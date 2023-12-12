This Viral Guestbed from Amazon Could be the Small Space Solution you Need This Festive Season
Give your guests the gift of a good night's sleep, even without a dedicated guestroom
The holidays are all about spending quality time with friends and family, and while you've probably stocked up the fridge and drinks trolley, have you thought about where everyone will be sleeping? Even if you don't have a spare guestroom you can still offer people a place to stay but, instead of dusting off the old air mattress, why not consider something slightly more luxurious this Christmas time.
Unfortunately, we aren't all lucky enough to have multiple guest bedrooms on standby to house everyone over the festive period, however, that doesn't mean there's no room at the inn. A temporary guest bed is the smart temporary solution that's perfect for small spaces, and will provide a far more comfortable sleep for your family and friends than that blow up bed.
An air mattress does the job but it isn't a patch on a proper bed. Although having a designated guest bedroom may mean giving up a stylish home office, or kids' play room - or worse - a closet, it simply isn't practical for everyone to have multiple spare rooms for a few nights a year. That's why we're always on the lookout for innovative ways to transform normal rooms into a space for guests to sleep this time of year, and we think we've found the simplest option to buy in time for the big day.
We recently came across this genius hack on TikTok shared by Megan, an interior lifestyle blogger. It shows how a temporary queen-sized bed can be erected in a couple of minutes creating space for two guests to sleep, and everything you need is available from Amazon. Word is, the fully portable structure is as comfortable as a bed.
This folding metal bed frame is relatively affordable and can be easily stored away for most of the year. Simply fold open and flip out the legs, place a foam mattress on top and you have a fully functioning bed. The frame also comes in two parts, so can be split into single beds if needed. This is ideal if you have smaller rooms that were previously not an option for guests to sleep in. If you were so inclined you could even store the bed away during the day to make extra space, as it is so easy to put up. This will make your guest far more comfortable and ensure a good night's rest.
If you were wondering how to make more space for your guests this festive season look no further. This trick will revolutionize the way you host guests, we guarantee they'll be grateful.
@ahousetohomey ♬ original sound - Megan | Home & Lifestyle
Everything you need to create a temporary guest bed
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amy recently completed an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, with experience writing for Women’s lifestyle publications across arts, culture, and beauty. She has a particular love for the minimalist aesthetic mixed with mid-century furniture, especially combining unique vintage finds with more modern pieces. Her previous work in luxury jewellery has given her a keen eye for beautiful things and clever design, that plays into her love of interiors. As a result, Amy will often be heard justifying homeware purchases as 'an investment', wise words to live by.
-
-
Quick! This Viral Christmas Garland is Finally Back in Stock - It Sold Out and is Sure to Do So Again
Shop the ultra-realistic garland that everyone's been loving before it sells out again. Plus, shop the best faux pine decor we can find
By Julia Demer Published
-
4 Ways Designers Makes Homes Look More Expensive on a Budget
We asked top experts about how to make our homes look more expensive. These are interior designers' best-kept secrets to an elevated home
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Gardening Hack is a Simple Yet Genius Way to Protect Your Plants from Frost - and It Uses Your Christmas Decor
Try this viral trick to ensure your vulnerable outdoor plants survive through the festive season
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'Everyone Will be Doing This This Year' - This Viral Napkin Folding Trick is Exactly What I Want for my Christmas Table
This decorating trick is free (well, as long as you've already got napkins) and will make your Christmas table feel magical
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This is How to Tie the Perfect-Looking Ribbon for Your Christmas Decorating
Use this method to tie all your festive decor up in a beautiful bright bow
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
This viral cabinet decorating hack will make your kitchen look like something out of the coziest Netflix Christmas movie
It's festive, it's fun and a brilliant way to bring some Christmas whimsy to the kitchen
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Looking for the best extension cord for Christmas lights? This one looks so good you won't need to hide it
You'll want to use this long, hard-wearing extension cord as part of your outdoor Christmas display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
How to change your Ring doorbell to festive chimes - and bring the holiday spirit to your front door
Here's how to install Christmas sounds on your Ring doorbell replies to spread festive cheer to all your guests
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'Why did I never think of that?' This 5-second viral skirt trick will instantly make your Christmas tree look better this year
This super-simple idea will flip how you put up your Christmas tree on its head, and all it requires is a slight change of perspective
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This IKEA hack for floating star lights creates the perfect pendants for your Christmas dining table
Make a statement with your Christmas lighting this year with this easy DIY that takes less than ten minutes to do
By Lilith Hudson Published