How You Should Winterize Hydrangeas — 4 Simple Steps to Protect Your Blooms From Harsh Weather
Follow these expert tips to ensure your hydrangeas are prepared for the cold and crisp winter season
We're swiftly inching towards that time of year when we retire our gardening gloves and turn indoors, leaving our garden to (mostly) fend for itself through the winter. But before we do that, it's important to equip your yard with the tools it needs to make it past the frost.
In the case of hydrangeas, overwintering them can really help. This technique is commonly adopted by professional gardeners around this time of year and it's actually easy enough for gardeners of any level to do it themselves.
Lucky for us, we've had an expert step in to give us the lowdown on winterizing hydrangeas and you'll be pleased to know that the straightforward process is so simple, that you'll be done in just four quick steps. So, without further ado, let's get into it.
How to Winterize Hydrangeas
While speaking with gardening expert Tony O'Neill about winterizing hydrangeas, he's given us a step-by-step guide to making sure these clustered blooms are well-protected to brace the cold.
Here's his tried-and-tested technique for winterizing hydrangeas.
Step 1: Tony encourages gardeners to begin winterizing hydrangeas by indulging in a little light pruning. You'll need the right pruning tools for this. The Haus & Garten Classic Bypass Pruning Shears from Amazon, should do the trick. "For older varieties, you may need to prune deadwood or damaged branches," he says. "But avoid heavy pruning on hydrangeas that bloom on old wood, such as hydrangea macrophylla."
Step 2: Next, Tony tells us to add a two to four-inch layer of mulch around the base of the hydrangea to protect the roots from freezing. He finds straw or shredded leaves to be the best mulch option for these blooms.
Step 3: "Ensure the soil is well-watered before the ground freezes," he says. "This is extremely important as moist soil helps to insulate the roots."
Step 4: If you find yourself in a colder region than most, Tony recommends covering your hydrangea with burlap or frost cloth. He explains that this layer of protection will help shield it from extreme winter winds and frost.
Instead of having to learn how to revive hydrangea plants after the fact, adding this task to your gardening game plan is a smart move that will help you prevent major plant damage.
Do All Hydrangeas Need to be Winterized?
According to Tony, not all hydrangeas need to be winterized, and in fact, some of them are resilient enough to be left alone.
"Some varieties like hydrangea paniculata and hydrangea arborescens are hardier and more tolerant of colder conditions," he notes. "However, less hardy varieties such as hydrangea macrophylla (bigleaf hydrangeas) and hydrangea quercifolia (oakleaf hydrangeas) are more susceptible to frost damage and benefit from winter protection."
Being able to identify which plant variety requires winterization is one of the things people with perfect hydrangeas know and now you do, too.
How to Winterize Potted Hydrangeas
When it comes to potted hydrangea care, Tony finds that it's often a good idea to winterize your container garden as well. Here are his top tips to safeguard your potted hydrangeas.
Tip 1: If possible, Tony recommends moving your potted hydrangeas into a garage, greenhouse, or sheltered space to avoid direct frost exposure.
Tip 2: If you're dealing with limited space and are forced to keep the plant outside, he suggests wrapping the pot with bubble wrap or cloth. He explains that doing so will help insulate the roots and prevent freezing.
Tip 3: "Reduce watering, but ensure the plant doesn’t completely dry out over winter," he advises. "Watering sparingly will keep the soil moist without waterlogging it."
Tip 4: His final tip for winterizing potted hydrangeas is to treat the plants with a layer of mulch around the base to further protect the roots from cold temperatures.
Among the most common hydrangea mistakes, not giving them the protection they need to survive winter is probably well at the top of the list. Take it from the experts — accounting for the winterizing process and actually giving your flower garden the love it deserves to stay warm through the cold is a genius move.
You won't have to worry about losing your beautiful backyard to a harsh winter and you'll find that your backyard will quickly bounce back into full bloom post-frost. Given the right attention, chilly winter weather will prove to be no match for your blossoming hydrangeas.
FAQs
Do Hydrangeas Need to be Tied Up for Winter?
"Yes, in areas where there’s heavy snow or strong winds, it can be helpful to loosely tie hydrangea stems together," says Tony. "Typically, this will help prevent them from breaking under the weight of snow."
He recommends using soft ties like garden twine to gently gather the stems without constricting them. And to avoid encouraging mold, he finds that it's essential to retain adequate air flow.
Price: $30
Size: 1-Quart
The Let's Dance Lovable™ Bigleaf Hydrangea plant from Jackson & Perkins makes for a beautiful addition to any yard, thriving in zones 5 - 9.
Price: $55
Size: 2.25 Gallon Pot
This Strawberry Sundae Potted Hydrangea Bush from Walmart is a pastel floral wonder growing at its best when spaced 36 in. to 48 in. apart.
Price: $32
Size: 2 Gallon
This First Editions Eclipse Hydrangea Shrub blooms romantic cranberry-hued flowers and will quickly become one of your favorite hydrangea shade plants.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Amiya is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.
-
-
Livingetc Editors Share Their Favorite Corner of Their Homes — And How You Can Recreate the Look
From cozy snugs to cleverly designed kitchens, take a sneak peek into the homes of Livingetc's editors and discover their most beloved spots
By Debbie Black Published
-
Halloween Entryway Ideas — 5 Devilish Ways to Decorate for a Bewitching Welcome
Frighten your guests as soon as they enter your home with these stylish yet spooky looks to inspire your Halloween decorating
By Lilith Hudson Published