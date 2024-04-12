Ashley Tisdale Just Embraced a Popular Lighting Trend While Styling her Nightstand
We're obsessed with the actress's latest addition to her chic bedside table
Accent lighting plays a huge role in setting the mood for your home. Far from limited to its functionality, lighting is used to set the vibe of the living space it's in, and a charming lamp can take a side table from basic to aesthetic in a matter of seconds. The best part about accent lighting is its ability to add to your space without taking away from the overarching theme of the room, especially in the bedroom where layered lighting is essential for setting the mood before bed.
With the onset of the spring months, it's common to be in the 'home spruce' state of mind so, if you're looking to level up your bedroom lighting without committing to a total overhaul of the space, a trendy new lamp may do just the trick. If you don't believe us, take it from actress and interior design enthusiast Ashley Tisdale who recently shared her beautifully styled nightstand on Instagram featuring a dramatic oversized mushroom-shaped lamp that stole the show. It's not just Ashley who's accessorizing with non-traditional lighting, either. Here, we spoke to a couple of interior designers who are also loving contemporary lamps just as much as we are.
We found inspiration from one of Ashley's latest posts on Instagram where she was seen styling her nutmeg nightstand with an eye-catching table lamp featuring the popular mushroom silhouette. The lamp feature has been very popular of late, but Ashley's styling of the lighting against her minimalist bedroom setting is a refreshing take on the trend.
Luxury interior specialist Elana Mendelson tells us that the size, scale, and shape of the unique, oversized mushroom lamp that sits on Ashley's bedside table works perfectly in her warm and simple yet sophisticated bedroom. 'The glass mushroom lamp serves as a subtle focal point and beautifully coordinates with the white linens peeking out from below the duvet,' says Elana.
Price: $2,095
This gorgeous lamp from 1stDibs appears to be the lighting feature Ashley has on display in her cozy bedroom. The lamp's mushroom dome and opaline glass finish make it a great mid-century piece of decor for your side table. Originally designed by Vico Magistretti in the 1970s, this is a great piece to incorporate into your home if you're looking for a vintage style with hints of modern minimalism.
We think that 70s lamps made of glass or ceramics make for a chic finishing touch to an intimate bedroom space and interior design expert Sarah Latham agrees. 'The way Ashley adds little elements that bring her joy on her nightstand is exactly what is needed for a peaceful night's sleep,' she says. 'Clean and Mid-Century Modern, the nightstand's woven front and wood frame is complimented well with her treasures.'
If you feel like your room is missing something, it may simply be in need of a stunning accent lighting feature. You can't help but have heart-eyes for a great piece of lighting like this one, especially when it spotlights elegant geometric design with a hint of antique influence. However, if you can't get to 1st Dibs, worry not. We found some gorgeous alternate buys that will up your room's cool factor in no time.
Our top alternative mushroom lamp buys
Amiya is the News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London and has lent her words to beauty, fashion and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music or overanalysing her latest Co-Star update.
