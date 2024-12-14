Why Is My Snake Plant Drooping? Experts Say There Are 4 Reasons for Your Houseplants Downfall
There will be no sad plants on our watch, so here's how to identify the cause and help your leafy greens stand tall again
As one of the most beloved houseplants for indoor gardeners, the snake plant is so incredibly popular. Known for its beginner-friendly personality and low-maintenance requirements, it's commonly gifted and adopted for its striking, verdant leafage. And while it's far from fussy, it may often exhibit droopy leaves when it's not properly cared for.
If your snake plant care game has been faltering lately (been there), then there are some chances it will show up in the form of leaves that aren't quite as tall and sprightly as they're known to be. Since the beauty of these plants relies strictly on foliage, this is one problem you'll want to take care of as soon as you can.
But if you're unsure of what the culprit could be or if you can even cheer up your snake plant and return it to its natural elegance, worry not. We've collected some expert insight to help you navigate the trials of being a plant parent. And spoiler alert: droopy leaves are not the endgame of your interior garden.
Reasons Your Snake Plant is Drooping
In conversation with Tony O'Neill, he tells us that there are a couple of snake plant mistakes that indoor gardeners should steer clear of.
Overwatering: "This is the most common reason for drooping in snake plants," he notes. "Overwatering leads to root rot, which compromises the plant's structure."
Underwatering: On the other hand, he explains that underwatering is also best avoided. "While less frequent, prolonged dry periods can also lead to drooping as the plant lacks the moisture needed to maintain rigidity," he explains.
Insufficient Light: "Snake plants need moderate natural light to maintain health," he advises. "Too little light can weaken the plant, leading to drooping leaves."
Pot Bound: Lastly, he points out that roots that have outgrown their pot can also cause stress and drooping.
Can You Fix a Drooping Snake Plant?
Oftentimes, when plants aren't looked out for on a regular basis, it can manifest in ways that aren't always treatable. In the case of droopy snake plants, Tony tells us that this consequence is definitely reversible.
Tammy Sons, founder at TN Nursery, also assures that snake plants can be cured of foliage that's falling over. "The key to fixing a drooping snake plant is finding out what caused it," she notes.
So, whether it's an error in how often you water your snake plant or if your crop has simply outgrown its container, identifying the active influence behind the problem is the best port of call.
How to Perk Up a Drooping Houseplant?
According to Tammy, this four-step process is a trusty guide to returning these popular houseplants to their regular cheerful selves.
Step 1 - Check Soil Moisture: "If the top two to three inches of soil are dry, water thoroughly," she advises. "Be sure to let the excess water drain out."
Step 2 - Check the Lighting Conditions: "Place your snake plant in a location to receive bright, indirect light," she says. "Avoid direct sunlight as it can scorch the leaves."
Step 3 - Check for Root Rot: "If you suspect root rot, carefully remove the plant from the pot and inspect the roots," she explains. "Remove any soft, brown, or mushy roots."
Step 4 - Repot If Necessary: Last but not least, she recommends making sure your pot has good drainage and using a well-draining potting mix.
Snake Plants for a Renewed Indoor Garden
Price: $35
Size: 9.25" Planter
This Costa Farms Snake Plant from Walmart comes pre-grown so you can enjoy all the benefits of the grow without any of the sowing time.
Price: $30
Size: 6" Pot
We spotted this Moonshine Snake Plant on Garden Goods Direct and it comes in a simple white planter that's perfect for minimalist interior gardens.
So, if your snake plant has been looking a little depressed lately, perhaps all it truly needs is a quick check-in and some necessary lifestyle adjustments to restore its energy.
And if you try all of our expert-approved tricks and still don't see a difference in your plant's silhouette, then perhaps it's been too long to reverse this droopy spell.
If so, take a look at our selection of snake plants and treat yourself to a new one so you can end the year with a flourishing green addition to your space.
