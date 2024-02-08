'They Make My Home So Much Brighter!' — The 12 Best Wayfair Mirrors to Instantly Transform Your Space

Wayfair mirrors are, in my opinion, one of the hero sections of the site. As is often the case, the retailer has a standout selection of styles accompanied by consistently competitive prices. Wayfair’s inventory can best be described as massive, but luckily for you, I shop for a living. Putting my skills to good use, I sifted through countless mirrors in curating this Wayfair editor’s choice selection. The result? Only the best. Maybe you’re looking for a mantle mirror, or perhaps the larger floor variety. Whatever the mirror in question might be, you can find it down below.

And according to interior designer Courtney Cole, “Mirrors possess a remarkable ability to transform a space, not just by adding a decorative touch but also by amplifying light and creating an illusion of depth.” It’s true — mirrors are not to be underestimated. They can easily make or break a room, so it’s wise to make yours count.

Explore a broader array of mirrors at Wayfair.

Best Floor Mirrors from Wayfair

Lina Rectangular Metal Wall Mirror with Marble View at Wayfair Price: $364.99 Was: $750 Featuring real marble inlay at either end, this sleek floor mirror could not be more luxe. Its dramatic scale makes for a stately presence which promises to elevate your living space. If you’re not too keen on a floor mirror, this can be mounted horizontally or vertically with ease. Albi Oval Floor Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $1,060 This sculptural pick doubles as both art installation and functional floor mirror. Its cone shaped base and barely-there stand create a captivating floating effect that I’ve yet to find anywhere else. Shallowater Arch Floor Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $355.99 Rattan and wood create a harmoniously organic appeal in this arched floor mirror. Suiting styles from coastal to modern, its neutral hue is surprisingly versatile. Notice that its weaving lends a subtle dimension, making for a compelling focal point.

Best Wall Mirrors from Wayfair

Glass Asymmetrical Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $209.99 Not to play favorites, but I'm partial to the irregular overlapping design of the wall mirror. Its subtlety is a refreshing departure from the more contrived squiggly styles of recent years, which is only enhanced by a striking contrast border. Almyra Glass Rectangle Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $136 This luxurious pick is about as timeless as it gets. Its beveled frame creates more space for mirrors, which in turn creates the illusion of a larger space. This would be ideal in a hallway or any smaller room that could use a little brightening. Keith Arch Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $227 Was: $339 Currently priced under $250, this piece is such a steal. Its ornate design is a particularly lovely living room mirror idea, drawing attention right above your mantle or console table. Choose between antique gold and satin black to suit your preference.

Best Table Mirrors from Wayfair

Sono Round Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $68 Perfectly round edges and a lightweight design make this contemporary mirror easy to hold in hand whenever you want a closer look. Its silk matte finish makes for a chic bathroom mirror idea. Tri-Fold Vanity Mirror-Nickel View at Wayfair Price: $1,548 This option is most definitely a splurge, but if you’re in the market for an elegant vanity mirror to cherish for the rest of your life, let it be this. Its double-sided mirror panels and brass panels epitomize sophistication, while the piece’s heavyweight design is an indicator of supreme quality — it’s everything you could ask for in a mirror, and more. Furrow Table Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $195 For those looking to maximize their decor, look no further than this handy table mirror. Easily reposition it using wooden grooves to find your best angle whilst having space for your tiny treasures. Plus, its back peg is just the right size for necklaces, keeping them out of sight but within arm’s reach.

Best Statement Mirrors from Wayfair

Lidia Oval Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $899 A breath of fresh air, rattan exudes a resort-like charm, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the mid-century material is seeing a renaissance. Paired with generously proportioned black piping, this mirror upends the neutral material into an eye-catching statement. Jonathan Adler Riviera Glass Rectangle Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $495 Reminiscing the south of France circa 1950, this Jonathan Adler mirror has glamour written all over it. Hand coiled reeds are a testament to exquisite craftsmanship, while the addition of glossy teal is unexpectedly charming. Place near an entryway for a chic pitstop before leaving the door. Stillings Rectangle Wall Mirror View at Wayfair Price: $129.99 Was: $195 This rectangular accent mirror is something out of The Great Gatsby with its glittering and unmistakable Art Deco influences. Its clean-lined outer ring makes for a delightful blend of old world appeal with new world sensibilities.

Which Wayfair mirror should I choose?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

With so many gorgeous Wayfair options to choose from, many find themselves spoiled for choice. To jumpstart your mirror selection process, Cole advises to focus on two concepts: style and practicality. “In smaller bathrooms, a big, frameless mirror can make the space feel bigger and more open,” she explains.“ On the other hand, decorative framed mirrors can bring personality to larger rooms,” the designer continues. In terms of functionality, “It's a good idea to go for high-quality mirrors with moisture-resistant backing, especially in bathrooms, to ensure they stay in good condition for a long time.”

Pair your new mirror with Livingetc's favorite Wayfair rugs for an elevated focal point.