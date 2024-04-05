IKEA’s New Bröggan Collection Offers All the Outdoor Accessories You Need for Alfresco Season, Including Cheerful Cushions

IKEA is known for their seasonal drops and this particular launch couldn't have arrived at a better time. With the days getting longer and the weather warming up, it's the time of the year when the backyard gets a prune, the patio furniture resurfaces, and the garden party invites are sent out - and the new Bröggan range from IKEA is everything you'd want for a playful day outdoors.

This collection's overarching colorway spotlights a lush shade of green and a cheerful yellow hue - the spring color combo we never knew we needed - and landscaper Katherine Aul Cervoni praises the collection for being fun and multifunctional. 'I love the cheerful retro vibe of the colors and patterns of Ikea's new Bröggan collection,' she says. 'This range is perfectly geared towards outdoor living and entertaining.'

The Scandi brand is definitely giving retro designs their moment to shine and the return of bold geometric patterns on comfortable outdoor-friendly fabrics is the ultimate combination. There have been a slew of launches from IKEA but this drop works particularly well for the much-awaited alfresco season and lazy days spent basking in the sun. Decorating your patio with this collection is sure to add the perfect finishing touches to your modern garden, right in time for spring.

What's new at IKEA?

(Image credit: IKEA)

While creating the Bröggan collection, IKEA focused on designing a range that would be great for at-home use but also prioritized the convenience of using these items to host on the go. All of the 24 pieces in this drop are easy to manage and made to come in handy when you're in the mood for some outdoor dining.

If you love playing host, you know just how much a gorgeous tablescape contributes to the ambiance of a party. This collection includes vivid tablecloths and napkins that can transform your patio furniture from bare to blissful. Also featured in the Bröggan range are matching mugs, bowls, and even a highly useful multicolor tray to complete the look. If you're looking to keep the tableware simple, you can opt for the clear glass goblet, dessert bowl, and carafe for a touch of minimalism.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Charcuterie boards have quickly become a common addition to most dinner parties and it just so happens that this launch has a lovely set of acacia chopping boards that'll pair well with some cheese and fruit. While indoor bar carts make entertaining a lot easier, IKEA's new wooden trolley is the perfect counterpart for outdoor hosting. The bright Bröggan rugs make it easy to introduce some color to your backyard deck and you don't have to worry about leaving them out since they're made to withstand the weather come rain or shine.

If that wasn't enough to tempt you outside this spring, the brand has truly covered all bases with this latest launch and included comfortable throws and beach blankets that can be bundled up and carried around in a matching patterned bag. If your backyard isn't the place you want to show off this new sunny range, hopefully the local beach or pool is.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Retro pillows offer a hit of dopamine decor

(Image credit: IKEA)

Although the entire collection is exactly what the spring weather calls for, the retro pillows made our wishlist at first glance. The dopamine decor trend has proven to be an efficient method to bring a burst of happiness into your home by accessorizing with color, and we think these vibrant cushion covers and outdoor pillows fit the bill perfectly.

Landscaper Katherine Aul Cervoni agrees. 'For a burst of summery color and instant patio refresh, try pairing a combo of the new throw pillows and green throw blanket over any neutral-toned, existing furniture you have,' she suggests. Lounging in your backyard with these chic pillows is sure to spark joy and they also add the right amount of whimsy to any photo-op.

If you've been waiting for pleasant weather to prevail so you can finally have a family picnic in the park or a vibrant brunch party with friends, this collection has plenty of pieces to choose from to add a touch of playful color to any occasion. It might be just exactly what you need to make the most out of your backyard this spring.

Can't get to IKEA? Here are our top picks of alternate alfresco buys