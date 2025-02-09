How to Clean Outdoor Limestone Paving — To Get It Look Back to Its Best Ahead of Spring
Protect your outdoor limestone by incorporating these simple cleaning tips
Outdoor limestone surfaces can be a stunning feature in gardens, patios, and outdoor living areas. Renowned for its natural aesthetic, unique texture, and subtle coloring, limestone is a popular choice for outdoor design, from paving stones to garden ornaments. However, like any natural material, limestone is porous and prone to stains, dirt build-up, and weathering over time.
Similar to other hardscaping materials, cleaning outdoor limestone requires a delicate approach. While it’s tough enough to withstand foot traffic and the elements, limestone is also a soft stone, meaning it can easily be scratched or damaged by harsh chemicals. Understanding the correct methods and materials for cleaning is crucial.
Whether your limestone surface is a patio, pathway, or decorative sculpture, our step-by-step guide will explain everything you need to know. From gathering the necessary tools to tackling tough stains, here’s how to clean outdoor limestone effectively and safely.
What You’ll Need
Whether you've chosen limestone for your patio flooring or walls, you'll need to learn how to clean it well in order for it to look its best. Before you begin cleaning, home improvement expert Tommy Mello suggests that you have the following supplies at hand. Preparing correctly ensures that you can treat the dirt, grime, and stains effectively without risking damage to your limestone.
• Fabricoat Soft Bristle Brush from Amazon. Avoid anything abrasive like wire brushes, which could scratch the stone.
• Garden hose or bucket of clean water — For rinsing off debris and cleaning solutions.
• Mild detergent — Look for a pH-neutral cleaning product specifically formulated for natural stones, such as Teepol Multipurpose Detergent from Amazon.
• HG Natural Stone Cleaner from Amazon. Avoid acidic cleaners like vinegar or lemon juice, as they can damage the surface.
• REXO® Microfibre Cleaning Cloth from Amazon
• Protective gloves
• Non-abrasive sponge
• Stone sealant (optional) — To protect the limestone after cleaning and reduce future staining use a stone sealant.
Tommy Mello is an entrepreneur, a home service/DIY expert, and the founder of A1 Garage Door Service, a leader in the home service industry. Founded in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has grown to be a leader in the home-service industry.
How to Clean Outdoor Limestone
Bring your landscaping ideas back to life by giving your space a clean. After all, once the spring and summer roll in, you'll be ready to wine and dine in your backyard, patio, and even balcony.
Here's how you can clean outdoor limestone, the right way:
1. Remove Loose Dirt and Debris
"Start by sweeping the surface with a soft-bristled brush or broom to remove loose dirt, leaves, and other debris," recommends Tommy. "For a more thorough clean, use a garden hose to rinse off the area." Avoid using high-pressure washers, as the force can damage the limestone by eroding its surface or widening existing cracks.
2. Prepare the Cleaning Solution
Mix a bucket of warm water with a small amount of pH-neutral detergent. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the correct dilution ratio. Test the cleaning solution on a small, inconspicuous area of the limestone to ensure it doesn’t cause any discolouration or damage.
Using a soft-bristled brush or a non-abrasive sponge like this AIDEA Non-Scratch Scrub Sponge from Amazon, scrub the limestone gently. Work in small sections, applying light pressure to avoid scratching the surface. Pay extra attention to areas with stains or heavy dirt build-up, but don’t be tempted to use aggressive tools or chemical cleaners as they will damage the limestone..
3. Rinse Thoroughly
Once you’ve cleaned the surface, rinse it thoroughly with clean water using a garden hose or a bucket. Make sure no soap residue is left behind, as it can leave streaks or attract more dirt over time.
4. Spot Clean Stubborn Stains
For tough stains, home contractor Matt Hagens recommends you dampen a microfibre cloth with the cleaning solution and gently rub the affected area. If the stain persists, you may need a specialized limestone stain remover. Always follow the product’s instructions carefully and test it on a hidden area first.
5. Dry the Surface
Once rinsed, allow the limestone to air dry, or speed up the process by wiping it down with a clean, dry microfiber cloth. Avoid leaving excess water on the surface, as this can lead to streaking or water spots.
Once the surface is completely dry, consider applying a stone sealant for added protection. "A sealant will help prevent staining and reduce the amount of cleaning required in the future," says Matt. "Choose a sealant specifically designed for limestone and follow the application instructions."
Matt Hagens is a home contractor with years of experience working across the U.S.
FAQs
Why Is It Important to Clean Outdoor Limestone?
"Cleaning limestone is incredibly important to preserve its aesthetic appeal and structural integrity," says Tommy. "Over time, limestone’s exposure to bad weather and the elements can stain or even damage limestone surfaces."
To preserve the lifespan of outdoor limestone, Tom recommends lightly cleaning it weekly. However, a more thorough deep clean should ideally be done at least twice a year, once in the spring, to clear away any dirt or grime accumulated over the winter, and again in the autumn, to prepare it for the colder months.
Cleaning outdoor limestone doesn’t have to be a strenuous task. With the right tools and some patience, you can restore its natural aesthetic and prolong its lifespan.
If built correctly, did you know that limestone can last for hundreds maybe even thousands of years? So ensure you take care of your outdoor flooring and walls ahead of those outdoor al fresco parties and give your patio space a little bit of TLC.
