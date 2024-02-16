"My Apartment Will Feel So Elevatedly Cozy" — Our Edit of the Urban Outfitters' Presidents' Day Sale is Perfection

If there is a sale at Urban Outfitters, I'm there, baby. As one of your two friendly neighborhood style editors, an Urban Outfitters sale is, for me, the best part of any holiday — religious, tax, or otherwise — and I'm so excited to report the 2024 Presidents' Day Sale is in full swing. The prices and content just dropped this morning, so I'm here to round-up some of the best of discounted home decor and furniture for you to easily peruse and purchase.

In my initial read of the markdowns, I felt they were all giving one specific vibe, in particular: bookshelf wealth. And no, I don't mean I was only shopping for bookshelves. I mean, the home decor and furniture on sale felt luxurious and upscale, but also lived-in, perfectly eclectic, and cozy. It's the look that's sweeping social media right now, and I think Urban has everything you need to make the aesthetic a reality.

So now that you've had your coffee and have made peace with spending money so early in the morning, it's time to have a look at my bookshelf wealth-coded edit, featuring prices and markdowns so good you'll have no choice but to join in on the trend.

Best Decor in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale

Jill Waste Bin View at Urban Outfitters Price: $24.99

Was: $39 A subtle floral pattern is not only very bookshelf wealthy, but also just very cute. This little waste bin won't be the most important piece of decor in your house, but it adds some charm to a typically bland process. Areaware Goober Mini Candle Set View at Urban Outfitters Price: $24.99

Was: $50 I actually have one of these candles sitting on the shelf in my bedroom and I love it. And while I paid full-price for mine, I'd be even happier to have snagged it on a discount. Toile Printed Chiffon Window Panel View at Urban Outfitters Price: $34.99

Was: $49 Delicate, soft, and sweet, this toile window panel feels like a relic of years gone by — and in this case, I mean that as a compliment. While it wouldn't do much to block out the light, I'd love to watch it gently blow in the breeze of an open window on a spring day.an

Best Rugs and Mirrors in the Urban Outfitters Presidents'Day Sale

Colorblock Woven Shag Rug, 3x5 View at Urban Outfitters Price: $49.99

Was: $79 This is the best rug in the sale, with the $30 off, but it's varying neutral colors make it the perfect versatile piece. The shag texture feels very lived-in and cozy, while the tassles add a subtle but not overwhelming bohemian vibe. Margot Floor Mirror View at Urban Outfitters Price: $189.99

Was: $349 I'm primarily impressed with this well-reviewed floor mirror for its discount — that's over $150 off. Adding a mirror into your space not only makes it look larger, but it often adds a touch of luxury, as well. You could do a lot worse than this price. Faye Recycled Mirror View at Urban Outfitters Price: $39.99

Was: $199 Speaking of, I'm beyond impressed by this recycled wall mirror, the perfect functional accent at a discount so steep I almost spit out my coffee. Even cooler? It was crafted using recycled materials.

Best Bedding in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale

Washed Cotton Wiggle Grid Duvet Cover Price: $49.99

Was: $79.99 When bookshelf wealth-ing your home (to turn the trend into a verb), you have to be careful to mix and match without clashing. The key to this, in my opinion, is integrating enough neutrals to tie it all together / keep the real stand-out pieces to a minimum. I love a window-pane or grid design very reason. And on the best bedding sets, it's not boring, but it can mix well and is easy to style around. Myla Floral Printed Sheet Set View at Urban Outfitters Price: $44.99

Was: $59 Now, I know what I said about the neutrals. But bed sheets are a great place to show off a bit of personality since they only just peek out of the top of your comforter during the day. These, with an antique-looking floral motif, are just lovely. Baxter Tufted Swirl Throw Blanket View at Urban Outfitters Price: $24.99

Was: $79 Everyone love's a throw. And I particularly love a throw when it's over $50 off. It's that simple!

Best Tables in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale

Recycled Plastic Coffee Table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $299.99

Was: $599 Like the blue round mirror, this statement coffee table is made of discarded toys, food packaging, and industrial waste — a buy you can feel good about. Cora Burl Wood Veneer Coffee Table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $199.95

Was: $599 Ok, this is my favorite find of this whole buying guide. Not only is this GORGEOUS coffee table with a burl wood veneer $400 off (!!!), it's well-reviewed, so chic, and easy to style. I wish it were real burl wood, but at this price, a statement finish will do! Mabelle Nightstand + Side Table View at Urban Outfitters Price: $184.99

Was: $369 Partially surrounded by faux-rattan, this curved nightstand evokes a mid-century vibe, implying it could have perhaps been passed down through generations. THAT's bookshelf wealth.

Best Shelves/Storage in the Urban Outffiters Presidents' Day Sale

