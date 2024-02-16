"My Apartment Will Feel So Elevatedly Cozy" — Our Edit of the Urban Outfitters' Presidents' Day Sale is Perfection

I'm all about 'bookshelf wealth' at the moment, the cozy and curated decor trend sweeping social media. Luckily, Urban's Presidents' Day Sale is chock-full of goodies

a collection of urban outfitters home decor arranged on a colorful background
(Image credit: Urban Outfitters)
If there is a sale at Urban Outfitters, I'm there, baby. As one of your two friendly neighborhood style editors, an Urban Outfitters sale is, for me, the best part of any holiday — religious, tax, or otherwise — and I'm so excited to report the 2024 Presidents' Day Sale is in full swing. The prices and content just dropped this morning, so I'm here to round-up some of the best of discounted home decor and furniture for you to easily peruse and purchase.

In my initial read of the markdowns, I felt they were all giving one specific vibe, in particular: bookshelf wealth. And no, I don't mean I was only shopping for bookshelves. I mean, the home decor and furniture on sale felt luxurious and upscale, but also lived-in, perfectly eclectic, and cozy. It's the look that's sweeping social media right now, and I think Urban has everything you need to make the aesthetic a reality.

So now that you've had your coffee and have made peace with spending money so early in the morning, it's time to have a look at my bookshelf wealth-coded edit, featuring prices and markdowns so good you'll have no choice but to join in on the trend.  

Oh, and when you're done here, be sure to check out Livingetc Editor Hugh Metcalf's edit of some of the best early Presidents' Day sales more generally, from retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, and more.

Best Decor in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale

waste bin/trash can with floral motif
Jill Waste Bin

Price: $24.99
Was: $39

A subtle floral pattern is not only very bookshelf wealthy, but also just very cute. This little waste bin won't be the most important piece of decor in your house, but it adds some charm to a typically bland process.

purple, green, orange, blue amorphous candles
Areaware Goober Mini Candle Set

Price: $24.99
Was: $50

I actually have one of these candles sitting on the shelf in my bedroom and I love it. And while I paid full-price for mine, I'd be even happier to have snagged it on a discount.

floral toile translucent window panel
Toile Printed Chiffon Window Panel

Price: $34.99
Was: $49

Delicate, soft, and sweet, this toile window panel feels like a relic of years gone by — and in this case, I mean that as a compliment. While it wouldn't do much to block out the light, I'd love to watch it gently blow in the breeze of an open window on a spring day.an

Best Rugs and Mirrors in the Urban Outfitters Presidents'Day Sale

colorblock shag rug
Colorblock Woven Shag Rug, 3x5

Price: $49.99
Was: $79

This is the best rug in the sale, with the $30 off, but it's varying neutral colors make it the perfect versatile piece. The shag texture feels very lived-in and cozy, while the tassles add a subtle but not overwhelming bohemian vibe.

black arched floor mirror
Margot Floor Mirror

Price: $189.99
Was: $349

I'm primarily impressed with this well-reviewed floor mirror for its discount — that's over $150 off. Adding a mirror into your space not only makes it look larger, but it often adds a touch of luxury, as well. You could do a lot worse than this price.

round mirror with blue edge
Faye Recycled Mirror

Price: $39.99
Was: $199

Speaking of, I'm beyond impressed by this recycled wall mirror, the perfect functional accent at a discount so steep I almost spit out my coffee. Even cooler? It was crafted using recycled materials.

Best Bedding in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale

duvet cover with window pane design
Washed Cotton Wiggle Grid Duvet Cover

Price: $49.99
Was: $79.99

When bookshelf wealth-ing your home (to turn the trend into a verb), you have to be careful to mix and match without clashing. The key to this, in my opinion, is integrating enough neutrals to tie it all together / keep the real stand-out pieces to a minimum. I love a window-pane or grid design very reason. And on the best bedding sets, it's not boring, but it can mix well and is easy to style around.

floral sheet set
Myla Floral Printed Sheet Set

Price: $44.99
Was: $59

Now, I know what I said about the neutrals. But bed sheets are a great place to show off a bit of personality since they only just peek out of the top of your comforter during the day. These, with an antique-looking floral motif, are just lovely.

black blanket with tufted swirl design
Baxter Tufted Swirl Throw Blanket

Price: $24.99
Was: $79

Everyone love's a throw. And I particularly love a throw when it's over $50 off. It's that simple!

Best Tables in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale

recycled plastic coffee table with speckled top
Recycled Plastic Coffee Table

Price: $299.99
Was: $599

Like the blue round mirror, this statement coffee table is made of discarded toys, food packaging, and industrial waste — a buy you can feel good about.

burl wood coffee table
Cora Burl Wood Veneer Coffee Table

Price: $199.95
Was: $599

Ok, this is my favorite find of this whole buying guide. Not only is this GORGEOUS coffee table with a burl wood veneer $400 off (!!!), it's well-reviewed, so chic, and easy to style. I wish it were real burl wood, but at this price, a statement finish will do!

mid-century nightstand with cane accents
Mabelle Nightstand + Side Table

Price: $184.99
Was: $369

Partially surrounded by faux-rattan, this curved nightstand evokes a mid-century vibe, implying it could have perhaps been passed down through generations. THAT's bookshelf wealth.

Best Shelves/Storage in the Urban Outffiters Presidents' Day Sale

rounded storage/shelving unit
Tabitha Shelf

Price: $124.95
Was: $499

This couldn't be a partial bookshelf wealth edit if I didn't include at least SOME shelving units, now could it? This white bookshelf has a lovely curved figure that sets it apart from its counterparts, and its open frame keeps things from looking too cluttered.

bookshelf
Arched Storage Shelf

Price: $499
Was: $799

This arched shelf is unlike most others I've seen, which therefore makes it one of the best bookshelves to buy right now. And it's on sale. Winner, winner, chicken dinner!

black etagere bookshelf
Oscar Bookshelf

Price: $299.99
Was: $599

I love this minimalist bookshelf for its translucent shelves and unique leg placement, a visual design play I can't help but admire. It's as much a part of the decor as the items you'll style it with!

WHEN IS PRESIDENTS' DAY 2024?

Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 19th, 2024. Expect to see lots of sales day-of, but also some that start in the days before, as is the case with Urban Outfitters. It's a great chance to snag some home decor and furniture at a discount!

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

