When's the Best Time to Plant Hydrangeas? Experts Say All But One Season Is Ideal

You simply can't deny that hydrangeas are one of the most beautiful flowers around. Growing them in your backyard is both easy and incredibly rewarding. These beautiful blossoms come in an abundance of colors and add a whimsical feel to the outdoor spaces they occupy.

Knowing when to plant them is the first step in getting you to those fluffy blooms, and it all depends on your hardiness zone. While these plants are easy to care for, knowing when to plant them is also important to their growth.

We spoke to the experts to find out more about hydrangeas and when they should be planted. Spoiler alert — it may be sooner than you think.

1. Fall Planting

If your neighbors already have these blooms growing in their gardens, you'll likely find them cutting back hydrangeas in the fall. But gardening expert Tony O'Neill, tells us that fall is actually one of the best times to plant hydrangeas.

"The cooler temperatures and increased rainfall allow the plants to establish roots before the growing season in spring," he says. "Planting in early fall (around September to early October) is ideal, as it gives the hydrangeas enough time to root without being exposed to extreme winter conditions."

And if your garden isn't receiving full sun at this time of year, then it's best to opt for hydrangea shade plants instead of the sun-loving varieties.

USDA Zones: 3 - 9

2. Winter Planting

According to Tony, winter is generally not ideal for planting hydrangeas in most regions, since the cold can shock the roots, and plants may not establish well in frozen ground. However, he finds that in warmer climates, where the ground doesn’t freeze, late winter planting is possible.

One of the most common hydrangea mistakes is not adapting to the needs of your flower garden. So when winter planting, he encourages gardeners to ensure the crops are well-protected from occasional frosts.

"Focus on protection and insulation, by mulching the plant," says Tony "You can also use frost covers or burlap to protect new saplings from cold snaps."

USDA Zones: 8 - 10

3. Spring Planting

Tony tells us that spring is another excellent time to plant hydrangeas. He points out that as temperatures rise, the plant can focus on new growth and establish quickly before the summer heat sets in.

"Planting in early spring, after the final frost, is ideal to avoid shocking the plant," he notes. Enriching garden soil is one of the most important things people with hydrangeas know and practice. In his expertise, he finds this to be true and recommends lightly fertilizing your growing blooms to encourage healthy growth throughout the season.

Plus, he also finds that it's best to plant in the morning or late afternoon to avoid facing the direct midday sun.

USDA Zones: 3 - 9

FAQs

When Should You Avoid Planting Hydrangeas?

As it turns out, Tony tells us that summer is generally the worst time to plant hydrangeas, particularly in hotter climates. "The intense heat can cause stress, making it difficult for the plant to establish roots," he points out. "Late summer planting, especially, can be detrimental."

This rule against summer hydrangea planting applies to all zones, particularly those with hot summers like zones seven through ten.