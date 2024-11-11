How to Winterize Crape Myrtle — 4 Things You Should Do Right Now to Protect These Gorgeous Blooms From Frost

Roses, hydrangeas, and lavender aside, crape myrtle is another bloom that requires a touch of winterization before we neglect the outdoors and turn indoors for warmth and comfort. Don't forget about these fluffy florets for leaving them unprotected could wilt your crop altogether.

By overwintering your plants or in this case winterizing, you are essentially taking the necessary steps to extend your beautiful blooms and flourishing foliage to the following spring when the weather is conducive for natural growth again. When it comes to winterizing crape myrtle, this is especially true of gardens situated in USDA zones 6 and below.

Now, if you're unsure of where to begin and how to go about shielding these plants from potential cold snaps, this guide is sure to come in handy. Whether you're growing your crape myrtle in containers or straight out of the ground, we've got you and your garden covered.

How to Winterize Crape Myrtle

In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that these dwarf trees will not survive without the help of winterization. Here is his tried-and-true approach to protecting them.

Step 1 - Water Thoroughly: "As winter approaches, give your crape myrtle a deep watering to help it withstand the dry winter months," he notes. "Especially if your area doesn’t receive much rain in the winter."

Step 2 - Apply Mulch: "Next, add a two to three-inch layer of mulch around the base of the tree," he says. Tony goes on to explain that this helps insulate the roots from cold temperatures and retain soil moisture.

"Avoid piling mulch directly against the trunk to prevent rot," he warns. This Premium 8 Pounds Pine Straw Mulch Pack from Walmart is perfect for crape myrtle and can be used around your garden for other delicate plants.

Step 3 - Protect Young Trees: "For newly planted or young crape myrtles, consider wrapping the lower trunk with burlap or frost cloth," he says. "This provides added insulation and helps shield them from frost."

These Plant Covers for Frost Protection from Amazon are highly-rated and ideal for crape myrtle crops.

Step 4 - Avoid Fertilizing Late in the Season: "Lastly, refrain from fertilizing crape myrtles in late summer or fall," he adds. "Fertilizer promotes new growth, which is more susceptible to frost damage."

So if you need to winterize your garden and you're blessed with the beauty of crape myrtle, this four-step method is all you need for total protection.

How to Winterize Potted Crape Myrtle

If your crape myrtle is in a container gardening setup, Tony has an alternative guide that caters to your potted blooms to help them get through winter.

Step 1 - Move to a Sheltered Location: "If possible, move potted crape myrtles to a sheltered spot, like a garage or basement, where temperatures are less extreme," he advises. "If left outside, place the pot in a protected area away from harsh winds."

Step 2 - Insulate the Pot: "Then, wrap the container with burlap, bubble wrap, or another insulating material," he says. "This helps protect the roots from freezing temperatures."

Step 3 - Elevate the Pot: Tony recommends placing the pot on bricks or a pot stand to improve drainage and prevent waterlogging as this can cause root rot in cold, wet conditions.

This 5-Pack Metal Plant Stand from Walmart is a reasonable buy that's ideal for the elevation process of winterizing crape myrtle.

Step 4 - Reduce Watering: While potted crape myrtles still need moisture during the winter, he encourages gardeners to reduce watering. His pro-tip is to only water crape myrtle when the top inch of soil is dry to the touch, as dormant plants require less moisture.

Time is flying by as winter approaches and begins to advance to full-blown chilly, windy weather. And before it gets too cold to enjoy gardening outdoors or too late to help your crape myrtle, winterizing them should be on your immediate to-do list.

So if you have these lovely flowers growing in your backyard, don't leave them to brace the winter all on their own. Crape myrtle needs a touch of added protection to survive the frost and these guides will be your plant parent BFFs through it all.

FAQs

Should You Cut Back Crape Myrtle in Winter?

Tony tells us that crape myrtle does not require heavy pruning in winter. In fact, he points out that winter pruning can sometimes encourage frost damage in new cuts. Instead, he recommends waiting until late winter or early spring, just before new growth begins, to prune.

"During this time, you can remove dead or damaged branches and shape the tree if needed," he advises. "Remember, crape myrtles naturally grow in a beautiful, vase-like shape, so avoid over-pruning or 'topping' the tree, as this can harm its natural structure and flowering potential."