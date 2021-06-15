Best cordless vacuum cleaners 2022: 6 premium picks for a cleaner home

Banish dust, pet hair, and allergens with the best cordless vacuum cleaners of 2022 from Dyson, Miele, Samsung and more

best cordless vacuum
(Image credit: Miele)
From quick clean ups to deep cleans, the best cordless vacuum cleaners are up for the task. Today's models are the most powerful, most innovative and longest lasting they've ever been. And we will always profess our affinity for going cordless. Is there anything more convenient? No compromises here! 

We've been fortunate to have first-hand experience with all six vacuums on our list, so rest-assured, from Dyson to Shark, Miele to Samsung these cordless vacuums are the real deal. Dare we say, they've even made cleaning more enjoyable? Features like not having to get caught in the cords, powerful suction, and easy operation leave big impact. Our picks are surely premium, and the best of what each brand has to offer. 

And if you're looking for our overall favorites across the various types of vacuum cleaners available, consult our best vacuum cleaner guide for a pared down list of our top picks.

Here's our list: the best cordless vacuum cleaners

samsung jet completeLivingetc badge – tried, loved

(Image credit: Samsung)

1. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Stick Lightweight Vacuum

Best cordless vacuum cleaner overall

Specifications
Dust bin capacity: .8 liter
Weight: 6.28lb
Power: 200W
Battery life: Up to 60 minutes
Warranty: 1 year
Reasons to buy
+
Exceptional cleaning on all surfaces including hard-to-reach areas we often miss
+
Versatile with loads of accessories and attachments
+
Telescoping wand for varying length/reach
+
Can purchase a separate wet clean attachment
Reasons to avoid
-
Top-heavy

The Samsung Jet 90 Complete Stick Cordless Vacuum has a number of noteworthy features that contributed to its first-place position, and on our best vacuum list too. It features design-savvy features like a telescoping wand that extends reach, excellent suction performance, and a 5-layer HEPA filtration system that traps the most microscopic irritants and particles. 

It's extremely lightweight, just over six pounds, making it extremely easy to maneuver. 

It also includes a separate, self-standing dual charging station that can charge two batteries at once in just 3.5 hours, though the separate battery is sold separately and a separate wall dock for storing the vacuum off the ground. 

best cordless vacuum dyson outsizeLivingetc badge – tried, loved

(Image credit: Dyson)

2. Dyson Outsize

Best cordless vacuum cleaner for large homes

Specifications
Dust bin capacity: 0.5 gallon
Weight: 7.85lb
Dimensions: 12.5"H x 50.63"L x 11.7"W
Battery life: Up to 120 minutes
Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
+
Incredible suction
+
Quick charging, and long lasting battery
+
Easy to handle
+
Versatile attachments
Reasons to avoid
-
Top-heavy
-
Not Great on Area Rugs

If you want the best Dyson has to offer, the Outsize is the one that brings the power and capacity for long stretches of clean. It's without a doubt the most powerful cordless in terms of power, capacity, and run time, and fully compensates for what a traditional corded model could accomplish. 

 Dyson Outsize features an unprecedented (for a cordless) half-gallon dust bin, two removable batteries that both provide up to 60 minutes of power and twice the suction power of any other cordless vacuum, according to Dyson. 

The Dyson Hyperdymium motor rotates at over 125,000 rpm combined with Radial Root Cyclone tech that generates forces of 79,000g to fling dust into the bin without clogging the filter.  It's also engineered to absorb vibrations and dampen noise, to keep sound levels down.  The Dyson DLS technology automatically senses and adapts to changes in floor type, so you can pass through hard floors to carpets without having to fumble with any switches. 

The latest Outsize upgrade introduced new technology that pet owners will love: an Anti-tangle conical brush bar that spirals hair off and into the bin. This feature can be found on the High Torque Cleaner Head with the anti-tangle comb (similar to the Outsize) as well as a mini hair screw tool made just for pets.

Miele Triflex HX1 ProLivingetc badge – tried, loved

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Miele Triflex HX1Pro

Best cordless vacuum cleaner for versatility

Specifications
Dust bin capacity: 0.5ltrs
Weight: 9lb
Battery life: Up to 120 minutes
Max Power: 185W
Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
+
Flexible design
+
Battery life
+
Epic suction
+
Able to stand upright
Reasons to avoid
-
Small dust canister

The Miele Triflex HX1 Pro is easy to use, well designed, and impressively powerful on floors and more. The Triflex HX1 Pro has a 3-in-1 design, meaning the power unit can be attached to the top or bottom of the vacuum for flexibility of where you want the weight of the unit distributed, as well as used as a handheld device. 

Other noteworthy features are its HEPA filtration, a must-have for anyone with allergy sensitivies, an 11" Extra-wide electrobrush Multi Floor XXL that covers more ground with less work, BrilliantLight LED lighting to guide the way, and automatic floor detection.  

The 0.5-liter capacity is on the small side, but the twist-to-open mechanism makes it easy and mess free to remove. 

Another perk, you won't see on other cordless vacuums that makes Miele the best in versatility: it also stands upright, replicating the best features in traditional corded models. 

Dyson V15 DetectLivingetc badge – tried, loved

(Image credit: Dyson)

4. Dyson V15 Detect

Most innovative cordless vacuum cleaner

Specifications
Dust bin capacity: 0.2gal
Weight: 6.8lb
Max dB: 76dB
Battery life: Up to 90 minutes
Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
+
Green Laser dust detection on Fluffy brush roll illuminates dust particles invisible to the eye 
+
Piezo sensor and LCD screen shows the size and number of dust particles collected in real-time
+
New anti-tangle hair screw keeps pet hair from getting stuck
+
Incredible suction
+
Versatile attachments
Reasons to avoid
-
Green laser only shows dust on hard floors, harder to see in bright daylight
-
Must hold trigger for continual operation

The high-tech Dyson V15 Detectliterally hunts down the dirt on your floors for a new level of cleanliness. Dyson built in a precisely-angled green diode laser on Dyson's signature Fluffy cleaner head that illuminates dust particles invisible to the eye on hard floors. 

To add scientific precision to your clean with cold, hard numbers, a Piezo sensor then measures microscopic dust particles as small as 10 microns in real-time. The sensor converts vibrations into electrical signals, displaying precisely the size and number of particles sucked up on the LCD display. Taking the data into account from the Piezo sensor, the vacuum intelligently adapts its power to the dust levels.

While the fluffy head works on both hard floors and carpets, the Green Laser dust detector only applies to hard floors. For carpets, you'll want to swap in the High Torque Cleaner Head, which digs deep into carpets and has 56 polycarbonate teeth to prevent tangling around the bristles. 

The V15 Detect also features the same Anti-tangle conical brush bar found on the Outsize. We expect to see this feature on new Dyson launches going forward.

Shark® Vertex™ Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean® PowerFinsLivingetc badge – tried, loved

(Image credit: Shark)

5. Shark Vertex Cordless

Best cordless vacuum cleaner for pet hair

Specifications
Dust bin capacity: .34qts.
Weight: 9.04lb
Power: 281W
Battery life: Up to 60 minutes
Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
+
Easy to fold down for storage, and compacts down to less than 3 feet for closet storage
+
Super lightweight
+
Easy to remove dust cup
+
Does not require a charging hub and charges through a removable battery
+
Anti-allergen seal traps dust and allergens
Reasons to avoid
-
Cumbersome to unfurl back up from storage mode
-
Top-heavy
-
Small dustbin

Truth: all of the cordless vacuums on this list are top-rated for cleaning up after pets. But, if we had to single one out for use with just pets, we love the Shark Vertex, outfitted with DuoClean Powerfins, which features a soft roller and a silicone roller that sucks up twice as much in one pass-through. Even better, it features signature anti-hair wrap tech and self-cleaning brushroll so hair never tangles, clogs or wraps.

 Meanwhile, the Multi-Flex technology flexes up to a 90-degree angle so you can access low areas without bending over, and it allows the vacuum to fold in half for compact storage, another one of our favorite features. 

This premium Shark design has Shark's Anti-Allergen Seal (washable HEPA filter), offers up to 60 minutes of charge,  is lightweight to handle, and includes a number of accessories including a crevice tool, a pet multi-tool, and a multi-angle dust brush.

Tineco PureOne S12Livingetc badge – tried, loved

(Image credit: Tineco)

6. Tineco Pure ONE S12

Best Smart Cordless Vacuum

Specifications
Dust bin capacity: .6L
Weight: 6.6lb
Max Power: 145W
Battery life: Up to 100 minutes
Warranty: 2 years
Reasons to buy
+
iLoop Dust Sensor can detect hidden dirt and automatically adjust suction power
+
Connects to app 
+
Accessory storage on wall mount dock
+
LED display indicates dirt level, battery, suction power, and possible malfunctions
Reasons to avoid
-
Only way to store and charge is with wall mount dock
-
Dust bin is connected to electrical components and can't be rinsed with water
-
Hair wraps around brushroll 

So yes, the Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner connects to wifi and can be controlled via an app that also provides details about how much and how long you cleaned as well as direct access to YouTube. However, the real smart feature here comes from iLoop Dust Detection feature that detects dirt and automatically adjusts suction power in real-time as well as uses a red to blue indicator ring on the LCD screen to show remaining dust levels.

In addition to those advanced design features, you'll love the wide variety of attachments and the ability to control the suction level to a precise level, but Auto makes for better battery life and switches suction automatically depending on the surface you're on. 

Performance is top-notch, however, the areas where this vacuum faltered is that hair wrapped around the brush roll ( but never fear, there's an attachment to make it easier to cut off!). Also, due to the technologically advanced features, the dust bin is connected to electrical components, and can not be flushed with water like you may on other vacuums. 

With all of Tineco's abilities to offer smart suction control, battery management, noise management, and a self-cleaning filter, this is one of the most unique offerings on the market.  

What is the best vacuum cleaner?

Right now, our team is wowed by the Samsung Jet 90 Complete its feature-packed design, long battery life, and excellent performance. If you're a Dyson purist, it's really a toss-up between the extra-large Outsize and all-new innovative Dyson V15 Detect, but if you want the best of both, we suggest the exclusive-to-Dyson Outsize Absolute +

How we test cordless vacuum cleaners

At Livingetc, and all the other Homes titles at Future, we like to get hands-on experience with each of the products we test before including them in our buyers' guides. This means that we can share our experiences and answer any questions which may be holding you back before committing to making a purchase.

We test all types of vacuum cleaners including vacuum cleaners for pet hair, stick vacuums and even seek out the best robot vacuums to help you find the most suitable option for your home. Each model we get the opportunity to review undergoes rigorous testing on a range of flooring from hardwood to deep pile and laminate which is what you would find in most homes.

The majority of the vacs we feature have all been tested in the same way in our own homes for a number of weeks (sometimes months) so they are faced with real-life hurdles – such as the stairs – and messes. In some instances, we are even fortunate enough to hold on to the vacuum cleaners so we can keep our guides current with our learnings as we continue to use them. Factors such as maneuverability, run-time, emptying of the dust bin (or bag), and general controls have all been considered against the price tag for what it is exactly you get for your money. We also look out for feedback from other customers which you've probably seen already on your favorite brand websites.

Watch the shoppable video below to see more top picks and how we have compared them.

Jaclyn Turner
Jaclyn Turner

Jaclyn is an eCommerce editor at Future Home Interest, and scouts out the best of the best for buying guides to help you fill your home with housewares you will love. She joined the team in January 2021. She has previously worked with sites like Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn, The Spruce, The Spruce Eats, and MyDomaine, but got her start in trade magazines, which fueled her excitement for innovation in the home category, seeing the newest launches, and interior design.

