Arper’s Collection Just Launched at Salone del Mobile And Sets The Trends For The World We Want To Live In
At this year’s Salone del Mobile Arper will present their collection of responsible, expressive, and innovative products, with the planet’s care at the forefront
Sustainable design is achievable and within our reach. This is the message that Italian brand Arper wants us to discover with their latest collection of products focused on responsibility, expression, and connection to a world in constant change. Shaping spaces and solutions, forwarding sustainable practices, pursuing new product innovations, and cultivating culture and ideas with thoughtful, life-centred design is at the core of the brand’s showcase at Milan Design Week.
Exploring answers to the question ‘What makes the project of living?’ the brand’s new pieces are designed to meet the needs of a constantly evolving world, with flexible solutions for moments of work, meeting, waiting, and relaxing. As we explore the best of design in our Italian issue for Spring 24, we draw attention to projects, movements and ideas that are bound to shape the future of design, and Arper is one brand that is definitely playing its part. Here are the brand’s most stand-out pieces and innovations to keep an eye on.
The Catifa 53 chair made from sustainable PaperShell
Originally designed in 2001 and Arper’s first product with an environmental standpoint, the Catifa 53 chair is being reinvented through a material innovation. Presented at Milan Design Week, it's an example of circular economy applied to interior design that is very worthy of our attention.
The brand’s Catifa Carta project makes use of the revolutionary PaperShell, a new material made of composite wood by-product, which provides the strength and comfort essential to Catifa’s now iconic, bi-curved silhouette. At the end of its life cycle, the material can be reduced to biochar, successfully retaining the CO2 sequestered during the previous life phases. The new Catifa Carta is the result of advanced scientific research and sets a new standard for sustainable design.
‘The chair is a testament to our unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility. This milestone marks not only a triumph in design but also a significant step forward in our journey towards a more sustainable future,’ explains Roberto Monti, CEO of Arper. ‘By embracing pioneering materials and conscientious practices, we aspire to inspire change and set the standard for responsible business in the industry,’ he adds.
The Lepal armchair is a call to rest
Balancing a hard shell with a soft seating in an angled base, the Lepal accent chair designed by Doshi Levien invites one to relax and reenergize. Its geometric shape is enveloping enough to offer privacy, without obstructing the potential for conversation. Comfort blends with ergonomics for a both functional and aesthetic effect that feels like an invitation to get cozy, whether placed in a living room or bedroom.
The Steeve Lou sofa is perfect for a warm, inviting home
The curved lines and rounded edges of the Steeve Lou sofa aim to support calm and comfortable living, encouraging relaxation, creativity, and connection. Designed by Jean-Marie Massaud, it features new cushioning foam technologies in combination with an ergonomic seat depth and high backrests for sitting up or lounging, making it so easy to style into any homes setting.
‘I love the understated yet modern look of this sofa. It’s a perfect base for a calming, relaxing interior in muted tones,’ says Pip Rich, Global Editor in Chief of Livingetc.
The Ghia 74 is a timeless table with a sophisticated look
The soft, rounded shape of the Ghia 74 table, in its natural wood tones, and built on a solid structure has a calmly sophisticated look. One can imagine a communion of friends and family over diner, today and in years to come, as well as meetings taking place around it, or more solitary working from home moments.
It’s one such design piece that can easily adapt to various life settings without ever looking (or feeling) out of place. Designed by Altherr Désile Park, The Ghia 74 collection comes in four sizes to fit a variety of spaces.
The Kata chair is light and elegant in its simplicity of form
There’s something wonderful about the purest forms of design, where only a few, minimal lines and materials can create an object of true beauty that speaks volumes through its simplicity.
The Kata chair doesn’t need to be anything more than what it is. A perfectly designed object by Altherr Désile Park, the new edition of the piece celebrates the natural beauty of wood: a combination of a solid wood frame and a delicately textured, custom patterned shell is available with and without armrests and in a range of ﬁnishes: natural, black, and rust oak.
The Oell colorful side and coffee tables are bound to make you smile
Designed by Jean-Marie Massaud, these side and coffee tables will lift up a room and will look lovely when mixed and matched together in the same space. Available in a range of new colors and ﬁnishes, they have a smooth cylindrical base that gives them a grounded feel. We love how they’re practically designed to serve in all settings, with an oﬀset leg and cantilevered tabletop that can nestle next to an armchair or a sofa, or wherever you need to fill a free space with a practical surface.
The Nuur table is an example of practical minimalism at its best
With the design of the Nuur table by Simon Pengelly, Arper give us another lesson in the beauty and functionality of minimalism at its best. Monochromatic and streamlined, Nuur is the archetypal table: an unadorned plane ﬂoating seamlessly above four slender corner legs. Its light, eﬀortless silhouette is seamless and familiar, which makes it instantly pleasant to have in any space. The latest wood surfaces and reﬁned ﬁnishes add warmth and texture to Nuur's aesthetically pure design.
The Dizzie range of tables unlocks unlimited potential
This one’s simple, uncomplicated, and conﬁdent. Sounds like something we all want. Designed by Lievore Altherr Molina, the Dizzie table has an organic shape that is suggestive of a drop of water, while the top and base are in perfect geometric harmony.
The best thing about this table is its wide range of bases, tops, and a variety of materials, giving it virtually an unlimited range of possibilities to play with and find the perfect combination for your home. We think this is a staple of truly modern, fuss free, design.
Learn more about Arper's collections.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
