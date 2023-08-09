Nate Berkus reveals his fail-proof neutrals - the perfect pale colors that make rooms instantly warmer

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Finding the perfect paint for calming yet modern neutral schemes poses difficulties. You’ll mostly be looking for off-whites that are not too grey, or too yellow, not too stark either, and so you might find yourself trying out dozens of tester pots until you find that perfect match (if you haven’t given up by then).

Luckily, the good Nate Berkus has put all of our sufferings to an end and is saving us the time and trouble dedicated to the search for neutral color schemes. In a ‘once and for all’ post on his Instagram page he reveals his go-to paint colors he goes back to time and time again to create that neutral scheme, and even mentions one accent color to keep it interesting.

Nate Berkus Social Links Navigation TV presenter, author and superstar interior designer Nate Berkus is known for his relaxed yet glamorous take on design. He has appeared on the Oprah show many times, written two books and runs his own design firm Nate Berkus Associates.

Nate Berkus’ go-to neutral paint colors

(Image credit: Christopher Dibble )

These are the perfect colors if you’re looking to create that clean, minimaluxe vibe that is calming, warm and inviting. Any of these work beautifully next to natural materials like wood and stone. Nate Berkus shares his favorites.

Snowfall White - This is a light, crisp white as the snow, with a cleansing presence, for all purists and minimalists out there. It gives a very modern look without being too bright.

Smokey Taupe - This is a beautifully warm grey with a wide appeal. It reminds more of a natural stone color, which is why it's so inviting and pleasant to live with.

Swiss Coffee - If you're looking for the perfect warm white, this is it. It doesn't have too much yellow in it, and it looks a bit like sunlight. It would be hard to find a scheme where it wouldn't work.

Alabaster - A very fresh white with a tiny touch of pink in it. Just enough to give it warmth, it will work great hit by the sun in South facing rooms.

Saint Sauvant - If you're looking for a white that's a bit cooler, Portola's Saint Sauvant has a touch of grey in it. It's very elegant and would look beautiful paired with pure white skirtings.

The accent color to go with your neutrals

For those of you who want to mix it up a bit and add a touch of color, the designer has got you covered. Nothing too vibrant so as not to interfere with the calming look and feel, but with enough character to add interest to your room.

Lisbon Grey - If you're wondering what color to mix in with your neutrals to keep that muted, elegant look, this bluey-gray is the one. Subtle, but with character.