I scoured the sales to find the most cheerful home decor - make your space happier at up to 60% off

On the lookout for some uplifting pieces to add to your space? Our shopping editor has found them – and with some impressive discounts to boot

candlestick, pillow, trinket dish and vase
(Image credit: Nordstrom, H&M, DWR)
Jump to category:
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

If there’s one thing better than a statement piece of decor, it’s finding out said piece is on sale! Whether through bright pops of color or playful, eye-catching design, there are some bits of homeware that just add a cheerful tone to your space – and I’m on a mission to find them at the very best prices.  

There are loads of great sales on at our favorite home decor stores right now, so I went through the discount pages with a fine-tooth comb to find the very best deals on the most cheerful home accessories – ‘cause we could all do with a few uplifting additions to our home! From playful pillows to statement vases, here are the most cheerful and uplifting home pieces I could find in the sales.

OUR TOP 12 CHEERFUL HOME PICKS ON SALE

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST H&M HOME SALE PICKS

orange pink and cream pillow cover with a geometric patternso affordable
Patterned cotton pillow cover

I challenge you to look at this bright printed pillow cover and not smile. The fact that it's an impressive 60% off right now is just the cherry on top of the cake! 

tall lilac glass vase in a collapsing design
Large lilac glass vase

I adore the uplifting lilac color of this vase almost as much as its 46%-off price! The wavy asymmetrical silhouette reminds me of a similar design from much pricier brand. 

rectangle tufted pillow with a sunset pattern
Tufted pillow cover

H&M's on-sale pillow offering is clearly very strong right now, as I can't take my eyes off this 46%-off tufted design. With its earthy shades and sunset pattern it's reminiscent of hot summer evenings abroad.

Check out H&M's entire home sale right here

BEST ANTHROPOLOGIE SALE PICKS

four monogram mugs stacked with colorful mosaic patterns
Mezze monogram mug

This monogram mug is available in every initial ATM – so I'd hurry to snap up the 29%-off design before your one sells out! Each style features the most enchanting mosaic tile pattern.

turquoise gingham pillow with triple scallop bordercheerful design
Gingham capri pillow

Can you tell I'm a bit obsessed with statement pillows right now? I couldn't help but include this bright and cheerful gingham offering. It's 31% off and has the most exquisite scallop border detailing 

large white glazed stoneware pitcher with orange and coral sealife painted patterns
Agata large pitcher

There's 36% off this large handcrafted pitcher that features the most beautiful ocean-themed detailing – perfect for summer! It can be used as a vase or to add a bright touch to your dinner table.

Check out Anthropologie's entire home sale right here

BEST NORDSTROM SALE PICKS

blue stoneware vase with wiggle handlesso chic
Verso handled vase

This 30%-off statement vase comes in a few different colors, but I adore this bright blue for an uplifting feel! The timeless shape and wiggle handles strike the perfect balance between classic and playful design.

two tall glasses in tinted orange and a hexagonal shape
Coucou tall glasses

These tinted glasses have an eye-catching hexagonal shape making them a chic (and surprisingly affordable) addition to your colorful glassware. They're also 40% off – no biggie.

three trinket bowls with wavy rims in different sizes
Wavy medium ceramic dish

And this ceramic dish proves your decorative pieces doesn't have to be colorful to feel happy! With its wavy, ruffled rim it'll add a cheerful touch to a minimalistic scheme – all for 25% less.

Check out Nordstrom's entire home sale right here

BEST DWR SALE PICKS

glass candlestick with stacked design in different pastel shades
Flare candle holder

This colorful glass candlestick is 30% off and features a fun stacked design. If you're a fan of pastel hues with modern finishes, this is the sale piece for you.

red metal straight vase with scalloped detail on the rim and base
Arcs vase

I love the scallop-edged detailing, modern metal finish and (most of all) 40%-off price of this delightful vase. Fans of bold color and design simply need this statement piece in the eye-catching red shade. 

pink glass vase with large thin lilac handles on either side
Lilac glass handle vase

Last but most certainly not least is this lilac vase which features a simple-yet-striking design with statement contrast-color handles and an impressive 60%-off price tag. 

Check out DWR's entire home sale right here

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

Latest