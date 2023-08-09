Nate Berkus reveals his fail-proof neutrals - the perfect pale colors that make rooms instantly warmer
If you’ve been searching far and wide for the best neutrals for your interior, look no further - Nate Berkus reveals his absolute favorites, and you should try them too
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Finding the perfect paint for calming yet modern neutral schemes poses difficulties. You’ll mostly be looking for off-whites that are not too grey, or too yellow, not too stark either, and so you might find yourself trying out dozens of tester pots until you find that perfect match (if you haven’t given up by then).
Luckily, the good Nate Berkus has put all of our sufferings to an end and is saving us the time and trouble dedicated to the search for neutral color schemes. In a ‘once and for all’ post on his Instagram page he reveals his go-to paint colors he goes back to time and time again to create that neutral scheme, and even mentions one accent color to keep it interesting.
TV presenter, author and superstar interior designer Nate Berkus is known for his relaxed yet glamorous take on design. He has appeared on the Oprah show many times, written two books and runs his own design firm Nate Berkus Associates.
Nate Berkus’ go-to neutral paint colors
These are the perfect colors if you’re looking to create that clean, minimaluxe vibe that is calming, warm and inviting. Any of these work beautifully next to natural materials like wood and stone. Nate Berkus shares his favorites.
Price: $98.99 / 1 gallon Aura Interior Paint
This is a light, crisp white as the snow, with a cleansing presence, for all purists and minimalists out there. It gives a very modern look without being too bright.
Price: $98.99 / 1 gallon Aura Interior Paint
This is a beautifully warm grey with a wide appeal. It reminds more of a natural stone color, which is why it's so inviting and pleasant to live with.
Price: $98.99 / 1 gallon Aura Interior Paint
If you're looking for the perfect warm white, this is it. It doesn't have too much yellow in it, and it looks a bit like sunlight. It would be hard to find a scheme where it wouldn't work.
Price: $98.99 / 1 gallon Aura Interior Paint
A very fresh white with a tiny touch of pink in it. Just enough to give it warmth, it will work great hit by the sun in South facing rooms.
Price: $28 /1 kilo Roman Clay
If you're looking for a white that's a bit cooler, Portola's Saint Sauvant has a touch of grey in it. It's very elegant and would look beautiful paired with pure white skirtings.
The accent color to go with your neutrals
For those of you who want to mix it up a bit and add a touch of color, the designer has got you covered. Nothing too vibrant so as not to interfere with the calming look and feel, but with enough character to add interest to your room.
Price: $70 / 1 Gallon Ultra Flat (Acrylic)
If you're wondering what color to mix in with your neutrals to keep that muted, elegant look, this bluey-gray is the one. Subtle, but with character.
A post shared by Nate Berkus (@nateberkus)
A photo posted by on
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
Does this viral hack with your garage really keep your whole house cool? We find out
Can this viral garage door hack that promotes airflow stand up to the current heatwave? We investigate
By Amy McArdle Published
-
What shade of grey paint on the walls will make my room look bigger? We ask color experts
Don't let an ill-informed paint selection shrink your room - these are the shades of grey that will maximize the sense of space
By Amy McArdle Published