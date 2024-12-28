Every self-professed green thumb owns — or has owned at some point — a Monstera, and it's no secret that its sculptural, sprawling green leaves and fast-growing structure are enough to make it a plant lovers' favorite. Originally from the tropical rainforests of Central and South America, and particularly present in countries like Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Panama, Monsteras, also known as Swiss Cheese Plants for their perforated fronds, are the ultimate trick to quickly transform your home into a living jungle.

Being Monstera plant care rather low maintenance compared to the level of attention required by other specimens (keep them in a well-lit corner of your house away from harsh, direct sunlight and water them exclusively when the soil is completely dry, and you'll see them thrive), Monsteras are some of the best houseplants for beginners. While it's true that Swiss Cheese Plants resist most pests and diseases and promptly readapt to most temperate domestic environments, this doesn't mean you shouldn't excercize some necessary precautions when looking after one of them.

Given its generous annual growth, knowing how to repot a Monstera, for example, is just as fundamental to its survival as placing it in the right location, recognizing if its roots are rotting, and being aware of the specifics of different types of Monstera plants, or so says Simplify Gardening's Tony O'Neill. Keen to learn how to repot a Monstera? Scroll to find out what our go-to gardening expert wants you to know.

How to Repot a Monstera

Learning how to repot a Monstera, and doing it correctly, isn't as complicated as it might seem at first glance, but it does require the right tools. "Fresh potting soil, a new pot that's two to three inches larger in diameter than the old one, scissors or pruning shears, and gardening gloves will do the job," Tony tells me. As for the actual process, he summarizes it into five easy steps.

1. First, "you need to gently remove the Monstera from its current pot," he says.

2. Then, "you'll have to trim any excessively long, or rotted, roots carefully."

3. Once roots have been taken care of, "place a layer of fresh potting soil in the new pot," adds the gardening expert.

4. "Set the plant in the new pot and fill around it with more potting soil, tapping down softly to remove any air pockets."

5. Finally, "water thoroughly and place the plant in a well-lit area," he concludes.

How to Know if Your Monstera Needs Repotting?

Like with all plants, the key to understanding when and how to repot a Monstera lies in careful observation. Roots peeking through drainage holes, slowed growth, rapidly drying soil, cracks on the vase, and a precarious balance are only some of the most evident signs that it's time to move your green companion into a wider pot.

When any of these red flags are present in your plant, it only means one thing: your Monstera is screaming for some extra space. This typically occurs after one to two years since you've last repotted it, particularly following its active growth season, when Swiss Cheese Plants are in full bloom and expand at a much faster rate.

What's the Best Time to Repot Your Monstera?

Traditionally, early spring is considered the best time to repot a Monstera plant, and that's because it coincides with the beginning of its active growth season, which terminates in the fall. People should avoid transplanting it during the winter months, when Swiss Cheese Plants tend to rest and are exposed to colder temperatures, as this would harm their well-being, potentially leading to yellowing leaves and an increased risk of root rot.

In short, knowing how to repot a Monstera doesn't just mean actually knowing how to do it, but also involves understanding the conditions that need to be met in order for the transfer to be successful in the long run and favor new growth. These include timing and picking the right pot dimension, besides, of course, sticking to the procedure outlined by Tony O'Neill.

FAQs

Do Monsteras Like Small or Big Pots?

According to Tony, "Monsteras prefer slightly larger pots." Still, "you shouldn't 'overpot' as too much soil can retain excess water and lead to root rot." If in doubt, "choosing a pot that's just a few inches larger than the root ball is ideal," recommends the gardening expert.

Can Monsteras Go Into Shock After Repotting?

While the short answer to this dilemma seems to be yes, this shouldn't discourage you from learning how to repot a Monstera, and Tony agrees. "Swiss Cheese Plants can experience some shock after repotting, typically showing signs like drooping or yellowing leaves," he explains. This, however, "is totally normal," assures the Simplify Gardening founder. "Just maintain consistent care, and the plant should adjust within a few weeks."

What Kind of Soil Do Monsteras Prefer?

Choosing the right potting mix for your Monstera is rather self-explanatory and simple: because these plants need well-draining, nutrient-rich, and lightweight soil that's moist without being soggy, any high-quality potting mix specifically designed for houseplants should be enough to guarantee your lush home addition sufficient nurture.

Experts also recommend making your own blend by combining fresh potting soil, perlite (natural volcanic glass granules known to improve drainage and aeration), and coconut coir (a byproduct of the coconut processing industry, fostering indoor plant growth and contributing to fertile soil structure) in a 2:1:1 ratio.