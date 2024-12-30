3 Easy Wireless Kitchen Lighting Tricks Experts Say Will Instantly Make Your Space Feel Bigger

Finished your kitchen only to discover you didn't plan for enough lighting? Never fear — wireless lighting is cheap, quick, and effective

modern kitchen with stone benchtop, glass doors, beige cabinets, and lighting
(Image credit: WorkshopAPD)
Emma Breislin
By
published
in Ideas

Have you recently hosted and discovered that your kitchen — as beautiful as it may look — just simply doesn’t have enough light to see what you’re doing? It’s a surprisingly common problem, and one that can be incredibly costly to fix. While rewiring your space will require ripping out walls and possibly even your expensive backsplash, we’ve got another trick up our sleeves: wireless kitchen lighting.

Whether installed to run along your base cabinets, on the underside of your wall cabinets, or even as stylish wall sconces, wireless lighting is the low-investment, easy-to-do kitchen lighting idea that will instantly make your kitchen feel bigger and brighter (and more functional, too).

Below, we've shared three wireless kitchen lighting tricks the experts recommend you try, whether you want to seamlessly integrate more functional task lighting, or use it to make a style statement and add ambiance to your kitchen.

1. Wireless Wall Sconces

Home Studios wooden kitchen

(Image credit: Homes Studios. Photo credit: Brian Ferry)

Wall sconces work well all over your home, whether framing your front door, spotlighting artwork, or adding a soft glow to your bedroom. When it comes to your kitchen lighting plan, you should have a mix of task, ambient, and accent lighting, and wall sconces fall more into the ambient category, casting a charming soft glow across your space — one that tends to be filled with hard surfaces and sharp edges.

There are also plenty of styles that don't require wiring in, which means you can easily position them wherever you need a touch more light. When shopping, opt for a warm white or yellow light, so they don't feel too stark in your space, and ensure fabric shades a far enough away from any water sources or oil.

Battery Operated Wall Sconces Set of Two, With Remote Control, Dimmable Set of 2 White Fabric Shade, Indoor Wireless Rechargeable Wall Light for Living Room, Bedroom, Entryway (bulb Included)
Battery Operated Wall Sconces, Set of Two

Price: $62.99, Was: $119.99

I'm still struggling to believe this set of ultra stylish wall sconces are wireless, battery-operated, dimmable, and come with a bulb included in the currently discounted price. But they are! I can see them framing a window above a sink, or adding a touch a charm above any kitchen counter.

2. Under Base Cabinet Strip Lighting

The dining area is connected by a large arch which leads on to the kitchen

(Image credit: OWN LONDON)

Strip lighting is the seamless way to add extra brightness to your kitchen, and because this under cabinet lighting idea is wireless and battery-controlled, you can easily install it all throughout your space — under shelves for a stylish statement, under the edge of your countertop, or, our favorite, under your base cabinets for a soft glow that will make the space feel warmer.

"Under cabinet lighting strips are an easy way to create a contemporary 'floating kitchen' look that can help make a small kitchen look bigger," adds Lucy Searle, Livingetc's content director, and an experienced renovator. "However, a word of caution: don't be tempted by bright white LEDs which will be space-enhancing but cold; instead, choose a warmer, yellow-er light that will create a glow that will feel welcoming while still making the room feel lighter and more high-end."

Ksipze 100ft Led Strip Lights Rgb Music Sync Color Changing, Bluetooth Led Lights With Smart App Control Remote, Led Lights for Bedroom Room Lighting Flexible Home Décor
LED Strip Lights

Price: $9.98, Was: $14.99

This 100ft of LED strip lights can change color (think of what you could do for Halloween), and can even be synced to music through Bluetooth — an appealing feature for entertainers. Also available in 50ft and 200ft measurements, depending on the size of your space.

LED Under Cabinet Lights
LED Under Cabinet Lights

Price: $23.80

This pack of 40 rechargeable LED battery-operated lights are fitted with motion sensors, making them perfect for adding convenient lighting to your kitchen at night time (midnight snacks, anyone?) They're dimmable, available in a warm white and white light, and can be fitted using built-in magnets, so there's no need for an electrician.

Wireless Pir Motion Sensor Led Under Cabinet Light Usb Battery Power 5v Led Strip Diy Kitchen Bedroom Wardrobe Closet Night Lamp (white,3m)
Wireless Motion Sensor LED Under Cabinet Light

Price: $16.99

Get the best of both worlds with these motion sensor strip lights. Get three meters for less than $20 (but it's also available in 1 and 2 meter lengths, depending on your space). Line the inside of your cabinets, under your cabinets, or wherever you want to add more light — their motion sensors mean you don't even need to turn them on.

3. Under Wall Cabinet Puck Lighting

A sleek modern wood kitchen with marble countertops

(Image credit: Joshua McHugh. Design: Annie Leslau)

Puck lights grew in popularity a few years ago, but they were never the most stylish when it came to wireless lighting options. They're definitely function over form, says Livingetc's global brand director, Sarah Spiteri, "but puck lights are brilliant if you need to add additional task lighting to your kitchen, for food prep or cooking," she adds.

When it comes to using task lights like these, Sarah warns, "I'd only turn these on when working in that zone (i.e. when not hosting) though, as the localized spot won't add anything to the overall ambience of your room."

Mekkleon Puck Lights in Wood Color
Mekkleon Puck Lights in Wood Color

Price: $42.99

As far as puck lights go, this style from Amazon, which comes in six different finishes, is pretty stylish. But most importantly, they're wireless and remote-controllable, meaning you can switch them on and off from the dinner table while entertaining guests.

LED Puck Lights With Remote Control
LED Puck Lights With Remote Control

Price: $24.98/pack of 6

For something more affordable, this pack of six puck lights are inoffensive, can be changed to 13 different colors (if that's your style), and are controlled via remote. They're easy to stick on, meaning seamless installation, and have been purchased over 500 times in the last month.

Battery LED Under Cabinet Light Bar Light
Battery LED Under Cabinet Light Bar Light

Price: $11.39

If you've got white cabinets, this pack of battery-powered LED puck lights could be the perfect solution. They've got 4.7/5-stars from 16 reviews, they're only 0.75" deep (so almost flush), and you'll never need to replace bulbs at an awkward angle anymore!

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc.

