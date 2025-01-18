How Often Should You Water a Pothos? It's a 'Goldilocks' Plant, so This Is How You Get It Just Right

Whether you want cascading foliage to hang in your bathroom or bushy bright leaves to brighten up a window, the pothos always steps up to the occasion. This verdant plant is low-maintenance, easy to grow, and forgiving of neglect, but even the most hardy of houseplants will need routine watering.

Knowing how to care for a pothos plant properly is the secret to maintaining flourishing foliage throughout the seasons. The pothos — more commonly known as Devil's Ivy — isn't overly picky, but it does have some preferences when it comes to quenching its thirst. Fail to meet them and your plant can turn limp, discolored, or even die completely.

From knowing when to water your pothos to how often you should give it a drink, we've asked experts for their best advice to keep your houseplant happy and healthy. Here's what you need to know in order to be the best pothos parent out there.

How Often Should I Water My Pothos Plant?

The pothos is one of the most popular houseplants, and for good reason. Its beloved greenery will brighten up your home even if you don't have a great green thumb. But, as we all know, watering must always be part of the equation. Luckily, the pothos's needs are pretty straightforward.

Unlike succulents (which, coming from arid climates, are easy to overwater) or philodendrons (native to the tropics, therefore requiring more frequent drinks), the pothos sits in the middle. It's a Goldilocks plant in that it doesn't need too much or too little water, meaning it's hard to go wrong when it comes to watering.

Generally, you'll need to water your Devil's Ivy every one to two weeks (this applies to all of the different pothos varieties). "Generally, you may see yourself watering a pothos weekly to every 10 days," explains Paris Lalicata, plant expert at The Sill. "However, watering frequency is dependent on a number of environmental conditions."

According to Lisa Price, owner of Root Houseplants, the main factor to consider is the proximity of your plant to light. "The nearer the window the more often it would require watering," she explains. "If it's further back from the window it would require less frequent watering."

The same also applies to heat sources, like radiators, as well as humidity levels within the home. If your pothos is in a dry living room, for example, it will likely need weekly watering, whereas, if it's in a steamy space like a bathroom, it will probably only need watering every fortnight.

How to Tell If My Pothos Needs Watering

When watering houseplants of any kind, the best thing you can do is check the soil regularly to establish when a drink is needed. A soil test is a more reliable way of knowing when to water your pothos than relying on a schedule since environmental factors and seasonal changes will influence how thirsty your pothos is.

To test, poke your finger into the plant's soil. If the first inch or so is dry, it's time to water. "I would suggest allowing your plant to dry out about halfway through then giving it a thorough watering," says Lisa. You can also check the weight of your pothos to decide whether to water it or not. A light plant is likely thirsty, while a heavy plant still has plenty of water saturating the soil.

"It's really important that you let the potting mix dry out a little between waterings," adds Tom Knight, plant expert and owner of Ourhouseplants. "They dislike being constantly wet, especially when grown in a lower-light location."

How much water you give the plant will depend on its size, the time of year, and how thirsty it is. As a general rule, water less in winter and more in summer. "You can water them little and often or soak them once they've dried out fully," says Tom. "The latter is usually easier to remember and do correctly, particularly for beginners."

Can you Overwater a Pothos?

(Image credit: Firn/Alamy Stock Photos)

While the pothos is one of the best houseplants for beginners, the most common mistake that inexperienced plant parents make is overwatering. As mentioned, the pothos likes to dry out between waterings. Too much saturation can cause root rot, which ultimately kills the plant.

To avoid overwatering, perform a soil test before giving your plant a drink. You should also keep an eye out for signs of overwatering, such as yellowing leaves, saturated soil, or a damp smell. If you're ever in doubt, skip watering. It's better to underwater a pothos than overwater. A thirsty plant can be revived, but root rot is irreversible.

FAQs

Should I 'Bottom Water' My Pothos?

Depending on the type of houseplant, bottom watering is sometimes preferred. This is the process of standing your plant in a saucer or basin to drink, rather than pouring water over the soil. "With the pothos, you can water from the top or bottom," notes Tom. "They're not fussy about this at all."

Choosing to bottom water your plant can minimize the risk of overwatering, however, so it might be a good idea if you're new to houseplant care. "Simply let the planter soak in a tray filled with water for about 10-15 minutes," says Paris.

As with all houseplants, knowing when to water your pothos will require a bit of common sense. Don't rely on a fixed schedule, and be ready to adapt your regime as the weather warms and cools, and as daylight savings come into play.

With the right routine, a regular soil test, and by practising the best method, your foliage is sure to flourish. Whether you're a new pothos parent or you're hoping to rescue a sad-looking Devil's Ivy, the experts' advice on watering should lead you on your way to a prospering plant in no time.