As an interiors editor, every time you're invited to preview a brand's upcoming collection, your eyes are peeled for which piece will be the viral 'sell-out' design. Last season, for M&S, it was an amber glass table lamp that somehow seamlessly straddled the world of vintage Murano glass lighting, with a distinctly contemporary feel. It quickly sold out, restocked, sold out, restocked, and sold out again.

So you can imagine my excitement when I saw that the high street retailer has released a reimagined version of the same lamp — this time tapping into the retro-leaning 'mushroom' lighting trend. "As a team, we’ve been really inspired by the idea that lighting should do more than simply illuminate," Connor Woskett, one of M&S' homeware designers, tells me. "Our latest collection explores sculptural shapes, beautiful materials, and the way light interacts with surfaces."

The textured glass creates such a beautiful sense of movement; even before the lamp is switched on, and the swirling shadows are cast across the surrounding walls.

M&S Wavy Glass Mushroom Table Lamp £50 at Marks and Spencer UK "When designing the Wavy Glass Pendant Light, we wanted to create a piece that felt both contemporary and timeless," explains Connor when I asked him about the design team's inspiration behind this light. "We paired the organic shape of the glass with clean metallic detailing to give the design a modern edge. The softly undulating glass introduces texture while also creating beautiful patterns of light and shadow around the room. It’s a lamp that would be easy to style across a range of interiors."



This is M&S' now sold-out glass table lamp from last season. (Image credit: Marks & Spencer Home)

But if this one isn't quite what you're looking for, there are plenty of other strong options in M&S' lighting collection. Here's what else I've got my eye on.

Actually, the more I look at the smoothly swooping shade of this M&S table lamp, the more I think of the stunning design by Original BTC x Buchanan Studio, which won Best in Class in the Livingetc Style Awards lighting category this year — if you're looking for a more designer option, that's it.

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