Curated Finds for Terrell | Vanity Hardware
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Hi Terrell,
Inspired by your brief, your bathroom already feels beautifully considered. The mix of polished nickel and brass works really well, and the dark wood mirror adds a nice sense of depth. This final detail is really about trying those elements together.
Rather than matching the plumbing exactly, I agree with leaning into the contrast here - introducing a deeper walnut throughout the hardware to connect back to the mirror and add definition against the cabinetry.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.