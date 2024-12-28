When to Prune Fruit Trees — Timing Is Key When Cutting Back Your Potted Patio Greens
Trim these trees during dormancy for a bountiful summer harvest
Wondering when to prune fruit trees in pots? During winter dormancy is a good time to prune many plants and shrubs, and this includes fruit trees in pots, particularly deciduous species that drop their leaves.
This is for a number of reasons. The first being that you can see the structure of the tree, so you can train it into shape better. Other reasons include disease prevention, air circulation and ultimately better crop yields.
Knowing how to prune plants is important, whether you're growing food or flowers. Yet, it can be daunting, if you haven't pruned a fruit tree before. We've asked gardening experts for their advice, so you can cut them with confidence.
When to Prune Fruit Trees in Pots
There are a number of fruit trees you can grow in pots, and the timing and techniques for pruning each will vary according to the species, its growth habit, and the region it's growing in. However, late winter, during dormancy, is a good time to trim various types of fruit trees, from pome fruits such as apple, quince, and pear to citrus in some cases.
"Prune potted fruit trees during late winter or early spring when they are dormant and before new growth begins," says Justin Hancock, horticulturalist at Costa Farms. "Light pruning can be done year-round for citrus trees to maintain shape and remove damaged branches. Always avoid pruning during extreme heat or cold to prevent stressing the tree."
Christy Wihelmi, author, Grow your own Mini Fruit Garden informs us that "Most of the heavy and detailed pruning occurs in winter when fruit trees are dormant. Although summer pruning plays a role after the tree has finished fruiting."
"The best time to prune citrus is after the tree finishes fruiting but before it begins flowering again," says Christy. "Citrus is fairly forgiving if you stick to removing branches which are dead, diseased and disorderly."
"Citrus are popular potted plants due to their ability to be moved indoors during the winter months," says Tamara Hogan, plant expert, Fast-Growing Trees. "Lemon and mandarin oranges are some of my favorites to recommend for outdoor/indoor plantings.
"Because most potted plants don’t have a traditional dormancy period like outdoor fruit trees would, you need to be aware of their active growing season. It is best to prune when the plant is not in an active growth stage to help lessen a push of unwanted reactive branches."
Why You Should Prune Fruit Trees in Pots
Although most fruit trees you can grow in pots are dwarf cultivars or smaller varieties, they still need to be trimmed to encourage them into shape and to remove dead or diseased branches.
"Pruning keeps fruit trees grown in pots healthy, productive, and visually appealing," says Justin Hancock. "Removing dead, diseased, or damaged branches improves air circulation, light penetration reducing the risk of disease.
"Pruning also encourages the growth of strong branches that can better support the fruit. Additionally, pruning helps maintain an attractive and balanced shape, enhancing the tree’s structure and aesthetic appeal."
Tamara adds that even dwarf varieties or semi dwarfed options grafted on dwarfing rootstocks can grow at a rate that may not be helpful to the plant. "To help minimize legginess and a denser canopy, management pruning will help to promote more lateral growth throughout the plant," says Tamara.
"However, for something like potted citrus that's being brought indoors, it's best to do some of that pruning during the summer or fall before their flowering and big growth season in winter."
FAQs
What is the best pruning tool for fruit trees in pots
Fruit trees in pots are far smaller than those grown in open ground, however they may still have sturdy branches. So you will need clean, sharp tools to prune them with.
Kevin Espiritu, author, Epic Homesteading has this to say. "If you could only choose one type of pruner, get a good pair of bypass pruners. A sharp pair can make clean cuts on branches 1 inch (2.5cm) or less in diameter. The mechanism of bypass pruners slices through the plant material and does not crush it."
We recommend these Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears from Amazon and these Nevlers Bypass Garden Shear Hand Pruners from Target.
How often should you prune fruit trees in pots
"Prune fruit trees in pots at least once a year during their dormant season," says Justin Hancock. "Light pruning may also be done throughout the year to remove dead or crossing branches and maintain shape. Regular inspections help ensure timely care without over-pruning, which can hinder growth."
Top rated pruning tools
Having the right pruning tools is key when cutting back your fruit trees. Here are a few highly rated tools you'll want to snap up ASAP:
• Gonicc 8" Professional Sharp Bypass Pruning Shears. Number one best seller on Amazon with over 12,000 reviews.
• Fiskars Bypass Pruner from Walmart, priced at $11.97. It has over 100 rating on the retail site.
• Haus & Garten ClassicPRO 8.5" Professional Premium Titanium Bypass Pruning Shears from Amazon — WITH OVER 4,000 reviews.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
7 Common Kitchen Decluttering Mistakes You're Probably Making — And What You Can Do to Fix Them
Wishing for a clutter-free spot? Well... here's what you need to avoid for a stress-free cooking space
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Our Expert Guide to Choosing the Perfect Shade of White for Your Space
The only thing more challenging than picking a new paint color is picking a white paint color. But our guide will take you every step of the way
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
7 Common Kitchen Decluttering Mistakes You're Probably Making — And What You Can Do to Fix Them
Wishing for a clutter-free spot? Well... here's what you need to avoid for a stress-free cooking space
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
How to Wash a Throw Blanket — 7 Simple Steps to Make Yours Like New, Including Treating Stains
Ahem, morning cup of Joe, we're looking at you
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
How Often Should You Water Monstera? Plant Experts' Top Tips to Keep Your Plant Thriving Year Round
Experts recommend tweaking your watering schedule through the seasons for a healthy Swiss Cheese plant
By Jacky Parker Published
-
Toy Storage Can be Chic and Multifunctional — Here Are a Few 'Add to Cart' Moments You Won't Want to Miss
I scoured the web to find the most stylish children's toy storage solutions so you wouldn't have to, and I have to say, there's lots to love!
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Propagate a Jade Plant — Expert Tips on Doubling Your Feng Shui Bloom to Gift to Loved Ones
An easy guide into duplicating this houseplant for everlasting growth
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How Long Does a Christmas Cactus Live? Experts Say This Bountiful Beauty Can Last Up to 30 Years — or More!
Watch your charming cacti grow year after year by following its simple and easy care needs
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
The Nightmare After Christmas! 3 Expert Tricks for Getting Glitter Out of Your Carpet
Just like some guests, specks of glitter are notorious for outstaying their welcome...
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
What Is Junk Blindness? 5 Mistakes Professional Organizers Say You Could Be Making and What to Do to Fix It
It's time to learn how you can identify this bad habit in your home and address the situation at hand ASAP, with this expert advice
By Seraphina Kyprios Published