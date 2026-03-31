Curated Finds for Kourosh — Rugs
A curated selection of kilim rugs to bring warmth, depth, and character to your space.
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Dear Kourosh,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a personalised edit of rug options for your space.
I explored a mix of both vintage and new kilim-style rugs across a mid-range price point. Sourcing authentic vintage kilim rugs online can be quite challenging, as many tend to be on the higher end. With that in mind, I’ve put together a selection that captures the look and feel of a vintage kilim, while keeping the options more accessible.
I really like your idea of introducing a darker rug into the space. It will help ground the room beautifully. That said, opting for a patterned kilim would also bring in personality and a sense of depth, so it ultimately comes down to your personal preference and how bold you’d like to go.
You’re absolutely right about the sizing. Moving to a larger rug will make the room feel more expansive and better anchored.
As an additional suggestion, it could also be worth exploring local vintage markets, as they often have a wider and more unique selection that isn’t always available online.
In the meantime, I hope you enjoy exploring your curated edit.
Warm regards,
Iokasti
I love this rug, it strikes such a perfect balance between price and tone. The warm rust and brown palette really grounds the space, and I think the geometric border adds just the right amount of character without feeling overwhelming. It’s also a very practical choice, since it’s ready to ship, something that can be surprisingly hard to find with kilim-style rugs online.
I love this one, it feels really special. It’s a completely unique piece, so once it’s gone, it’s gone, which makes it feel like a bit of a find. The scale is great for a larger living room, and I think the flatwoven wool gives it that relaxed, lived-in texture that always works so well. It’s also surprisingly practical for something that looks this considered, being hard-wearing and easy to live with day to day.
This is another great option. This rug is made from natural wool and cotton, giving it a more elevated feel. While it’s not a traditional kilim, it still has that same flatweave simplicity. It also comes in a wide range of colors, making it a flexible and timeless choice that will easily work with your space.
This is a beautiful vintage option. This Wool Kilim Rug is a genuine 1960s piece in excellent condition, which makes it feel particularly special and one of a kind. The scale is ideal for your space, and the handwoven wool adds that depth and authenticity you simply can’t replicate with newer pieces. What I really like here is the character. It brings history, texture, and a sense of individuality into the room, while still feeling timeless and easy to live with.
This is the most affordable option in the edit. The Safi Kilim rug brings in pattern and color in a way that instantly adds character and personality to the space. Made from natural jute and cotton, it still has that authentic, handwoven feel, making it a great entry point into the kilim look while keeping the overall scheme warm and visually interesting.
With studies in Interior and Spatial Design in Milan and a background as a design and styling consultant, Iokasti helps people discover their personal style and translate it into interiors that feel lived-in, layered, and full of character. Her approach is rooted in listening and intuition, understanding how people live and what makes them feel at home. She loves mixing old and brand-new pieces to create spaces that feel timeless yet personal. Inspired by her travels, Iokasti enjoys collecting unique pieces from around the world and styling them in a way that feels natural, personal, and full of soul. She believes great design should feel effortless, a little playful, a little unexpected, and always full of life.