Best webcam: for virtual meetings, gaming and social media

On the hunt for the best webcams for virtual meetings? Perhaps you also want one that can help in other areas like streaming videos or chatting online with friends.

Whatever the need, this guide will run through some of the best around, whether it’s for those on a budget or those that want to buy the latest and greatest that money can buy.

We’ve analyzed several features when hand-picking this selection of products, including price, which can be a key concern. This guide keys out the options based on what each person requires, making it easy to find your ideal pick.

For example, those looking for a webcam for work conference calls will probably opt for a slicker more professional look.

It’s also essential to make sure that you’re looking at compatible webcams as not all webcams will work with different types of hardware. As an example, some webcams won’t work with Macs.

Plus the aesthetics of these webcams is important as this need not take away from your workstation, but can actually enhance the space.

The best webcams in 2022

1. Logitech Brio 4K Webcam Best webcam overall Specifications Resolution: 4K Framerate: 30fps Connectivity: USB Dimensions: 1 x 1 x 4 inches Weight: 0.35lbs Reasons to buy + Comes with autofocus + HD calling up to 4K + Compatible: Windows, Mac or Chrome OS + Three field of view presets + Noise-cancelling Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest

For those looking for a webcam that can boast ultra 4K HD video calling, wide field of view, and compatibility with a range of video conferencing software platforms, the Logitech Brio 4K Webcam is perfect.

The Brio 4K webcam is ideal if you want something to look the part in a professional setting, thanks to its ability to record in up to 4K resolution, while 1,080p and 720p outputs are also available.

This webcam also comes with autofocus for added stability, while you’re able to record videos at 90fps and capture images at 30fps. This cam also has an adjustable field of view with three presets, allowing you to choose between 90, 78, or 65 degrees.

Other features include a privacy shade that provides a cover for the lens, while the cam can operate well in a number of different lighting conditions, be it in low light, direct sunlight, or high-contrast conditions.

2. Logitech HD Webcam C310 Best for people who want to spend less than $50 Specifications Resolution: 720p Framerate: 30fps Connectivity: USB Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 8.25 inches Weight: 0.6lbs Reasons to buy + It won't hurt your wallet + Easy to install – plug and play + Compatible with Macs + Lightweight product Reasons to avoid - Plastic lens – not the toughest - No image stabilisation

For those on a budget that wish to use a tried and tested webcam for remote working, the Logitech HD Webcam C310 is a contender worth considering. It’s ideal for those that aren’t the most technically astute, as it's plug and play through USB connectivity making it easy to install.

Although it’s at the entry-level, the C310 comes with a photo resolution of 5MP plus HD resolution of 720p, something which many of the higher-spec models from Logitech also do.

There is also a wide-angle lens and auto light correction which can help even in dim light. Another useful feature is a built-in mic with noise cancellation to drown out any annoying background sound.

As for cons, it doesn’t come with image stabilization and has a plastic lens which makes it that bit more vulnerable to cracks.

Logitech offers a two-year limited hardware warranty for added peace of mind. It’s perfect for students who might not have the most to spend, but don't want to sacrifice video quality.

3. Anker PowerConf C300 Smart Full HD Webcam Best webcam for Zoom Specifications Resolution: 1080p Framerate: 60fps Connectivity: USB-C, with USB-A adapter Dimensions: 3.9 x 1.18 x 1.18 inches Weight: 0.28lbs Reasons to buy + AI powered webcam + Plug and play installation + Multiple ways to mount + Comes with a privacy cover Reasons to avoid - No image stabilisation feature

For a premium webcam that is Zoom certified, the Anker PowerConf C300 is an excellent bit of kit that provides 1,080p resolution for a top-quality picture.

This cam from Anker is AI-powered, with the ability to automatically adjust framing, color adjustment, and exposure as you’re using the webcam for your conference calls. Through this AI power, the C300 depth sensing and facial recognition can track and adjust composition, while also adjusting to inconsistent conditions. It’s the perfect camera for remote workers who need to present for audiences thanks to these smart AI functions.

There is a dual-mic, three adjustable field of view (FoV) settings, 78, 90, and 115 degrees.

Sadly the C300 doesn’t have image stabilization and at $99.99 isn't cheap. But that said it’s easy to install, comes with a privacy cover and has four angles of adjustment, and can even mount to a tripod.

4. Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam The best webcam for beginner streamers Specifications Resolution: 1080p Framerate: 60fps Connectivity: USB Dimensions: 2.72 x 2.72 x 1.86 inches Weight: 0.44lbs Reasons to buy + Comes with a multi-step ring light + Can stream at 60fps + Full HD resolution + Cost effective + Compact folding design Reasons to avoid - Not compatible with Mac

With streaming growing in popularity, YouTubers and Twitch users need to be kitted out with the tech to allow them to showcase their talents. And this streaming webcam from Razer Kiyo can do just that. But it still works as a top-level conferencing tool too.

At just under $50, the Razer Kiyo is ideal for someone that’s looking to get into streaming content. It comes with a multi-step ring light that allows for you to be looking perfectly lit at all times, even in dimmer conditions. This also means it’s not just a webcam but a light too.

Even so, this webcam is still able to stream at 60fps with a video capture resolution of 1,080p.

Sadly for Mac users, this isn’t compatible, but for those with PCs, it’s not an issue. For gamers at least, it does work with platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, plus Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype.

5. Logitech C920s HD Pro Webcam Best webcam for the everyday user Specifications Resolution: 1080p Framerate: 30fps Connectivity: USB Dimensions: 8 x 6.4 x 4.9 inches Weight: 1lbs Reasons to buy + Comes with automatic light and correction focus + Glass lens with privacy cover + Integrated microphones for better audio + Comes with a 4-port USB 3.0 Reasons to avoid - Can't adjust field of view

Logitech makes good quality webcams, so it’s very little surprise to see another one of its products pop up in our round-up. This time it’s the Logitech C920s HD Pro, which is suited for the everyday user.

This particular webcam comes with the ability to record in low-light conditions and capture images at 30fps, which is admittedly not as fast as some options on the market, but still more than ideal for solo web conferences.

It records video footage at 1080p and has a 78-degree field of view, although this is unfortunately not adjustable. That said, this can still provide some top-quality pictures.

Amazon is currently pushing this for $99.99 and as part of a bundle, the product comes with a privacy shutter and a 4-port USB 3.0.

6. Microsoft Modern Webcam Best mid-range webcam Specifications Resolution: 1080p Framerate: 30fps Connectivity: USB Dimensions: 1.99 x 1.42 x 2.94 inches Weight: 0.19lbs Reasons to buy + Comes with integrated privacy shutter + HDR + Easy to set up Reasons to avoid - Monitor stand not the most stable

For those looking to get a good quality camera for a reasonable price, which doesn't feel too cheap and doesn't break the bank, Microsoft's Modern Webcam is perfect.

Currently priced at $75 on Amazon, this webcam is ideal for people looking to carry out calls on Microsoft Teams or other video conferencing platforms.

Setting up the camera is easy enough as it's plug-and-play and just requires a USB-A cable to be plugged into your PC. For those that wish to customize the webcam further, including brightness, sharpness, and white balance, there's an app called Microsoft Accessory Center for this.

The Microsoft Modern Webcam has a sleek and stylish look and at 0.19lbs it barely weighs anything. As for the performance, it's able to shoot at 30fps, with a resolution of 1080p, and features a 78-degree field of view.

One downside is that the versatile mounting system can be a bit frustrating as it doesn't feel the most secure. But at under $100 this camera represents good value for money.

7. Logitech StreamCam Best webcam for content creators Specifications Resolution: 1080p Framerate: 60fps Connectivity: USB Dimensions: 2.29 x 1.9 x 2.38 inches Weight: 0.48lbs Reasons to buy + Has image stabilisation + Stylish design + Full HD 1080p at 60fps + Comes with a universal tripod mount + Premium glass lens Reasons to avoid - Restricted field of view

For content creators that like to live stream to YouTube or Twitch, this Logitech StreamCam is a perfect contender. It has a stylish design that makes it look unique to most of the other webcams in this round-up and is available in either white or black.

Performance-wise the output is 1080p at 60fps, which makes it ideal for streaming live content. That said it might be too advanced for some conferencing software, so bear this in mind. Unlike a lot of the other webcams in this round-up, the StreamCam does offer image stabilization, again a massive pro for streamers.

One downside is that you’re restricted to a preset field of view of 78-degrees, so wider room shots won’t be possible. But for streaming and even broadcasting content, this is a model well worth a look at.

How to choose the best webcam

When choosing a webcam, it's best to first establish what you'll need it for as the needs of one person will vary from another.

So look at specifications such as resolution output, sound quality, and compatibility. Then decide if you can go for less and save money or if you need the very best, money no object.

Other factors to consider are design and connectivity. Make sure this works with your setup and will fit into your desk space.

It’s also worth visiting the website of each brand and seeing if any additional information is required because there are usually good FAQs to be found for any niggling questions.