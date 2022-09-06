Making these two small changes to your bedding could save on your energy bills this winter

Tips on how to save money are on everyone's radar at the moment. Rising gas and electricity bills have encouraged us to look at ways to save energy in our homes to help save a few pennies (and the planet). Fortunately, all it takes is the smallest change to make a big difference - and it's often in the places you'd least expect.

Since our bedrooms are reserved for sleep, they're often the last place you'd think to alter your design choices to help save money. Do you dread cold winters that leave you shivering under your duvet as you try to sleep? Maybe you bring a hot water bottle to bed the colder months or perhaps you add the odd blanket over your duvet, but warming your bedroom to save on your heating bill doesn't need to stop there. The type of duvet and even the type of mattress you have could make a big difference.

When it comes to money-saving advice, you really can't go wrong with making these two small changes to your bedding this winter. We've asked a few experts why it's worth swapping out your old duvet and mattress as the seasons change, as well as how much it could save you in the long run.

Lilith Hudson Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to helping readers make the best choices in their homes through writing practical tips and guides to help them save a little extra money. For this piece she spoke with bedding experts to understand how a few simple changes can go a long way.

The right mattress will make you warmer on cold nights

(Image credit: Jon Day Photography )

Although it wasn't long ago that we were searching for tips on how to sleep in the heat, soon we'll be longing for that little extra warmth in our bedrooms. Besides the discomfort a shivery night can also cause major disruption to your sleep quality. But did you know what lies under us in bed is just as important as what goes over us?

Knowing how to choose a mattress can be overwhelming, but Jonathan Warren, director and mattress specialist at Time4Sleep (opens in new tab), has a few words of advice. 'Your mattress choice really can play an important role in keeping warm during the cooler months,' he says. 'If your home feels particularly cool during fall, try opting for an elite gel memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) which will help to regulate your body temperature.'

According to Jonathan, these mattresses contain a temperature-regulating gel that adjusts with your body temperature which help you to stay warm without adjusting the thermostat. 'By making this sort of investment, you could be looking to save around 10% of your monthly heating bill by lowering the heating by a few degrees overnight,' he says.

Natural fiber mattresses are also good thermo-regulators which help to keep you warm in the winter as well as cooler during the summer. These mattresses are padded with organic materials such as cotton, latex, wool and coir to help you stay toasty in bed as well as offering extra comfort. Our pick of the best mattresses will help you find one that's right for you.

Dress your bed for winter

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

To add some extra layers of warmth, most of us look towards the covers we sleep under. We tend to add throws over our duvet to keep us warm when really, the most cost effective solution is switching up your duvet tog.

Now is the perfect time to start thinking about introducing a higher duvet tog. The average duvet tog is around 10.5, but you can buy heat-capturing duvets that run up to 18 tog from some brands. Having a separate duvet like this for the winter months is a relatively inexpensive fix to help you save money year on year.

'The higher the tog number on your duvet, the better the insulation,' says Lucy Ackroyd, head of design at Christy England (opens in new tab). 'If you tend to be cooler than most in autumn and winter time, go for a 13.5 tog to ensure that you get a good night's rest.'

While there's nothing better than snuggling up in a thick duvet, some of us can easily become too warm when trying to sleep. For those who find too much warmth an issue, Lucy says a 10.5 tog should keep you warm while offering enough breathability to stay comfortable.

Lucy also has a few tips on how to style your bed for added warmth. 'A throw is a great way to keep your bed nice and toasty,' she says. 'Extra layers on top of the duvet help trap air keeping you toasty at night while adding some cosy texture to your bedscape.'