These are the 5 Most Romantic Bedroom Colors, According to Designers — Is Yours on the List?

A bedroom should be a sanctuary where you can fully relax but everyone wants to create a certain ambience and feeling in their bedroom design that’s unique to them. If it’s an air of romance you want to pay homage to, then particular colors will evoke these kinds of emotions.

Without stating the obvious, ed naturally feels invigorating and is provocative of all things love. However, there are also less obvious bedroom color choices that will create a sense of romance.

We spoke to color experts who enlightened us on what shades to use if you want to create a romantic bedroom design.

1. Lavender

Purple tones range from dark plum to soft lilac but no matter what shade you choose, purple is a sumptuous color and has a feeling of regality to it. Lavender is definitely having a moment now as a color trend and we think it’s a wonderful choice for someone wanting to create a bedroom filled with romance.

‘We just finished a muted, soft lavender-painted primary bedroom in Hoboken and it’s just wonderful! Everyone on our team loves the color - a wide range of people, both men and women, even though it’s considered a more feminine color. If done well and without too many frills, lavender feels equally masculine. It’s so welcoming and inviting while also creating a calm and relaxing space’, explains interior designer Crystal Sinclair.

Anna Vasiltsova, Head Designer of Anna Design agrees and says ‘purple symbolizes luxury and sophistication. Lavender or deep plum shades can add a touch of elegance to a bedroom. Pair them with soft fabrics and dim lighting for a truly romantic setting’.

2. Soft green

White is a versatile color that can have many undertones to it that inherently create different feelings. For a bedroom to feel romantic, it should feel warm and cozy rather than stark and clinical. A cool-toned white runs the risk of feeling like this, however a warm off-white, specifically with green undertones will feel stylish and sophisticated without feeling like a green bedroom so necessarily.

‘Last year we completed a soft, warm, near-white painted primary bedroom in Brooklyn. The color (Titanium by Benjamin Moore) leans towards green without being green. It’s extremely soothing and creates a calming vibe, which is perfect for a romantic and elevated bedroom’, says Crystal. To make an off-white green bedroom feel even more romantic, choose lavish fabrics such as velvet, as well as statement mood lighting.

3. Cozy brown

When it comes to creating a romantic ambience in a bedroom, choosing the right colors makes all the difference. Anna suggests ‘be natural with brown tones. Earthy brown tones like chocolate or taupe provide a grounding effect. These colors can create a cozy and intimate space, perfect for unwinding with your partner’.

To take an earth tone bedroom scheme to the next level, consider pairing it with antique brass finishings that will make it feel even more rich and luxurious. ‘Remember, the key to a romantic bedroom lies not only in the color but also in the overall design, lighting, and choice of textiles. Experiment with these colors and find the perfect combination that resonates with your personal style and relationship’, insists Anna.



4. Dark and moody

Explore a darker and more edgier bedroom scheme by choosing dark colors to adorn your bedroom walls. This doesn’t have to be just dark grey or black, explore the entire color wheel and go over to the dark side to see how you can make your bedroom feel more sensual and romantic. Deep burgundy and emerald green are both great examples of darker shades that still feel vibrant and full of life.

Be bold if you’re choosing a dark color and color drench a bedroom with it to create a cocooning effect.

5. Red and pink

Red is undoubtedly the stereotypical color of romance. This stems from red being associated with the heart, which is the motif for love and emotion. However, an all red bedroom can easily feel quite overwhelming so pairing it with other shades such as pink can help balance it out.

‘Red and pink makes for the ultimate romantic color combination,' explains Helen Shaw, a color expert at Benjamin Moore. 'The two shades sit next to one another on a traditional color wheel so work together effortlessly to create a harmonious feel that’s easy to live with.'

'For a modern look, pair pale pink walls with bold red-colored furnishings and accessories. The softness of the more pastel hues will contrast perfectly with the striking accents to create a cozy yet charming design,' Helen says.



