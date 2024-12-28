When to Prune Fruit Trees — Timing Is Key When Cutting Back Your Potted Patio Greens

Wondering when to prune fruit trees in pots? During winter dormancy is a good time to prune many plants and shrubs, and this includes fruit trees in pots, particularly deciduous species that drop their leaves.

This is for a number of reasons. The first being that you can see the structure of the tree, so you can train it into shape better. Other reasons include disease prevention, air circulation and ultimately better crop yields.

Knowing how to prune plants is important, whether you're growing food or flowers. Yet, it can be daunting, if you haven't pruned a fruit tree before. We've asked gardening experts for their advice, so you can cut them with confidence.

When to Prune Fruit Trees in Pots

(Image credit: Alamy / Dorling Kindersley)

There are a number of fruit trees you can grow in pots, and the timing and techniques for pruning each will vary according to the species, its growth habit, and the region it's growing in. However, late winter, during dormancy, is a good time to trim various types of fruit trees, from pome fruits such as apple, quince, and pear to citrus in some cases.

"Prune potted fruit trees during late winter or early spring when they are dormant and before new growth begins," says Justin Hancock, horticulturalist at Costa Farms. "Light pruning can be done year-round for citrus trees to maintain shape and remove damaged branches. Always avoid pruning during extreme heat or cold to prevent stressing the tree."

Christy Wihelmi, author, Grow your own Mini Fruit Garden informs us that "Most of the heavy and detailed pruning occurs in winter when fruit trees are dormant. Although summer pruning plays a role after the tree has finished fruiting."

"The best time to prune citrus is after the tree finishes fruiting but before it begins flowering again," says Christy. "Citrus is fairly forgiving if you stick to removing branches which are dead, diseased and disorderly."

"Citrus are popular potted plants due to their ability to be moved indoors during the winter months," says Tamara Hogan, plant expert, Fast-Growing Trees. "Lemon and mandarin oranges are some of my favorites to recommend for outdoor/indoor plantings.

"Because most potted plants don’t have a traditional dormancy period like outdoor fruit trees would, you need to be aware of their active growing season. It is best to prune when the plant is not in an active growth stage to help lessen a push of unwanted reactive branches."

Why You Should Prune Fruit Trees in Pots

(Image credit: Getty Images / Grazziela Bursuc)

Although most fruit trees you can grow in pots are dwarf cultivars or smaller varieties, they still need to be trimmed to encourage them into shape and to remove dead or diseased branches.

"Pruning keeps fruit trees grown in pots healthy, productive, and visually appealing," says Justin Hancock. "Removing dead, diseased, or damaged branches improves air circulation, light penetration reducing the risk of disease.

"Pruning also encourages the growth of strong branches that can better support the fruit. Additionally, pruning helps maintain an attractive and balanced shape, enhancing the tree’s structure and aesthetic appeal."

Tamara adds that even dwarf varieties or semi dwarfed options grafted on dwarfing rootstocks can grow at a rate that may not be helpful to the plant. "To help minimize legginess and a denser canopy, management pruning will help to promote more lateral growth throughout the plant," says Tamara.

"However, for something like potted citrus that's being brought indoors, it's best to do some of that pruning during the summer or fall before their flowering and big growth season in winter."

FAQs

What is the best pruning tool for fruit trees in pots

Fruit trees in pots are far smaller than those grown in open ground, however they may still have sturdy branches. So you will need clean, sharp tools to prune them with.

Kevin Espiritu, author, Epic Homesteading has this to say. "If you could only choose one type of pruner, get a good pair of bypass pruners. A sharp pair can make clean cuts on branches 1 inch (2.5cm) or less in diameter. The mechanism of bypass pruners slices through the plant material and does not crush it."

We recommend these Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears from Amazon and these Nevlers Bypass Garden Shear Hand Pruners from Target.

How often should you prune fruit trees in pots

"Prune fruit trees in pots at least once a year during their dormant season," says Justin Hancock. "Light pruning may also be done throughout the year to remove dead or crossing branches and maintain shape. Regular inspections help ensure timely care without over-pruning, which can hinder growth."

