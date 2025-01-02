How Often Should You Water a Poinsettia? Plant Experts Reveal the Signs Yours Is Thirsty — and How to Get it Right
A good watering routine can help your ravishing red bloom flourish and grow beautifully for seasons to come
They're pretty, bright, and truly a spectacular touch of elegance — what are they? Poinsettias, of course! These precious blooms make for the perfect household plant and gift to loved ones, too. This popular plant can last for months if handled with much love and attention, including learning about its watering needs.
Understanding the fundamentals of poinsettia care is important to your flower's growth and development — but how often should you water a poinsettia, and does it really need a watering schedule?
The answer is: you should water these winter houseplants according to the conditions yours are kept in. Checking the soil once or twice a week is a good habit to get into. Below, plant experts go into detail.
How Often Do Poinsettia Need Watering?
"Poinsettias only need watering around once a week, but this is dependent on a few different factors like temperature and humidity," Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, founder of Flowerbox. "As a rule, the upper half, or top inch, of your poinsettia’s soil should be dry, and the lighter the pot - the greater the need for water.
"When you water your poinsettia, ensure you water it thoroughly. Remove any dirty water from the saucer or bottom of the pot, and check for signs of root rot."
Gardening expert Tony O'Neill tells us: "Water poinsettias only when the surface of the soil feels dry to the touch. Check the moisture level once every week, but this may vary based on indoor temperatures and humidity." You can check your soil temperature by using this 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter from Amazon.
Can You Overwater Poinsettia?
Yes, you can, and oftentimes, when you overwater your precious poinsettia, its leaves can start yellowing and wilting away. If you want to make the most of your poinsettia, ensure you know what it needs and when it needs it.
Overwatering can lead to many issues, such as root rot, yellowing, dropping leaves, and even the entire plant losing its life. "Overwatering is a common issue with poinsettias," says Tony. "Excess water can lead to root rot, indicated by wilting leaves despite wet soil."
If this happens, it's important to adjust your houseplant's winter watering schedule and keep an eye out for how it does over the next few days.
What Type of Water Does Poinsettia Like?
Watering houseplants is no easy feat. Sometimes, we water too little or too much, which can lead to unwanted outcomes and, sadly, dying plants. But did you know that poinsettias also have a water preference?
"If your tap water is high in salts or fluorides, use filtered or distilled water to avoid leaf burn," says Tony. And if you're wondering what temperature water should be for houseplants, the expert says: "Poinsettias prefer water at room temperature."
The easiest way to test your water's temperature is by using a water thermometer — such as this BOMATA Waterproof IPX7 Thermometer for Water and Liquid from Amazon.
A Guide to Watering Poinsettia
It's time to water your poinsettia, but what would be the best way to do this? Tony has provided us with a guide on exactly what you should do to see flourishing poinsettia blooms for seasons to come.
Step 1: Check the soil: Tony says, "Before watering, ensure the top inch of soil is dry."
Step 2: Water thoroughly: "When watering, do so until it drains out of the bottom of the pot, but never let the poinsettia sit in standing water," he adds.
Step 3: Assess the need: "During winter, when indoor heating can dry out plants faster, check your poinsettia more frequently." If you're worried about your plants health, it's best to check regularly.
Step 4: Humidity considerations: Lastly Tony says, "In dry climates or heated indoor areas during winter, consider using a humidity tray or a room humidifier to keep the air around the poinsettia moist." We recommend this Dreo 1gal Cool Mist Smart Ultrasonic Humidifier for Room from Target.
FAQs
Should my poinsettia have a watering schedule?
A set schedule is not always necessary according to the expert. He notes: "Rather than a strict schedule, it’s better to water based on the condition of the soil."
The expert says "this approach adjusts for changes in environmental factors like heat and light during the winter."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
-
-
Prairie Style Homes — A Detailed Guide to this Iconic Architectural Style
This style transformed America’s approach to architecture. Here, experts share how its impact still lingers in today's design
By Cheyenne Brown Published
-
How to Clean A Dutch Oven — Trust Us, It's Easier Than You Think and Can Be Done in 5 Simple Steps
A professional guide to cleaning your beloved cookware
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How to Clean a Dutch Oven — It's Easier Than You Think and Can Be Done in 5 Simple Steps
A professional guide to cleaning your beloved cookware
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
When Does a Christmas Cactus Bloom? And What to Do If Yours Is Yet to Flower
A professional guides us through timings and why it matters for this abundant houseplant
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
When to Cut Back Amaryllis Leaves — A Plant Expert Says If You Notice Yellowing, It Might Be Time
Keep an eye out for your plant's health and ensure you know what it needs, when it needs it, by following this professional advice
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Organize Kitchen Appliances — 7 Expert Tips That Will Help You Keep Those Bulky Items Neat and Tidy
Keep your smart appliances in an orderly fashion and top form with these handy tricks from the pros
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
How To Clean Red Wine From A Couch — Easy Expert Steps To Lift Stains For a Spotless Look
Red wine is notoriously difficult to get out of upholstery, but these tried-and-trusted tips work
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Is Decluttering Worth It? Experts Say Yes — and Highlight Why a Clutter-Free Space Feels So Good
The power of decluttering extends to both your internal and external environment, they say
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
8 Cold-Tolerant Indoor Plants — You Can Make a Statement All Through Winter With These Aesthetic Beauties
Choose the right hardy houseplants and enjoy these green and leafy cold-season wonders
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
How to Polish Wine Glasses — 5 Easy Steps Cleaning Experts Advise For Best Results
Take your dinner party hosting to the next by learning how to effectively polish and shine with this simple expert guide
By Seraphina Kyprios Published