'They Make My Home So Much Brighter!' — The 12 Best Wayfair Mirrors to Instantly Transform Your Space
There are few better ways of creating a brighter, more expansive space than a mirror, and Wayfair mirrors are among the fairest of them all
Wayfair mirrors are, in my opinion, one of the hero sections of the site. As is often the case, the retailer has a standout selection of styles accompanied by consistently competitive prices. Wayfair’s inventory can best be described as massive, but luckily for you, I shop for a living. Putting my skills to good use, I sifted through countless mirrors in curating this Wayfair editor’s choice selection. The result? Only the best. Maybe you’re looking for a mantle mirror, or perhaps the larger floor variety. Whatever the mirror in question might be, you can find it down below.
And according to interior designer Courtney Cole, “Mirrors possess a remarkable ability to transform a space, not just by adding a decorative touch but also by amplifying light and creating an illusion of depth.” It’s true — mirrors are not to be underestimated. They can easily make or break a room, so it’s wise to make yours count.
Explore a broader array of mirrors at Wayfair.
Best Floor Mirrors from Wayfair
Price: $364.99
Was: $750
Featuring real marble inlay at either end, this sleek floor mirror could not be more luxe. Its dramatic scale makes for a stately presence which promises to elevate your living space. If you’re not too keen on a floor mirror, this can be mounted horizontally or vertically with ease.
Price: $1,060
This sculptural pick doubles as both art installation and functional floor mirror. Its cone shaped base and barely-there stand create a captivating floating effect that I’ve yet to find anywhere else.
Best Wall Mirrors from Wayfair
Price: $209.99
Not to play favorites, but I'm partial to the irregular overlapping design of the wall mirror. Its subtlety is a refreshing departure from the more contrived squiggly styles of recent years, which is only enhanced by a striking contrast border.
Price: $136
This luxurious pick is about as timeless as it gets. Its beveled frame creates more space for mirrors, which in turn creates the illusion of a larger space. This would be ideal in a hallway or any smaller room that could use a little brightening.
Price: $227
Was: $339
Currently priced under $250, this piece is such a steal. Its ornate design is a particularly lovely living room mirror idea, drawing attention right above your mantle or console table. Choose between antique gold and satin black to suit your preference.
Best Table Mirrors from Wayfair
Price: $68
Perfectly round edges and a lightweight design make this contemporary mirror easy to hold in hand whenever you want a closer look. Its silk matte finish makes for a chic bathroom mirror idea.
Price: $1,548
This option is most definitely a splurge, but if you’re in the market for an elegant vanity mirror to cherish for the rest of your life, let it be this. Its double-sided mirror panels and brass panels epitomize sophistication, while the piece’s heavyweight design is an indicator of supreme quality — it’s everything you could ask for in a mirror, and more.
Price: $195
For those looking to maximize their decor, look no further than this handy table mirror. Easily reposition it using wooden grooves to find your best angle whilst having space for your tiny treasures. Plus, its back peg is just the right size for necklaces, keeping them out of sight but within arm’s reach.
Best Statement Mirrors from Wayfair
Price: $899
A breath of fresh air, rattan exudes a resort-like charm, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the mid-century material is seeing a renaissance. Paired with generously proportioned black piping, this mirror upends the neutral material into an eye-catching statement.
Price: $495
Reminiscing the south of France circa 1950, this Jonathan Adler mirror has glamour written all over it. Hand coiled reeds are a testament to exquisite craftsmanship, while the addition of glossy teal is unexpectedly charming. Place near an entryway for a chic pitstop before leaving the door.
Which Wayfair mirror should I choose?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
With so many gorgeous Wayfair options to choose from, many find themselves spoiled for choice. To jumpstart your mirror selection process, Cole advises to focus on two concepts: style and practicality. “In smaller bathrooms, a big, frameless mirror can make the space feel bigger and more open,” she explains.“ On the other hand, decorative framed mirrors can bring personality to larger rooms,” the designer continues. In terms of functionality, “It's a good idea to go for high-quality mirrors with moisture-resistant backing, especially in bathrooms, to ensure they stay in good condition for a long time.”
Pair your new mirror with Livingetc's favorite Wayfair rugs for an elevated focal point.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
This is How Designers Make the Most of a Small Laundry Room — 6 Tricks to Try
Small laundry rooms don't have to sacrifice on style. Leading designers share their tricks for maximizing a smaller space
By Kate Hollowood Published
-
How to Declutter Sentimental Items — Tricks to Help You Clear More Out, Without Regrets
If you’re finding sentimental items are taking up too much space, it may be time to let go. Here’s how to do it…
By Portia Carroll Published