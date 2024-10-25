Are We Falling Out of Love With Waterfall Edges? Design Experts Suggest They're "Overused" and Going Out of Style — Here's Why

You know how trends move. One day they're in, the next they're out. Recently, I came across a video on Instagram by architect Danny Dobson where he suggested it was time to move on from waterfall edges in the kitchen. "They were a trend, but splitting the work surface from the floor adds more dimension," he explained.

Well, I had to sit back and pause for a second. 'Are waterfall edges going out of style?' I thought to myself. Waterfall countertops have been a go-to in modern kitchens for years now. The style sees a worktop material running all the way across the top of the counter, and continuing down the side and to the ground; like a waterfall spilling out over the edge.

After speaking to a few designers, I ascertained that, while there are still plenty of situations when you should use a waterfall countertop, perhaps the look is starting to feel a bit...boring? So the question remains: Are waterfall counters going out of style? Let's discuss.

Waterfall Edges — The Cons

To kick us off, Georgina Wilson, the founder and principal architect at Georgina Wilson Associates, says "A waterfall edge on a kitchen island can feel like the design equivalent of placing three pendant lights overhead — something done out of habit rather than creativity. It's not the most imaginative choice, and often gets used simply because it's expected, not because it adds anything unique."

Livingetc's deputy print editor Ellen Finch agrees. "I’m not sure whether it’s because they’ve been overused or that in the context of some kitchens they can feel a bit ‘blocky’ — perhaps it’s a bit of both — but I’m over waterfall countertops," she says, suggesting there are better and fresher ways to use stone in the kitchen, such as the 'drenching' method where you carry it up the backsplash and onto a shelf above.

"Plus there are more exciting kitchen island ideas," she adds, "like mixed-material surfaces to zone prepping and eating areas, or unusual (non-rectangular) shapes that don't lend themselves to a waterfall look."

Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf has also noticed fewer waterfall countertops in the interior projects that have passed his desk as of late, suggesting they may be going out of style. "In truth, they’re more of a design flourish than something utilitarian — they actually eat space that could potentially be used better, whether for island storage or for corner seating," he says.

They also cost more. Teri Simone, head of design and marketing at Nieu Cabinet Doors, explains that due to the extra surface area, they tend to be a more expensive countertop option. "And while they offer a very modern look, they don’t always work well with more traditional home styles or cabinet door designs, which can create a mismatch with other updates you may be making in the kitchen now or in the future," she adds.

Waterfall Edges — The Pros

But as with all interior design trends, at the end of the day, it really comes down to what you like. And there is still plenty to like about waterfall edges in the kitchen. The style — whether used to connect the counter to the backsplash or floor — offers a slick, design-forward look in most modern kitchens.

Even Georgina Wilson says it's a kitchen trend she regularly uses in her designs, though she prefaces that by noting "we ensure it adds interest, not just follows convention."

Having a countertop that extends down the sides of the cabinet and to the floor of your kitchen, means it is going to make a statement. "With a large island, you have to think of it as a sculptural element, not just a functional one," says Georgina. "It needs to stand out and complement the space, rather than blend into a predictable design."

The best way to make the most of this look is to lean into the 'main character' moment that the style demands. It's about considering what material is best for waterfall countertops — perhaps that's choosing a statement stone — and thoughtfully selecting contrasting elements, so you can enhance the overall design without overwhelming it.

Other Ways to Add Visual Contrast to your Countertops

So, Are We Ditching the Waterfall Countertop?

(Image credit: Nathan Shroder. Design by Maestri Studio)

So, are waterfall edges going out of style? Is this a kitchen design element we should be leaving behind? After much consideration, I think it just might be. When it comes to our kitchen countertops, there just seem to be too many other styles to play it so safe.

"While the monolithic look for islands is still something that’s popular in design, open sides tend to help the island not feel like it’s carving up your space too much," says Hugh. "When people are doing the “monobloc” look, they’re tending to go all in on the materials, for the front, back, top and sides instead."

In saying that, the most important thing to remember is to focus on creating a space with contrast — that's where the interest comes from. Choosing kitchen cabinet colors that will never go out of style, or balancing large sections of marble with a more natural material like wood helps create a stronger visual harmony.

"To maintain contrast while creating a detailed design on the outer face of the island, I focus on balancing materials and colors," says Georgina. "The key is to choose a countertop that stands out against the cabinetry, floors, and walls."

But at the end of the day, your kitchen design is a big investment, so you want to make sure to choose elements that feel timeless to you. Waterfall countertops are definitive in their look, and are "common" for a reason. "If you do prefer a waterfall style, consider going thinner and sticking to neutral tones so it doesn’t monopolize your design," says Teri.