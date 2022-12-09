Here's how to make a DIY Christmas tree skirt using a wicker basket in less than five minutes

We're now well and truly into December, so the chances are that your Christmas tree is already up. Lights? Check. Baubles? Check. Tree topper? Check. But what about the Christmas tree skirt...?

Of all the Christmas decorations known to man, this one is probably most easily overlooked, but without it your tree ends up looking, well... a little bit sad. While you can appreciate the beauty of your tree from the other side of the room, you can't help but feel as though there's something lacking or, worse still, you find the bare trunk in its stand a total eyesore.

The last thing you want to have to do just weeks before the big day is head out and spend money on a new Christmas tree skirt. (That is, if you can even find one.) Well, luckily this clever little DIY hack is the simplest way to make one yourself in just a few minutes using an item you might already have lying around - a wicker basket. Here, we explain how it's done.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to helping readers make the best choices in their homes through writing practical tips and guides to help with all their DIY needs. With Christmas just around the corner, she explains how to make a simple and cheap Christmas tree skirt using a wicker basket.

For a stylish Christmas tree a skirt really is essential, and natural woven varieties like wicker are a timelessly classic choice that compliments virtually any space, no matter your interior design style. (Although, we think they look especially beautiful as a Scandinavian Christmas decor idea.) The only downside is that purpose-built wicker ones don't come cheap, and it's hard to justify splashing the cash on an item you'll only use once a year. That's why we love this clever hack that makes one with a wicker basket.

'Wicker Christmas tree stands are one of the biggest decoration trends for the festive season this year,' says Ryan McDonough, Interior Design expert at MyJobQuote (opens in new tab). 'For this hack you don’t need to be an experienced DIYer, all you need is a tape measure, wire cutters, and a wicker basket and it should only take fifteen minutes!' It doesn't matter if your basket is square or round either, both will do the trick.

Even if you don't have a wicker basket lying around your home, they're far cheaper to buy than a new Christmas tree skirt. Making one isn't difficult either: all it involves is turning the basket upside down and cutting a hole in the bottom. It's pretty self-explanatory, but if you don't trust your craft skills, here are a few more detailed instructions to help guide you:

(Image credit: Ivyline)

1. First, you'll need to measure your tree stand to ensure the wicker storage box you use will cover the legs before you begin cutting into it.

2. Next, you need to remove the bottom of the basket. If your basket is made woven fibers like seagrass, strong scissors will do the trick. if you're using a sturdier basket of woven twigs, wire cutters will be the best option for this.

3. Now for the more challenging part - since tree skirts are designed to wrap around a tree no matter what shape or size, they tend to be detachable. Since this isn't the case for your DIY wicker skirt, you'll either need to place the tree stand into it when you’re putting your tree up or carefully lift your tree if it's already been put up. artificial trees shouldn't be too heavy, but you'll need at least two pairs of hands if you're lifting a real tree.

And there you have it - a simple Christmas tree skirt made from a wicker basket in a matter of minutes. Now you can sit back, relax and let the festivities begin!