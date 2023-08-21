I scoured the sales to find the most cheerful home decor - make your space happier at up to 60% off
On the lookout for some uplifting pieces to add to your space? Our shopping editor has found them – and with some impressive discounts to boot
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
If there’s one thing better than a statement piece of decor, it’s finding out said piece is on sale! Whether through bright pops of color or playful, eye-catching design, there are some bits of homeware that just add a cheerful tone to your space – and I’m on a mission to find them at the very best prices.
There are loads of great sales on at our favorite home decor stores right now, so I went through the discount pages with a fine-tooth comb to find the very best deals on the most cheerful home accessories – ‘cause we could all do with a few uplifting additions to our home! From playful pillows to statement vases, here are the most cheerful and uplifting home pieces I could find in the sales.
OUR TOP 12 CHEERFUL HOME PICKS ON SALE
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
BEST H&M HOME SALE PICKS
so affordable
I challenge you to look at this bright printed pillow cover and not smile. The fact that it's an impressive 60% off right now is just the cherry on top of the cake!
I adore the uplifting lilac color of this vase almost as much as its 46%-off price! The wavy asymmetrical silhouette reminds me of a similar design from much pricier brand.
H&M's on-sale pillow offering is clearly very strong right now, as I can't take my eyes off this 46%-off tufted design. With its earthy shades and sunset pattern it's reminiscent of hot summer evenings abroad.
Check out H&M's entire home sale right here
BEST ANTHROPOLOGIE SALE PICKS
This monogram mug is available in every initial ATM – so I'd hurry to snap up the 29%-off design before your one sells out! Each style features the most enchanting mosaic tile pattern.
cheerful design
Can you tell I'm a bit obsessed with statement pillows right now? I couldn't help but include this bright and cheerful gingham offering. It's 31% off and has the most exquisite scallop border detailing
Check out Anthropologie's entire home sale right here
BEST NORDSTROM SALE PICKS
so chic
This 30%-off statement vase comes in a few different colors, but I adore this bright blue for an uplifting feel! The timeless shape and wiggle handles strike the perfect balance between classic and playful design.
These tinted glasses have an eye-catching hexagonal shape making them a chic (and surprisingly affordable) addition to your colorful glassware. They're also 40% off – no biggie.
Check out Nordstrom's entire home sale right here
BEST DWR SALE PICKS
This colorful glass candlestick is 30% off and features a fun stacked design. If you're a fan of pastel hues with modern finishes, this is the sale piece for you.
I love the scallop-edged detailing, modern metal finish and (most of all) 40%-off price of this delightful vase. Fans of bold color and design simply need this statement piece in the eye-catching red shade.
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
-
-
What are the options for an Apple HomeKit home hub? An expert's verdict on which is best
If you want to set up an Apple HomeKit home hub, you have three options — but one has a big drawback
By Alan Martin Published
-
'It's the easiest way to make a room look more expensive' – 5 ways to decorate with molding
Molding has an association with period properties, but these ideas prove that it has its place in the modern home too
By Oonagh Turner Published