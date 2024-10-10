How to Clean Suede Couch — 4 Easy to Follow Steps that Will Revive Your Furniture

Suede couches add the perfect touch of elegance and grace to a home. But as beautiful as this material may be, it is quite delicate and absorbs unwanted moisture after a while.

These couches are available in natural, microfiber, and faux suede materials, and knowing how to clean a sofa is the key to helping these materials last longer. Natural suede is known to be quite delicate, whereas microfibre suede is more durable and stain-resistant. "Cleaning suede couches will help keep the material fresh and prevent it from losing its appeal," says cleaning expert Ken Doty from The Maids. "Regularly cleaning your suede couch will also help with long-term maintenance efforts and keep it around for longer. Suede is expensive, so you always want to get as many years as possible from your furniture purchase."

So how exactly do you clean a suede couch? Here is everything you can do — according to the experts.

What You'll Need

Avoid making those unwanted sofa mistakes, and ensure you have the right tools at hand before you start cleaning your suede couch. Remember, tools may differ depending on the cleaning method you choose but here are a few tools you should keep handy:

TOOLS:

• Vacuum cleaner with upholstery attachment

• Nylon scrub brush, like this Konex Nylon Fiber Cleaning Hand Brush from Amazon.

• Suede Brush and Eraser from Amazon, price at $12.

• Microfiber cloth. This Great Value Multipurpose Microfiber Household Cleaning Cloth should do the trick.

• Empty spray bottle, these Empty Amber Glass Spray Bottles from Amazon are just $16.97.

How to Clean a Suede Couch

(Image credit: Kasia Gatkowska. Design: Colombe Studio)

You should also know how to clean couch cushions, as well as the sofa itself. After all, these plush comforters are also victims of a few spills and odors. It's time to give your home furniture some TLC and clean your suede couch and get it looking brand new, but how exactly do you do that?

Milly McEwan, furniture expert and Design Manager at RJ Living has provided a step-by-step guide on how to clean your suede couch correctly.

Step 1—Vaccum: First, Milly says you should vacuum your suede, using a brush attachment to remove dust and debris from the surface.

Step 2—Use a suede eraser: "If there are any stains, pull out your suede eraser," says Milly. Run this over the area, and then wipe with a clean white cloth. This will help lift the stain from the material."

Step 3 - Blot stains: If there are some bigger stains on the materials, Milly says "you will need a damp cloth with a suede cleaner or a soap solution." For this, "blot the area softly with the cloth and your cleaning solution; do not rub it in, and simply leave it there to dry."

Step 4 - Brush it out: Lastly, "after cleaning the suede, you should brush it softly with a suede brush to restore its nap and give it its signature smooth feeling."

And that's it! Yes, it's as simple as that.

How to Clean a Microfibre Suede Couch

(Image credit: Egor Piaskovsky. Design: JL STUDIO)

If you want to learn how to clean a microfibre couch, specifically a suede one, here's how you can do just that.

Ken Doty, a cleaning expert from The Maids, says that when it comes to microfibre, "you’ll want to read the instructions for proper cleaning. The instructions will likely recommend that you don’t use soap and water until you’re confident that no damage will be done. Find the label within your cushions that will tell you how to approach cleaning."

The expert says you should keep an eye on the sofa codes. These are:

S – Use solvent-based cleaners only.

W – Water only.

W/S – Only water or solvent-based cleaners.

X – Do not use water and solvent-based cleaners as it's vacuum only.

FAQs

Does water ruin a suede couch?

(Image credit: Storie Collective)

" Yes, water can cause suede bristles to weaken and thin over time and eventually they’ll fall off," explains Ken. The expert notes that this can cause bald spots to form and give your couch the appearance of being much older than it actually is.

Can you steam clean a suede couch?

Ken says you can indeed steam your suede couch. "The heat from the steam will kill bacteria and remove dust and dirt with the water," he explains. "You should also be able to avoid spotting with steam cleaning methods as well."

The expert says steam cleaning is the most effective way to deep clean your suede material, as most cleaning methods will only be able to remove dirt and grime from the surface.