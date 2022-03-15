This trend will transform your entryway – Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus agree

We confess it is uncommon for designers to wholly agree on design movements. However, celebrity couple Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus have revealed the one feature at the top of their mutual lust list: checkerboard floors.

This interior design trend is an ever-popular favorite for kitchens, bathrooms, and entryways alike. Though, it is the latter in which the two designers particularly agree. Expert Jeremiah Brent from TLC’s Nate and Jeremiah by Design recently shared an image of black and white tiles on his Instagram account .

In a comment, he revealed that these monochromatic staples would tile his and Nate Berkus’s entryway. It is this trend that the two designers mutually agree on – especially when it comes to the first room in the home.

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

‘The one thing we’ll always agree upon – checkerboard floors,’ Jeremiah shared. The designer referred to. Nate Berkus – to emphasize his approval for this modern decorating idea . This trend may have Jeremiah and Nate’s approval – but what makes this movement so stylish?

Here, those in the know highlight why you should follow in the designer’s footsteps – and bring a checkerboard floor into your entryway – and every other room of your home.

Why is checkerboard trending?

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

'Maybe it’s the recent board game boom, but chequerboard prints are reemerging as the latest comeback trend in decor,' says Etsy's Trend Expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.

The forecaster labeled the checkerboard as the 'must-have pattern' for this season – what she likes to think of as 'gingham’s modern cousin.' And, while this trend has drawn attention to Jeremiah's Instagram, Dayna reveals that it has sparked a movement on Etsy too.

'On Etsy, searches for chequered print items within the home and living category have jumped 123%, as shoppers look for items like chequered print rugs (up 142%*), chequered print pillows and poufs (up 63%), and chequered print blankets, quilts, or bedding (up 75%),' Dayna explains.

How to bring the checkerboard trend into your home

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

While this statement shape has a celebrity following, color expert Annie Sloan suggests the checkerboard trend is refreshingly simple to bring into your home.

'Geometric shapes look fabulous and modern and are easy-peasy to create. To create a checkerboard floor, use the right tools, and use your neutral color first to create a base,' Annie suggests.

Once you have your basis, the color guru recommends investing in a pencil, and a tape measure, before drawing out the guidelines before applying masking tape to ensure sharp lines.

'Using the correct brush will help too – a small brush with flat edges will help keep sharp lines,' she adds. 'Finally, this is an obvious tip but – always start at the furthest point from the room to keep your handiwork in check.'

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

This entryway idea will create a lasting first (and last) impression – and Jeremiah Brent and Nate Berkus approve. What more could we hope for?