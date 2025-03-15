6 Obscure Colors For Your Home That May Feel Wrong at First, but Look Oh-So-Right

Most of us want our homes to feel personal and individual to us in some way, but it can be hard to break away from the status quo. When it comes to choosing palettes, we typically try to steer clear of obscure colors, but could they actually be the answer to curating a space that won't end up feeling unoriginal and uninspiring?

Designers say 'yes'. Choosing obscure colors is a fast-track way to elevate your home above the ordinary, but that's not to say it's an easy thing to do: it takes guts to go off-piste when it comes to color. And it's not just about considering interesting complements, either. It's also worth factoring in the effects of color psychology in interior design — there may be a deeper reason why we steer clear of a certain hue in our homes.

So, to help you on your way, we've rounded up the unexpected and obscure colors that design experts recommend you try to curate a unique interior that feels fresh and truly yours.

1. Lime Green

Bright lime green may make you recoil at first, but when paired well and used as an accent, it can actually be quite sophisticated shade. (Image credit: Alpha Smoot. Design: Róisín Lafferty)

Lime green everything might be one of our favorite 90s throwbacks, but the color needn’t be reminiscent of fluffy toilet seats and inflatable furniture (or the more recent Brat green phenomenon) if you take a more considered approach. As illustrated in the above design by interior designer Róisín Lafferty, the obscure color can feel clean and modern when combined with soft blues.

Róisín explains that bold colors like lime green, orange, or even black are ideal for creating a look that’s unexpected. “Used as an accent, these colors can bring a sense of drama and elegance without feeling heavy or intense,” she says. “When paired with contrasting colors or soft neutrals, it can create a unique, modern look that feels both edgy and refined, and can transform a room into something truly unique, creating a visually striking yet balanced environment.”

Róisín Lafferty Interior Designer Take a look through Róisín Lafferty's projects and you'll be in awe of the way the designer deftly works with colors — the brighter, bolder, and more obscure the better. Working across residential, hotels, members clubs, and restaurants, she knows how to create experiences and emotional responses through interior design.

2. Tangerine

Looking for an obscure yet energizing color? You can't go past a zesty tangerine. (Image credit: Nikola Stokanovic. Design by Róisín Lafferty)

Dusky oranges, like terracotta and rust, are popular paint color ideas thanks to their warming, earthy qualities. But brighter oranges can feel just as welcoming, and make more of an impact.

Another lively citrus hue is tangerine, a bright shade of orange that many decorators typically shy away from. “Orange is a color people don't often use but it can have a great effect, creating a warm cocooning feeling,” says Garrow Kedigian.

For something truly unique, consider color drenching tangerine across your walls, ceiling and floor, as per the design by Róisín Lafferty, shown above. The result will feel both enveloping and energizing.

3. Magenta

Definitely considered an obscure color when it comes to decorating, it's surprising how elegant magenta can actually be. (Image credit: Phillip Harrison Interiors)

Not long ago, the color magenta had a moment in the spotlight thanks to Greta Gerwig’s 2022 film Barbie. But now that's been and gone, this cool, vibrant shade of pink could make an unexpected statement in your home.

For a more sophisticated look, you could even pair magenta with another bold and obscure color, like tangerine. “Think about the atmosphere and the feeling you want to create in a space,” says Ruth Mottershead, the creative director at Little Greene. “For a bold and beautiful bedroom exploding with color, abandon tranquil schemes and go for it with pops of ‘Marigold’.

Ruth Mottershead Creative Director, Little Greene Ruth Mottershead is one of the most respected and renowned experts when it comes to using color in the home. She has pioneered new approaches to pattern and color at Little Greene, and to her, no color is too obscure to find a way to work with.

4. Chartreuse

When layered against more typical shades, Chartreuse has the power to elevate an entire scheme. (Image credit: Leandro Bulzzano. Design: Maye Interiors)

Not quite yellow and not quite green, chartreuse is an obscure color that's been far too neglected in interior design (most likely because people don't really know what color chartreuse is).

But "bright chartreuse has been a truly eye-opening discovery," says Maye Ruiz, founder of Maye Interiors, who designed the unique space shown above. "While selecting green tones for Casa Coa, we found that many shades dulled the rooms. However, the moment we introduced Bright Chartreuse, everything changed. Although it’s a green, its strong yellow undertone injected an incredible burst of energy into the space."

She adds that the obscure color has the power to elevate any environment, striking the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication. "Its bold intensity makes it an unexpected accent that revitalizes a color palette without disrupting harmony," Maye says. "Undoubtedly, it’s a daring color that deserves a more prominent place in interior design."

5. Deep Aubergine

An all-over aubergine scheme might not be your first choice, but it's a quick way to a cozy, enveloping space. (Image credit: Mariell Lind Hansen. Design: Studio Duggan)

Just as bright colors can feel obscure and unexpected, so too can very dark tones. Take the deep purple in the design above by Studio Duggan for example, where a tonal scheme of purples and reds results in a relaxed and cozy vibe.

"A tonal color palette can really help a small space feel larger and more cohesive," says Tiffany Duggan, founder of Studio Duggan. "It can evoke moody, cosseting vibes in a deeper palette, or feel light and fresh in a paler palette. It also lends a real feeling of calm and is an excellent backdrop for a peppering of color and interest with art and accessories."

6. Brown

Brown definitely doesn't top many decorator's lists, but the nutty neutral adds instant warmth and depth to a room. (Image credit: Albion Nord)

Thanks to its reputation for being, well... a bit dull, brown is one obscure color that’s rarely used. "Brown paint is one of the rarest colors used in interior design because it lacks the immediate vibrancy or contrast that many designers seek to create visual interest,” says interior designer Lindsey Colhoun at Lindsey Colhoun Design. "But when used thoughtfully — through rich woods, textured textiles, or earthy tones — it can add depth, warmth and timeless sophistication to an interior."

Decorating with brown shades with touches of olive green can be a sophisticated choice, balancing warmth and depth, Lindsey continues. "Its earthy undertones create a rich yet neutral backdrop, adding an inviting atmosphere without overpowering a space.”

So choosing obscure colors doesn’t have to mean going bright and bold — although the citrus tones shared above can help create a look that’s electric. More subdued shades of brown or deep aubergines can also feel unique and unexpected. However bold you want to go, there’s an out-there obscure color to suit any decorator looking to add some flair.