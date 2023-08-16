Designers love tufted accessories for creating joyful-yet-cozy homes - here are the 9 best fluffy/fun pieces I've found

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tufted detailing is, IMO, one of the unsung heroes of the decor world. The fun fuzzy detail can be colorful or muted, short and subtle or unapologetically shaggy depending on your preference or the style of look you'd like to achieve. Whether you’re looking to make a statement with eye-catching decor pieces or want to add some subtle shifts in texture to a tonal scheme, there’s a tufted accessory out there for you.

So I’ve rifled through all the best home decor stores to find the top tufted home accessories for you to shop. From neutral textured pillows to interestingly-shaped rugs, here are the best tufted pieces to add a playful and cozy touch to your decor.

OUR TOP 9 TUFTED HOME ACCESSORIES

BEST NEUTRAL TUFTED PILLOWS

Cream cotton pillow cover $36.99 at H&M Tufting can provide some much-needed difference in texture when it comes to sticking to neutral tones, and this pillow would suit a cream-and-beige scheme perfectly. With its stylish curved line pattern, it's the perfect minimalist accent pillow. Tufted wool and cotton pillow $185 at Nordstrom The difference in texture on this tufted pillow is even more noticeable. I love the natural pattern and thicker loops which give the tufting a softer, more modern feel. Tasseled cream pillow cover $36.99 at H&M Pillows (especially the intricately-detailed kind) can often set you back a pretty penny, so I'm genuinely surprised by the affordable price of this one which features a chic geometric tufted design.

BEST COLORFUL TUFTED PILLOWS

Hand-tufted accent pillow $265 at Nordstrom This hand-tufted accent pillow is bold in both color and abstract print. A shaving technique was used to create dimension in texture too – in all, it's the most playful statement accessory I've seen. Tufted sunset pillow cover $18.99 at H&M I adore the earthy terracotta tones featured in this pillow cover. The golden sunset theme makes it perfect for end-of-summer decor, and the best thing is it's currently on sale for 46% less! Lulu tufted pillow $98 at Anthropologie Last (but most certainly not least) in the pillow category is this chic Scandi-style pillow. The layered tufting and different textures running throughout make it feel really expensive.

BEST TUFTED RUGS

The Winnie tufted rug $195 at Urban Outfitters I've seen these uniquely-shaped rugs all over social media lately. Not only is the manufacturing process soo satisfying to watch, the result is super fun – this colorful splatter print rug would make a playful addition to any room. Sabine hand-tufted bath mat $58 at Anthropologie This hand-tufted bath mat is shaped like a seashell, making it the ideal addition to your bathroom. It's a surefire conversation starter and looks utterly serene. Oliver hand-tufted rug $239 at Urban Outfitters And if you're after something more subtle (yet still unique), this is one of the best rugs I've seen. I'm obsessed with the contrast wavy border detail!