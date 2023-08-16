Designers love tufted accessories for creating joyful-yet-cozy homes - here are the 9 best fluffy/fun pieces I've found
We’ve rounded up the top tufted home accents – ‘cause they’re the easiest way to make your home feel both comfortable and modern
Tufted detailing is, IMO, one of the unsung heroes of the decor world. The fun fuzzy detail can be colorful or muted, short and subtle or unapologetically shaggy depending on your preference or the style of look you'd like to achieve. Whether you’re looking to make a statement with eye-catching decor pieces or want to add some subtle shifts in texture to a tonal scheme, there’s a tufted accessory out there for you.
So I’ve rifled through all the best home decor stores to find the top tufted home accessories for you to shop. From neutral textured pillows to interestingly-shaped rugs, here are the best tufted pieces to add a playful and cozy touch to your decor.
OUR TOP 9 TUFTED HOME ACCESSORIES
BEST NEUTRAL TUFTED PILLOWS
Tufting can provide some much-needed difference in texture when it comes to sticking to neutral tones, and this pillow would suit a cream-and-beige scheme perfectly. With its stylish curved line pattern, it's the perfect minimalist accent pillow.
The difference in texture on this tufted pillow is even more noticeable. I love the natural pattern and thicker loops which give the tufting a softer, more modern feel.
BEST COLORFUL TUFTED PILLOWS
This hand-tufted accent pillow is bold in both color and abstract print. A shaving technique was used to create dimension in texture too – in all, it's the most playful statement accessory I've seen.
I adore the earthy terracotta tones featured in this pillow cover. The golden sunset theme makes it perfect for end-of-summer decor, and the best thing is it's currently on sale for 46% less!
BEST TUFTED RUGS
I've seen these uniquely-shaped rugs all over social media lately. Not only is the manufacturing process soo satisfying to watch, the result is super fun – this colorful splatter print rug would make a playful addition to any room.
This hand-tufted bath mat is shaped like a seashell, making it the ideal addition to your bathroom. It's a surefire conversation starter and looks utterly serene.
And if you're after something more subtle (yet still unique), this is one of the best rugs I've seen. I'm obsessed with the contrast wavy border detail!
WHAT IS TUFTED DETAILING IN DECOR?
Tufting refers to a textile manufacturing process used to create a pile or looped surface. Hand tufting is a popular technique for more intricate detailing or bold, statement pieces. A combination of tufting and shaving is used to create shape and texture within a tufted piece (usually with uniquely-shaped rugs) for an eye-catching 3D effect.
The playful detail is most often used on rugs and accent pillows, but it can also be found in statement mirrors, wall hangings and other home accessories. Wherever you find tufted detailing, it never fails to add a fun, cozy vibe to any homeware piece.
