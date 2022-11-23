This Apple Watch SE is almost half price for Black Friday – and thousands of shoppers are already buying it

There are some Black Friday deals you come across that are no-brainers, and the massive discount on this 1st Gen Apple Watch SE is one of them if you're looking to purchase your first smart watch this week.

Walmart currently have the watch on offer for $149 (opens in new tab), a saving over $130 on the retail price. It's a model that our tech writers said was the best Apple Watch you could buy if you're looking for a budget-friendly smart watch to start tracking your fitness.

However, this deal only applies to the first generation model of the Apple Watch SE, but if you're feeling reticent about buying into an older model, it's worth weighing up the differences. The SE2 has a faster chip, and also has ECG and blood oxygen sensors that the 1st Gen model is lacking. But, it still allows you to take calls and texts, acts as an Emergency SOS in case of falls, and has brilliant features like integrated workouts and a compass for hiking.

In reality, if you're looking for a smartwatch that's packed with functions, neither of these models is probably the best fitness tracker for you. The Apple Watch SE serves a purpose as an entry level smart watch, so if you're making your first investment in the realm of smart watches, or replacing an old one, that $130 saving is more than enough to convince us that this is the best Apple Watch you can buy right now.

(opens in new tab) BLACK FRIDAY DEAL Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS 40mm Space Grey with Midnight sports band | was $279 , now $149 (save $130) (opens in new tab) This 1st Gen Apple Watch is the perfect investment for those dipping their toes into the world of smart watches. It can be used to take calls and texts, and to track your fitness, but also as an Emergency SOS that can detect falls and call emergency services.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on the 25 November this year, but you'll find lots of retailers, including major outlets like Walmart, have lots of early deals and discounts, making it the perfect time to scour the web for the very best deals on those purchases you've been lusting after all year.

We will be bringing you the very best offers from across the web between now and the days following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub to get the most up-to-date offers, and head to our Black Friday home deals page for more like this.