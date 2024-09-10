Cutting Back Hydrangeas in the Fall — Is it a Garden Do or Don't? Here's What the Experts Think

Not to play favorites, but hydrangeas are a notch above the rest in my book. With their abundant flowers and varied vivid hues, they can often be noted as the star of any garden.

From how to deadhead hydrangeas to whether there are any other maintenance tasks to pay attention to this season, beginner gardeners are likely to have plenty of queries on their minds. And rightfully so.

Hydrangeas are beautiful flowers but to retain their appeal, it's best to give them the tender loving care they need. So let's see what the experts have to say about keeping these blooms full of life through the autumnal shift.

Should You Cut Back Hydrangeas in The Fall?

In conversation with Tammy Sons, founder of TN Nursery, he tells us that you can definitely prune hydrangeas in the fall. However, he recommends pushing this task to late fall when the daytime temperatures are consistently below 54 degrees Fahrenheit. "In zones 6-8 and cooler climates like zones 3-5, you should prune them a couple of weeks earlier than that," he says.

If you're wondering how to revive hydrangea plants, gardening expert Lydia Beaumont tells us that cutting back your hydrangeas may actually be the key. However, she does point out that it depends on the type of hydrangeas you have growing in your backyard.

"Old wood hydrangeas, like Bigleaf and Oakleaf, should not be pruned in fall, as they bloom on last year’s growth," she says. "Pruning them now will only reduce next year’s blooms."

Should You Cut Back New Wood Hydrangeas?

According to planting expert and founder of Bolder Green, Marek Bowers, you can absolutely cut back hydrangeas that bloom on new wood. He explains that new wood types produce buds on the current season’s growth, so pruning them encourages healthy growth and more blooms for the next year.

"You can trim them in late winter or early spring before new growth starts," he adds. And if you're wondering which hydrangeas are considered to be new woods, Marek tells us that annabelle hydrangeas, incrediball hydrangeas, and invincibelle spirit hydrangeas are some smooth variety new woods to look for.

On the other hand, he also spotlights limelight hydrangea, peegee hydrangeas, pinky winky hydrangeas, little lime hydrangeas, and tardiva hydrangeas as panicle variety new woods that could do with a little cutting back this fall.

Seasonal cutting back is one of the things that people with perfect hydrangeas know, and by next season you'll definitely be part of the crew.

Consider this your sign to give your garden a good look and if you have any of the listed hydrangea crops blooming in your backyard, give them a cutting. You'll be surprised at the difference it'll make in your hydrangea garden's overall health and well-being.

Plus, if you have these flowers growing in your garden, you might as well give them the attention they need. Trust us when we say that you truly reap what you sow when it comes to these delightful flowers. And it's small things like regular maintenance that'll turn over the floral vista of your garden dreams.

FAQs

What If I Don't Know What Kind of Hydrangeas I Have?

If you've a love of hydrangeas like us, you probably have a range of them growing in your backyard. And sometimes, it can get difficult identifying new wood varieties from old wood ones.

Marek explains that if you're unsure about what kind of hydrangeas you have, it's best to wait until after they bloom in the summer. "If the blooms are on the tips of the branches from the previous season's growth, it's an old wood bloomer," he notes. "If the blooms form on new stems that have grown this season, it's a new wood bloomer."