"My Apartment Will Feel So Elevatedly Cozy" — Our Edit of the Urban Outfitters' Presidents' Day Sale is Perfection
I'm all about 'bookshelf wealth' at the moment, the cozy and curated decor trend sweeping social media. Luckily, Urban's Presidents' Day Sale is chock-full of goodies
- Best Decor in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale
- Best Rugs and Mirrors in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale
- Best Bedding in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale
- Best Tables in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale
- Best Shelves/Storage in the Urban Outffiters Presidents' Day Sale
If there is a sale at Urban Outfitters, I'm there, baby. As one of your two friendly neighborhood style editors, an Urban Outfitters sale is, for me, the best part of any holiday — religious, tax, or otherwise — and I'm so excited to report the 2024 Presidents' Day Sale is in full swing. The prices and content just dropped this morning, so I'm here to round-up some of the best of discounted home decor and furniture for you to easily peruse and purchase.
In my initial read of the markdowns, I felt they were all giving one specific vibe, in particular: bookshelf wealth. And no, I don't mean I was only shopping for bookshelves. I mean, the home decor and furniture on sale felt luxurious and upscale, but also lived-in, perfectly eclectic, and cozy. It's the look that's sweeping social media right now, and I think Urban has everything you need to make the aesthetic a reality.
So now that you've had your coffee and have made peace with spending money so early in the morning, it's time to have a look at my bookshelf wealth-coded edit, featuring prices and markdowns so good you'll have no choice but to join in on the trend.
Oh, and when you're done here, be sure to check out Livingetc Editor Hugh Metcalf's edit of some of the best early Presidents' Day sales more generally, from retailers like West Elm, Anthropologie, and more.
Best Decor in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale
Price: $24.99
Was: $39
A subtle floral pattern is not only very bookshelf wealthy, but also just very cute. This little waste bin won't be the most important piece of decor in your house, but it adds some charm to a typically bland process.
Price: $24.99
Was: $50
I actually have one of these candles sitting on the shelf in my bedroom and I love it. And while I paid full-price for mine, I'd be even happier to have snagged it on a discount.
Price: $34.99
Was: $49
Delicate, soft, and sweet, this toile window panel feels like a relic of years gone by — and in this case, I mean that as a compliment. While it wouldn't do much to block out the light, I'd love to watch it gently blow in the breeze of an open window on a spring day.an
Best Rugs and Mirrors in the Urban Outfitters Presidents'Day Sale
Price: $49.99
Was: $79
This is the best rug in the sale, with the $30 off, but it's varying neutral colors make it the perfect versatile piece. The shag texture feels very lived-in and cozy, while the tassles add a subtle but not overwhelming bohemian vibe.
Price: $189.99
Was: $349
I'm primarily impressed with this well-reviewed floor mirror for its discount — that's over $150 off. Adding a mirror into your space not only makes it look larger, but it often adds a touch of luxury, as well. You could do a lot worse than this price.
Best Bedding in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale
Price: $49.99
Was: $79.99
When bookshelf wealth-ing your home (to turn the trend into a verb), you have to be careful to mix and match without clashing. The key to this, in my opinion, is integrating enough neutrals to tie it all together / keep the real stand-out pieces to a minimum. I love a window-pane or grid design very reason. And on the best bedding sets, it's not boring, but it can mix well and is easy to style around.
Price: $44.99
Was: $59
Now, I know what I said about the neutrals. But bed sheets are a great place to show off a bit of personality since they only just peek out of the top of your comforter during the day. These, with an antique-looking floral motif, are just lovely.
Best Tables in the Urban Outfitters Presidents' Day Sale
Price: $299.99
Was: $599
Like the blue round mirror, this statement coffee table is made of discarded toys, food packaging, and industrial waste — a buy you can feel good about.
Price: $199.95
Was: $599
Ok, this is my favorite find of this whole buying guide. Not only is this GORGEOUS coffee table with a burl wood veneer $400 off (!!!), it's well-reviewed, so chic, and easy to style. I wish it were real burl wood, but at this price, a statement finish will do!
Best Shelves/Storage in the Urban Outffiters Presidents' Day Sale
Price: $124.95
Was: $499
This couldn't be a partial bookshelf wealth edit if I didn't include at least SOME shelving units, now could it? This white bookshelf has a lovely curved figure that sets it apart from its counterparts, and its open frame keeps things from looking too cluttered.
Price: $499
Was: $799
This arched shelf is unlike most others I've seen, which therefore makes it one of the best bookshelves to buy right now. And it's on sale. Winner, winner, chicken dinner!
Price: $299.99
Was: $599
I love this minimalist bookshelf for its translucent shelves and unique leg placement, a visual design play I can't help but admire. It's as much a part of the decor as the items you'll style it with!
WHEN IS PRESIDENTS' DAY 2024?
Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 19th, 2024. Expect to see lots of sales day-of, but also some that start in the days before, as is the case with Urban Outfitters. It's a great chance to snag some home decor and furniture at a discount!
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
