Jennifer Garner Has This "Beautiful" Espresso Maker in Her Coffee Nook — And Brewing Experts Love It too

Jennifer Garner is a national treasure and, as such, we keep our eyes closely peeled to her social media. From her 'pretend cooking show' series on Instagram to updates on her 'Once Upon a Farm' brand via TikTok, we always want to be in the know about Jen's wholesome lifestyle. A truly down-to-earth celebrity, she shares plenty of normal interests with the rest of us - dancing in the kitchen, home-cooked meals and, of course, a good cup of coffee. And for the latter, only the best at-home coffee maker will do.

Forget French presses - the world of home-brewed coffee is now far more advanced, so much so that drip coffee makers are the most rudimentary of their kind. The best espresso machines; modern milk frothers; bean-to-cup machines - it can be a hard landscape to navigate unless you're already an experiences barista, which is why the market for fully automatic coffee makers is becoming increasingly popular, and Jennifer knows a simple-to-use machine when she sees one. Her cozy coffee nook features the new model of KitchenAid's Fully Automatic Espresso Machine and according to experts, it's one of the best of its kind.

KitchenAid Automatic Espresso Machine (KF8) View at Amazon Price: $1,999

Color: Stainless Steel



As a mom, actress, and business owner, Jennifer needs a convenient, hassle-free coffee maker to make mornings run smoothly. Partnering with KitchenAid, she gave us a glimpse at the new model of the brand's fully automatic espresso machine nestled in her chic coffee bar idea. 'It's beautiful, and it gives you coffee at the push of a button,' she whispers to the camera in her Instagram video.

And it does a lot more than just that. The new KF8 model features a digital touchscreen display, a plant-based milk mode, and over 40 recipe options that can be personalized to your taste. 'It's created to elevate your coffee ritual, bringing together cutting-edge technology and timeless design,' says Chad Ries, global marketing director at KitchenAid Small Appliances.



(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Don't just take it from Jen or Chad, though. Experienced barista, journalist and coffee machine reviewer Laura Honey sings the praises of this advanced coffee machine, too. 'If anyone asks me for the best espresso machine for beginners, I don't hesitate to say the KitchenAid,' she says. 'It's hard to make bad coffee in because it automatically monitors almost every aspect of the brewing process for you. All you have to do is add coffee to the portafilter (the part that looks like a handle) and then press one of two buttons, depending on how strong you want your coffee to be.'

Depending on the type of coffee you're after the steam wand will get to work, giving you hot water for the likes of Americanos and Long Black coffees, or it can steam milk for milky coffees like lattes and cappuccino. (In case you were wondering, Jen goes for an espresso, followed by a cappuccino and cortado in quick succession!) With everything built-in, there's no need for any extra coffee gadgets taking up space on your countertop, either.

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) A photo posted by on

Of course, a coffee machine of this caliber doesn't come cheap. The new model will set you back $2,000, but keep an eye on out on Amazon for limited-time offers to help you save.

Investing in an automatic coffee machine compared to a manual one is also well worth the extra pennies if you want to really streamline your morning routine. As Laura points out, they really are some of the best coffee makers out there. 'More and more people want to enjoy the fresh coffee flavors that they get from their local café within the comfort of their kitchens,' she says. 'Traditionally, espresso machines are more involved than most other types of coffee makers. However, automated models, such as the KitchenAid, handle the pressure, temperature, and extraction without any input from you. All you have to do is add coffee and press a button. It's so easy.'

Ready to take your Java game to the next level with minimal effort? This celebrity-approved coffee machine promises a barista-level brew, so it's the way for a cafe-like caffeine experience.

