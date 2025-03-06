This 'Strict' 50% Rule Will Help You Cut Your Home's Clutter in Half (Even If You're a Sentimentalist)
Is this rule tough? Maybe. Successful? Absolutely.
There's not many people out there who aren't guilty of hanging onto too much for too long, but if you're a true sentimentalist, this 50% decluttering rule is exactly what you need to get serious with your progress.
Decluttering a home can be a taxing task, especially when you find yourself drawn to even the most non-nostalgic belongings. But they have to go at some point and there's no time like the present.
So let's get into what the 50% rule is all about and why you should administer it in your most clutter-full rooms today.
What Is the 50% Rule for Clutter?
"Clutter accumulates quickly, making spaces feel chaotic and overwhelming," says professional organizer Meaghan Kessman. "And the 50% decluttering rule offers a simple solution: remove half the items from any given area."
When it comes to this decluttering method, she points out that small edits don't cut it, since this rule forces you to be intentional in the moment and makes a significant impact almost instantly.
Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, explains that the magic of this method lies in its ability to create a lighter, more organized home without getting stuck in decision fatigue. "Instead of debating over every single thing, you commit to keeping only 50% and letting go of the rest," she says. "It's not about getting rid of things just for the sake of it — it's about making space for what truly adds value to your life."
If you're looking for tips and tricks to declutter your home ruthlessly, consider this one of the best hacks in the game.
How Do You Apply the 50% Rule?
According to Di, the best way to practice the 50% rule for clutter is to start by picking an area that feels overwhelming. This could be your chance to declutter your closet, kitchen cabinets, or even your bathroom drawers.
"Take everything out and then intentionally put back only half of it," she advises. "The rest can be donated, sold, or tossed if it's no longer useful. And if cutting down by exactly 50% feels too drastic, use it as a guideline rather than a strict rule."
Meaghan tells us that eliminating duplicates and being honest about sentimental items is a brilliant starting point when taking accountability for your clutter. "Remember that memories aren’t confined to physical objects," she says. "Instead, consider digitizing old photos or documents. And reorganize the remaining items for a clutter-free space that's far easier to maintain."
Which Rooms Benefit From the 50% Decluttering Rule?
"You can use this rule in almost any room," says Di. "While decluttering your bedroom, it works wonders for clothes, shoes, and accessories. So if you haven't worn it in a year, it's probably time to let go.
"When decluttering your living room, I find that it applies to books, décor, and those random things that collect dust on shelves. And in the kitchen, focus your attention on utensils, cookware, and pantry items you don't actually use."
Di finds that the 50% rule for clutter could also work perfectly in children's playrooms, allowing you to reduce toys by half — making cleanup easier and playtime more enjoyable.
And of course, this rule applies to your bathroom too. "Think half-used products, expired skincare, and extra towels you never use can all go," she says.
FAQs
Why Should You Try the 50% Rule for Clutter?
Sometimes, no matter how much time you assign to a task, you will notice almost no visible results at all. Now, either you're emotionally attached to each belonging in your abode, or perhaps you're decluttering with ADHD and attempting the task in an approach that simply does not work for you.
This is exactly where the 50% rule for clutter comes in to help you see satisfying results within just one session. And that will further encourage you to explore the rest of your home with the aim of cutting clutter.
Spring cleaning season is fast approaching and as you probably know the key has always been to declutter first. And considering the pace with which time flies by, utilizing a strict but trusty trick like this one could be the solution to all of your clutter chaos.
So before you jump ahead to spring cleaning, start by paring back your home to create the perfect canvas for your seasonal tidying.
