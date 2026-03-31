Curated Finds for Kourosh — Rugs

Dear Kourosh,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a personalised edit of rug options for your space.

I explored a mix of both vintage and new kilim-style rugs across a mid-range price point. Sourcing authentic vintage kilim rugs online can be quite challenging, as many tend to be on the higher end. With that in mind, I’ve put together a selection that captures the look and feel of a vintage kilim, while keeping the options more accessible.

I really like your idea of introducing a darker rug into the space. It will help ground the room beautifully. That said, opting for a patterned kilim would also bring in personality and a sense of depth, so it ultimately comes down to your personal preference and how bold you’d like to go.

You’re absolutely right about the sizing. Moving to a larger rug will make the room feel more expansive and better anchored.

As an additional suggestion, it could also be worth exploring local vintage markets, as they often have a wider and more unique selection that isn’t always available online.

In the meantime, I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit.

Warm regards,

Iokasti

Etsy Brown Beige Flatweave Kilim Rug, Handwoven Wool £660.16 at Etsy UK & I I love this rug, it strikes such a perfect balance between price and tone. The warm rust and brown palette really grounds the space, and I think the geometric border adds just the right amount of character without feeling overwhelming. It’s also a very practical choice, since it’s ready to ship, something that can be surprisingly hard to find with kilim-style rugs online. Nain Trading Kilim Horizon 301x401cm £1,830 at naintrading.co.uk I love this one, it feels really special. It’s a completely unique piece, so once it’s gone, it’s gone, which makes it feel like a bit of a find. The scale is great for a larger living room, and I think the flatwoven wool gives it that relaxed, lived-in texture that always works so well. It’s also surprisingly practical for something that looks this considered, being hard-wearing and easy to live with day to day. Rugvista Clio 300x400cm £730 at rugvista.co.uk This is another great option. This rug is made from natural wool and cotton, giving it a more elevated feel. While it’s not a traditional kilim, it still has that same flatweave simplicity. It also comes in a wide range of colors, making it a flexible and timeless choice that will easily work with your space. Vinterior 1960s Vintage Wool Oversize Turkish Kilim Rug £1,434 at vinterior.co This is a beautiful vintage option. This Wool Kilim Rug is a genuine 1960s piece in excellent condition, which makes it feel particularly special and one of a kind. The scale is ideal for your space, and the handwoven wool adds that depth and authenticity you simply can’t replicate with newer pieces. What I really like here is the character. It brings history, texture, and a sense of individuality into the room, while still feeling timeless and easy to live with.