Best webcam: for virtual meetings, gaming and social media
The best webcams help enhance meetings, virtual get-togethers, and more, and this guide will help you find the ideal device
On the hunt for the best webcams for virtual meetings? Perhaps you also want one that can help in other areas like streaming videos or chatting online with friends.
Whatever the need, this guide will run through some of the best around, whether it’s for those on a budget or those that want to buy the latest and greatest that money can buy.
We’ve analyzed several features when hand-picking this selection of products, including price, which can be a key concern. This guide keys out the options based on what each person requires, making it easy to find your ideal pick.
For example, those looking for a webcam for work conference calls will probably opt for a slicker more professional look.
It’s also essential to make sure that you’re looking at compatible webcams as not all webcams will work with different types of hardware. As an example, some webcams won’t work with Macs.
Plus the aesthetics of these webcams is important as this need not take away from your workstation, but can actually enhance the space. For more on technology for your work from home set-up, take a look at our guide to the best wireless printers. In the meantime, you can read how we ranked the finest webcams.
The best webcams in 2022
1. Logitech Brio 4K Webcam
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For those looking for a webcam that can boast ultra 4K HD video calling, wide field of view, and compatibility with a range of video conferencing software platforms, the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is perfect.
The Brio 4K webcam is ideal if you want something to look the part in a professional setting, thanks to its ability to record in up to 4K resolution, while 1,080p and 720p outputs are also available.
This webcam also comes with autofocus for added stability, while you’re able to record videos at 90fps and capture images at 30fps. This cam also has an adjustable field of view with three presets, allowing you to choose between 90, 78, or 65 degrees.
Other features include a privacy shade that provides a cover for the lens, while the cam can operate well in a number of different lighting conditions, be it in low light, direct sunlight, or high-contrast conditions.
2. Logitech HD Webcam C310
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For those on a budget that wish to use a tried and tested webcam for remote working, the Logitech HD Webcam C310 is a contender worth considering. It’s ideal for those that aren’t the most technically astute, as it's plug and play through USB connectivity making it easy to install.
Although it’s at the entry-level, the C310 comes with a photo resolution of 5MP plus HD resolution of 720p, something which many of the higher-spec models from Logitech also do.
There is also a wide-angle lens and auto light correction which can help even in dim light. Another useful feature is a built-in mic with noise cancellation to drown out any annoying background sound.
As for cons, it doesn’t come with image stabilization and has a plastic lens which makes it that bit more vulnerable to cracks.
Logitech offers a two-year limited hardware warranty for added peace of mind. It’s perfect for students who might not have the most to spend, but don't want to sacrifice video quality.
3. Anker PowerConf C300 Smart Full HD Webcam
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For a premium webcam that is Zoom certified, the Anker PowerConf C300 is an excellent bit of kit that provides 1,080p resolution for a top-quality picture.
This cam from Anker is AI-powered, with the ability to automatically adjust framing, color adjustment, and exposure as you’re using the webcam for your conference calls. Through this AI power, the C300 depth sensing and facial recognition can track and adjust composition, while also adjusting to inconsistent conditions. It’s the perfect camera for remote workers who need to present for audiences thanks to these smart AI functions.
There is a dual-mic, three adjustable field of view (FoV) settings, 78, 90, and 115 degrees.
Sadly the C300 doesn’t have image stabilization and at $99.99 isn't cheap. But that said it’s easy to install, comes with a privacy cover and has four angles of adjustment, and can even mount to a tripod.
4. Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
With streaming growing in popularity, YouTubers and Twitch users need to be kitted out with the tech to allow them to showcase their talents. And this streaming webcam from Razer Kiyo can do just that. But it still works as a top-level conferencing tool too.
At just under $50, the Razer Kiyo is ideal for someone that’s looking to get into streaming content. It comes with a multi-step ring light that allows for you to be looking perfectly lit at all times, even in dimmer conditions. This also means it’s not just a webcam but a light too.
Even so, this webcam is still able to stream at 60fps with a video capture resolution of 1,080p.
Sadly for Mac users, this isn’t compatible, but for those with PCs, it’s not an issue. For gamers at least, it does work with platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, plus Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype.
5. Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Logitech makes good quality webcams, so it’s very little surprise to see another one of its products pop up in our round-up. This time it’s the Logitech C920s HD Pro, which is suited for the everyday user.
This particular webcam comes with the ability to record in low-light conditions and capture images at 30fps, which is admittedly not as fast as some options on the market, but still more than ideal for solo web conferences.
It records video footage at 1080p and has a 78-degree field of view, although this is unfortunately not adjustable. That said, this can still provide some top-quality pictures.
Amazon is currently pushing this for $99.99 and as part of a bundle, the product comes with a privacy shutter and a 4-port USB 3.0.
6. Microsoft Modern Webcam
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For those looking to get a good quality camera for a reasonable price, which doesn't feel too cheap and doesn't break the bank, Microsoft's Modern Webcam is perfect.
Currently priced at $75 on Amazon, this webcam is ideal for people looking to carry out calls on Microsoft Teams or other video conferencing platforms.
Setting up the camera is easy enough as it's plug-and-play and just requires a USB-A cable to be plugged into your PC. For those that wish to customize the webcam further, including brightness, sharpness, and white balance, there's an app called Microsoft Accessory Center for this.
The Microsoft Modern Webcam has a sleek and stylish look and at 0.19lbs it barely weighs anything. As for the performance, it's able to shoot at 30fps, with a resolution of 1080p, and features a 78-degree field of view.
One downside is that the versatile mounting system can be a bit frustrating as it doesn't feel the most secure. But at under $100 this camera represents good value for money.
7. Logitech StreamCam
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
For content creators that like to live stream to YouTube or Twitch, this Logitech StreamCam is a perfect contender. It has a stylish design that makes it look unique to most of the other webcams in this round-up and is available in either white or black.
Performance-wise the output is 1080p at 60fps, which makes it ideal for streaming live content. That said it might be too advanced for some conferencing software, so bear this in mind. Unlike a lot of the other webcams in this round-up, the StreamCam does offer image stabilization, again a massive pro for streamers.
One downside is that you’re restricted to a preset field of view of 78-degrees, so wider room shots won’t be possible. But for streaming and even broadcasting content, this is a model well worth a look at.
How to choose the best webcam
When choosing a webcam, it's best to first establish what you'll need it for as the needs of one person will vary from another.
So look at specifications such as resolution output, sound quality, and compatibility. Then decide if you can go for less and save money or if you need the very best, money no object.
Other factors to consider are design and connectivity. Make sure this works with your setup and will fit into your desk space.
It’s also worth visiting the website of each brand and seeing if any additional information is required because there are usually good FAQs to be found for any niggling questions.
Luke is a veteran journalist and editor of over two decades where he has written about everything but specialises is technology, science, health and fitness, smart homes and health. He contributes to Real Homes, T3, Tom's Guide and TechRadar, among many other titles. As a father of two, any spare time he gets is enjoyed surfing, reading, hiking, camping and generally getting out in nature.
-
-
A mix of rustic textures and countryside colors gives this cottage a sense of belonging
Interior designer Guy Wengraf has cunningly crafted a sumptuous yet rustic garden cottage in the Cotswolds that invites guests to slow down
By Louise O'Bryan • Published
-
IKEA reveals a trendy new accessory, and it's a home office must-have
PLUGGLAND celebrates one of 2022's most popular prints – it's almost too fashionable to be functional
By Megan Slack • Published
-
Best video doorbell: our pick of the best doorbell cameras for your home
The best video doorbells to make your front door smarter, from Ring, Google and more
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
Best treadmills: 5 standout machines to keep fit at home
These are the absolute best treadmills for ultimate convenience when it comes to exercising at home
By Molly Cleary • Published
-
Echelon Connect Sport review — is this exercise bike worth it?
We put the Echelon Connect Sport through its paces and here's our verdict. Is this bike worth its price tag? And who is it designed for? We tell all...
By Annie Collyer • Published
-
Best wake up lights: our top picks for a smoother start to your day
The best wake up lights to help you get out of bed in the morning - so you can finally ditch the alarm clock for a simulated sunrise
By Katie Sims • Published
-
Best smart plug outlets - control everything in your home from anywhere
The best smart plug outlet gives you the ability to power on and off devices, no matter where you are. Here are the top examples.
By Luke Edwards • Published
-
The best smart plugs: the slickest ways to make your life easier, save energy and reduce bills
The best smart plugs can turn even the most basic devices into part of your smart home. The future is literally now
By Caroline Preece • Published
-
8 sleep gadgets to encourage smarter sleep
Turn to tech and cutting edge design to help you fall and stay asleep
By Jaclyn Turner • Published
-
Best smart scales: the best body composition scales to invest in today
With the best smart scales, you can get an in-depth picture of your health from home
By Molly Cleary • Published