Our Style Editor Is Seriously Impressed With These 12 Wayfair Dining Chairs — 'And So Many of Them Are On Sale!'

Dining chairs serve as the central hub of activity within our homes, playing host to family dinners and evenings with friends. Striking a delicate balance between aesthetic appeal and comfort is crucial, as these chairs should entice you to linger. Amidst the plethora of dining options available, Wayfair stands out with an assortment that effortlessly meets both these criteria.
With a vast array of choices, this Wayfair editor's choice fulfills all of your dining chair dreams. And as Taos-based interior designer Nicole Collum notes, "Everyone wants a seat at a gorgeous dining table, but no one wants to sit on an outdated or uncomfortable chair. Dining chairs are having a moment and going through their own style transformation.” Gone are the days of matching sets of tables and chairs, says the designer. A dining chair is now seen as an artful statement in and of itself, feeling “thoughtfully curated and less utilitarian.”
So, relax, take a seat, and explore the array of beautiful offerings that Wayfair has in store.
Best Wayfair Dining Chairs
Best Modern Dining Chairs from Wayfair
Price: $580
Was: $850
The stunning chair, adorned with mixed-material woven details on par with a high-end purse, is just mesmerizing. A modern style that effortlessly captures the attention of dinner guests without overwhelming the surrounding space.
Price: $429.99
Was: $698.40
This contemporary chair features subtle curves in solid rubberwood, providing the most comfortable seat in the house with its padded leather cushion and backrest. Available in upholstery options of cream and gray, this style suits a range of design styles.
Best Mid-Century Modern Dining Chairs from Wayfair
Price: $193.99
Was: $384
A unique mid-century marvel, this chair features arms as curved extensions of the back — an eye-catching design. Its medium-high cushion ensures posture alignment, making it an excellent addition to a small desk when not in use at the dining table.
Price: $199.99
Was: $249.99
When simplicity is the key, this dining chair set from Wayfair nails it. With options of dark walnut or natural wood, the delightfully pared-down design showcases a saddle seat, providing an architectural touch.
Price: $219.99
Was: $259.99
Natural rattan and luxurious green velvet upholstery define this breath of fresh air in dining chair sets. Sturdy steel frames add substance without overwhelming visual space, making this pair perfect for dining tables in natural wood.
Best Statement Dining Chairs from Wayfair
Price: $133.99
Was: $147.99
Dramatic proportions and a striking red-cream contrast make this dining chair set the star of the show, and at its current price under $140, it's a deal too good to miss.
Price: $408
Was: $459.99
Timeless chic meets classical charm with the skirted dining chair, featuring vertical stripes for a summertime country club look. With over a dozen patterns and colors to choose from, this chair adds cheer to any dinner gathering.
Price: $439.99
Was: $950.40
This dining chair set makes a statement through its design, boasting dramatic curves and a solid top-to-bottom back. A contemporary and regal addition, it provides unmatched back support, making it a comfortable conversation starter.
Best Classic Dining Chairs from Wayfair
Price: $430
Was: $505
A sleek dining chair with a simple cutout is a classic choice that lends itself to a range of aesthetics, ensuring it stays with you for the long haul. Pair one of these Wayfair rugs underneath for heightened visual interest.
Price: $180
Was: $289.86
Reminiscing a classic style you might recall from your childhood home, or perhaps a grandparents' house, this ladder-back dining chair offers an updated spin on a timeless classic with its elongated back, delivering a big impact.
HOW SHOULD I STYLE MY DINING CHAIRS?
According to Cullum, dining chair styling should combine style with comfort. She suggests "Adding a plush texture like an upholstered seat and back" which provides an extra level of coziness, compelling guests to keep "happily chatting around the table."
When it comes to creating a visually interesting dining space, interior designer Courtney Wollersheim suggests, "Mixing and matching a wide variety of styles, colors, shapes, textures, and global influences" to achieve an eclectic charm.
Dining chairs offer numerous opportunities for experimentation and creativity. Whether seeking the perfect accent or embracing mix-and-match aesthetics, this is your chance to inject fun and opt for something unexpected.
