online can be quite challenging, as many tend to be on the higher end. With that in mind, I’ve put together a selection that captures the look and feel of a vintage kilim, while keeping the options more accessible.

I really like your idea of introducing a darker rug into the space. It will help ground the room beautifully. That said, opting for a patterned kilim would also bring in personality and a sense of depth, so it ultimately comes down to your personal preference and how bold you’d like to go.

You’re absolutely right about the sizing. Moving to a larger rug will make the room feel more expansive and better anchored.

As an additional suggestion, it could also be worth exploring local vintage markets, as they often have a wider and more unique selection that isn’t always available online.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit.

Warm regards,
Iokasti

Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Iokasti Sotirakopoulou
Stylist

With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.