How to reverse roll a roller blind - a neat interior design trick to instantly make your home tidier and better

Roller blinds are possibly the most convenient type of blind on the market. They're easily adjustable, roll up compactly, and can be made to fit virtually any window. And, thanks to their flat surface, they're an ideal way to add a splash of pattern into the home too. There's just one minor feature that doesn't always look right: the roller mechanism.

The bar at the top of a roller blind serves a purely practical function - after all, you can't roll your blind up without it. Aesthetically however, it contributes nothing. In general, roller blinds are installed so that the roller mechanism at the top of the window faces inwards towards the room. This is so that the material sits as close the the window as possible to prevent light escaping around the edges.

As a result, it can end up looking a bit unsightly and just, well, wrong. (Think upside down toilet paper.) Fortunately, that doesn't have to be the case, and for modern window treatments, there's a solution. Reverse rolling your roller blind is entirely possible, and it doesn't require too much time or effort.

'On a reverse roll roller blind, the fabric rises up and over the top of the roller mechanism rather than dropping down behind, sitting further away from the window pane,' explains Yvonne Keal, senior product manager at blind company, Hillarys. 'They sit further from the window pane so are perfect for avoiding disrupting any objects on your windowsill or colliding with window handles.'

Besides their functionality, reverse rolled roller blinds conceal the roller mechanism behind the blind allowing the material to seamlessly flow from the top to the bottom of your window, resulting in a cleaner looking finish. Sound appealing? Whether you're looking for a kitchen blind idea or a stylish bedroom window, we've assembled some handy tips so you can give it a go.

How to reverse roll a roller blind

(Image credit: Hillarys)

The quickest and simplest method to reverse a roller blind involves flipping the blind. To do this, all you need to do is remove the roller blind. (In some cases, this might involve unscrewing the brackets.) Once you've removed the frame, flip it horizontally so that the material is falling over the roll rather than under it.

'Reverse roll roller blinds create a minimal, elegant and seamless appearance to your room by concealing the roll when the blind is drawn,' explains Yvonne of Hillarys (opens in new tab). 'By layering sheer fabrics, you can also experiment with light levels and create different atmospheres in your room.'

(Image credit: Hillarys)

The reverse roll method does have a few flaws however. It's likely that your blind is going to leave a bigger gap between the window and the material, consequently allowing more light to escape.

For a more reliable method, you can move the brackets closer to the window if your blind is inside mounted. Remove the blind roll and, using a screwdriver, unscrew the brackets. Reattach the brackets an inch or so closer to the window as required, depending on the width of your roller blind.

There are also obstacles to consider too. While in some cases, a reverse roll will allow for more space on your window sill, in cases where your window sill is wider or your blind is inside mounted, it could interfere with any decorative pieces you have displayed there.

(Image credit: Hillarys)

Overall, this simple modern window treatment will help elevate your view and neaten your window. For a seamless and clean blind design that can be achieved in a matter of minutes, this hack is a must try.