I scoured the sales to find the most cheerful home decor - make your space happier at up to 60% off

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If there’s one thing better than a statement piece of decor, it’s finding out said piece is on sale! Whether through bright pops of color or playful, eye-catching design, there are some bits of homeware that just add a cheerful tone to your space – and I’m on a mission to find them at the very best prices.

There are loads of great sales on at our favorite home decor stores right now, so I went through the discount pages with a fine-tooth comb to find the very best deals on the most cheerful home accessories – ‘cause we could all do with a few uplifting additions to our home! From playful pillows to statement vases, here are the most cheerful and uplifting home pieces I could find in the sales.

OUR TOP 12 CHEERFUL HOME PICKS ON SALE

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST H&M HOME SALE PICKS

so affordable Patterned cotton pillow cover $3.99, was $9.99 at H&M I challenge you to look at this bright printed pillow cover and not smile. The fact that it's an impressive 60% off right now is just the cherry on top of the cake! Large lilac glass vase $18.99, was $34.99 at H&M I adore the uplifting lilac color of this vase almost as much as its 46%-off price! The wavy asymmetrical silhouette reminds me of a similar design from much pricier brand. Tufted pillow cover $18.99, was $34.99 at H&M H&M's on-sale pillow offering is clearly very strong right now, as I can't take my eyes off this 46%-off tufted design. With its earthy shades and sunset pattern it's reminiscent of hot summer evenings abroad.

Check out H&M's entire home sale right here

BEST ANTHROPOLOGIE SALE PICKS

Check out Anthropologie's entire home sale right here

BEST NORDSTROM SALE PICKS

Check out Nordstrom's entire home sale right here

BEST DWR SALE PICKS

Flare candle holder $38.50, was $55 at DWR This colorful glass candlestick is 30% off and features a fun stacked design. If you're a fan of pastel hues with modern finishes, this is the sale piece for you. Arcs vase $87, was $145 at DRW I love the scallop-edged detailing, modern metal finish and (most of all) 40%-off price of this delightful vase. Fans of bold color and design simply need this statement piece in the eye-catching red shade. Lilac glass handle vase $88, was $220 at DWR Last but most certainly not least is this lilac vase which features a simple-yet-striking design with statement contrast-color handles and an impressive 60%-off price tag.

Check out DWR's entire home sale right here