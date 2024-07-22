Coastal Paint Colors — 5 Designer-Endorsed Shades That Bring the Cool Breeziness of the Beach Indoors

Coastal paint colors are inherently calming — they remind you of the sand, sea, sun, or sky, of vacations spent relaxing, carefree. They can look cool or warm depending on where you paint these tones. From sunset colors of yellow and orange to the blues of the water and sky, plus the colors of the beach plants and flowers, you can borrow many tones from the oceanfront to create a coastal color palette.

To get you started, we asked designers for their favorite coastal shade — looking to classics, and new takes on beach-front color that isn't as expected.

1. Atmospheric, Sherwin Williams

(Image credit: Michelle Gage Interior Design)

Turn to the mid-tone blues of the sea, and cloudy sky for a personality-filled yet soothing home. This shade by Sherwin Williams could be the best bet — it's a seaglass shade that perfect encapsulate modern coastal interior design.

'Our client desired a moody New Orleans vibe — so for the living room, we painted the walls a serene shade called Atmospheric by Sherwin Williams and paired it with complimentary pops of color, like this velvet peach curtain,' says Michelle Gage, founder of Michelle Gage Interior Design. 'The two pair beautifully — a cool tone balanced by something warmer.'

Atmospheric, Shwerwin-Williams View at Sherwin-Williams Finish: Interiors paint

Price: 93$ for a gallon

2. Windmill Wings 2067-60, Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

The most obvious choice for a coastal color schemes hangs on soft blues; it's the first hue any expert will point to when you want to embrace coastal decor ideas. Choose a tone that conjures the images of clear blue skies and sparkling ocean waves.

'Often seen on coastal homes, light blues are a go-to color,' says Arianna Barone, color marketing manager at Benjamin Moore. 'Choose blues with a gray undertone for added versatility. You can pair blues with a crisp bright white trim for a more modern, clean look. Or opt for something warmer on the trim.'

'Coastal blues, like Ocean Air 2123-50 or Windmill Wings 2067-60 are great options to consider,' adds Arianna. 'Light blues are synonymous with water and clear blue skies so there is an immediate connection with the beach. These colors need little accessories or direction to create a coastal look.'

Windmill Wings 2067-60, Benjamin Moore View at Benjamin Moore Type: Interior paint

Price: 98$ for a gallon

3. Lichen Green DET 516, Dunn Edwards

(Image credit: Michelle Boudreau Design)

Choose a tone that reminds you of the beach's greenery, the moss, and the tall palm trees. Our pick of the best green paint for a coastal scheme is called Lichen Green by Dunn Edwards is inspired by the natural landscape of California and the American West, which brings the surrounding natural landscape indoors. As designer Michelle Boudreau, founder of Michelle Boudreau Design finds out, it's a great tone that blends the outside with the interiors.

'This color was selected to create a calm cool vibe, and was inspired by the surrounding soft green agave plants around the property,' she says.

Lichen Green View at Dunn Edwards Type: Interior/exterior paint

Price: $21.50 for a gallon

4. Sorbet F306, Tikkurila

(Image credit: sdelaemremont)

Add a slice of the sun with a yellow that doesn't feel too bright, nor too dull. In this yellow living room, Sorbet F306 by Tikkurila is the perfect mix of vibrant and relaxed for a coastal scheme.

'It all started with the incorporation of stained glass windows for the doors,' shares Elina Mussakulova of Studio sdelaemremont.'The colors of the glass were quite limited, but we like how we combined the chosen ones into one complete picture and added a complementing wall color that had a soothing, outdoorsy feel.'

F306 Sorbet, Tikkurila View at Tikkurila Type: Interiors walls and ceiling

Price: $28 for a gallon

5. Marry Me 1289, Benjamin Moore

(Image credit: Marry Me 1289 Benjamin Moore)

'A peachy pink, like Marry Me 1289 by Benjamin Moore, can be an unexpected but playful touch of color in a coastal palette,' avers Arianna. 'This feel-good color family is notoriously flattering. When paired with a pastel green, like Veranda View 541, its complementary counterpart, the pink becomes more apparent bringing high contrast and vibrancy to the space.'

Choose this tone if you're looking for colors that are a little different to the regular greens and blues of coastal paint colors.

Marry Me 1289, Benjamin Moore View at Benjamin Moore Type: Interior paint

Price: 98$ for a gallon

What alternative coastal paint colors are there but blue?

'Neutrals, like Muslin OC-12 and Natural Linen 966, work beautifully in beach-inspired palettes,' shares Arianna. 'With their warm, sandy undertones, they bring a sense of coziness and versatility to a design. These colors pair beautifully with coastal colors and accessories making them easy to work with and color palette staples.'

Tones such as browns also go well, although their lighter tones work better indoors. 'Pales and pastels are a go-to when creating beach-inspired palettes,' adds Arianna.

Are coastal colors cool or warm?

Since these tones are inspired by nature, they can be both cool and warm. The cool shades include pale blue, green, and white, while the warm ones range from sandy beiges and tans to warm corals and yellows.