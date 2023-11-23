Oprah's favorite coffee maker is the perfect pick for "persnickety coffee drinkers" - and on sale for Black Friday

For me, the day only really starts with a cup of coffee, but not all morning coffees are made equal. Instant granules can't really ever match up to a barista-prepared flat white, but it's not always possible (or that affordable) to head out for a hot drink each morning.

Investing in a good quality coffee machine is probably the best form of self-care for coffee drinkers, and if you're in the market for one right now - you're in luck. There are some great espresso machine Black Friday deals around already, with more sure to follow in the coming days.

We've collated some of the best deals already, on coffee makers and espresso machines that have been tested by our expert reviewers, but if you're looking for another recommendation - whose opinion would you trust more than Oprah Winfrey's?

As part of her "Favorite Things" list for 2023, Oprah handpicked some of her favorite kitchen gifts, from charcuterie boards to utensils by way of bread ovens and appliances. But she also offered her coffee maker pick for the year, too - and we've found it with money off for Black Friday.

Why buy this coffee maker?

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Though we've tested plenty of the best coffee makers here at Livingetc, the De'Longhi TrueBrew drip coffee maker isn't one we've been hands-on with ourselves. However, when your coffee maker comes with an endorsement from Oprah Winfrey, we'd take the bet that it's a good one.

'No pods, no paper filters. Six beverage sizes brewed five ways (light, gold, bold, espresso-style, or over ice). And it grinds whole beans on demand for a full pot or a to-go carafe,' Oprah writes in her 2023 "Favorite Things" list. 'A dream for persnickety coffee drinkers,' she adds.

So what can you expect from this coffee machine? As Oprah says, it's a great maker if you like your coffee freshly ground - which also means no waste, unlike machines that use pods or filters.

I've had, and reviewed, "bean-to-cup" coffee machines in my time, and from a cursory glance at this one, I can tell it's easy to use. The interface lets you choose the size and how you want your coffee within reason. Other machines I've had let you customize the strength perhaps a little more, but often at the expense of being beginner-friendly. I think you'd feel confident using this coffee maker almost straight out the box. I always look for a machine that does coffee over ice, too.

What other coffee makers are on sale for Black Friday?

If Oprah's pick isn't quite the coffee maker you're looking for, check out some of these other great deals we've found.